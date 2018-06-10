Permian Boom Jeopardized By Pipeline Troubles

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.69 -0.05 -0.08%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.54 +0.08 +0.10%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.934 +0.044 +1.52%
Mars US 2 days 70.67 -0.37 -0.52%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.62 +0.57 +0.78%
Urals 3 days 73.76 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.96 +2.06 +2.83%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.96 +2.06 +2.83%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.43 -0.36 -0.47%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.90 +1.86 +2.95%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.934 +0.044 +1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 74.38 +1.25 +1.71%
Murban 3 days 77.38 +1.25 +1.64%
Iran Heavy 3 days 70.69 -0.49 -0.69%
Basra Light 3 days 74.82 -0.80 -1.06%
Saharan Blend 3 days 74.98 -0.50 -0.66%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.43 -0.36 -0.47%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.43 -0.36 -0.47%
Girassol 3 days 75.28 -0.36 -0.48%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.62 +0.57 +0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 43.12 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 40.95 -2.28 -5.27%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 62.95 +1.22 +1.98%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.95 +1.22 +1.88%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.20 +1.22 +2.26%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.45 -1.28 -2.47%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.45 -1.28 -2.47%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.45 +1.22 +2.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 60.15 +1.22 +2.07%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.20 +1.22 +2.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.96 +2.06 +2.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 62.25 -0.25 -0.40%
Giddings 3 days 56.00 -0.25 -0.44%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.04 -0.38 -0.52%
West Texas Sour 3 days 59.69 +1.01 +1.72%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.64 +1.01 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.64 +1.01 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 62.19 +1.01 +1.65%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.25 +1.25 +2.27%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.21 +1.22 +1.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 minutes $2.5 Billion in Solar Projects Canceled or Frozen After Trump Solar Panel Tariffs
  • 2 hours Oil prices going down
  • 24 hours Carbon Tax war brewing in Ontario
  • 11 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 2 days Does the USA need help filling their strategic reserves for next to almost nothing from the Middle East?
  • 2 hours It's On. Russia Blows Past Previously Agreed Oil Production Limits.
  • 23 mins Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 2 days Jordan faces protests over fuel prices hikes
  • 2 days Are Electric Vehicles Really Better For The Environment?
  • 1 day Is Trump begging the Saudi's because of his dumping stratigic oil reserves when prices were at their lowest?
  • 2 days Few days before Day D : Here's What to Know About Singapore Summit
  • 16 mins Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 4 hours Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 2 days Iran is Getting Cooked. Going to be a Hot Summer. Looking Forward to Winter.
  • 1 day OPEC Really Can Keep Secrets
  • 1 day Australian businesses going renewable
  • 2 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times

Breaking News:

OPEC Set To Reject Iran’s Plea For U.S. Sanctions Discussion

Alt Text

Musk: Tough Regulations Prevent Tesla From India Entry

Tough regulations have prevented Tesla…

Alt Text

Russia’s Middle East Strategy Explained

Russia’s influence in the Middle…

Alt Text

Geopolitical Tensions Rise As Iran-Iraq Oil Swap Begins

Iranian influence in Iraq is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Permian Boom Jeopardized By Pipeline Troubles

By Irina Slav - Jun 10, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Permian

The Permania, as someone called the oil industry and private equity rush to West Texas and New Mexico, has begun to take its toll on all those investors that saw it as the next huge thing. With production booming, pipeline capacity has become tight, and producers are forced to sell their crude at a painful discount to benchmarks. They are also losing billions in market capitalization.

A recent story from Bloomberg estimated that over the last two weeks, eight of the biggest oil producers with a presence in the Permian have shed a collective US$15.6 billion in market value, or over US$1 billion per day, with some of the shares booking double-digit drops.

It is an impressive turning of the tables. Just a year ago, everyone who had acreage in the Permian was a magnet for investors. The U.S. Geological Survey had upgraded the reserve estimates for the basin, especially thanks to a major upward revision of the Wolfcamp area. Producers boasted of being able to produce crude at ridiculously low production cost levels. And produce it they did, at a fast-increasing pace, which eventually clogged the pipes.

The current pipeline capacity in the Permian is 3.1 million barrels daily. Railway capacity, according to S&P Platts, is around 315,000 bpd. However, the railway is mostly used to supply frac sand for the ever-hungrier wells. Production, as estimated by the Energy Information Administration, should this month reach 3.277 million bpd. And it will continue to rise. No wonder investors are worried.

Some are so worried, in fact, that they are dropping their holdings in Permian players, even big names such as Concho Resources and Pioneer Resources. They are moving to producers with more diverse asset portfolios, Bloomberg reports, citing analysts. Pure-play Permian is no longer a stamp of guaranteed success.

There is, of course, a solution to this problem, which has seen Midland crude trade at a discount of US$19 a barrel to international Brent. The solution is more pipeline capacity, and although it has been slow in coming, it is coming.

Related: Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent

Earlier his year, Enterprise Products Partners completed a 416-mile pipeline with a capacity of 575,000 bpd from Midland to the Texas coast. All American Pipeline plans to launch its Cactus II pipeline, with a capacity of 585,000 bpd, in the third quarter of 2019. The company in February announced that its open season for the project had ended with long-term commitments of 525,000 bpd.

There’s more: a JV between Phillips 66 and Andeavor could make its Gray Oak pipeline ship up to 1 million bpd of crude if it gets sufficient commitments from producers. For now, plans are for a capacity of 700,000 bpd, based on the outcome of a second open season, yet to be announced. Whatever the capacity, the pipeline should be operational by the end of next year.

The EPIC pipeline, capable of shipping 590,000 bpd should also be operational by the end of 2019. Two large Permian players—Apache Corp. and Noble Energy—have already committed future flows taking up 30 percent of the pipeline.

So, that’s 2.45 million bpd in new pipeline capacity coming by the end of 2019. That’s not too bad for producers: it means they will not have to suffer more. And then there is more coming, so by the middle of 2020, there will be as much as 3.1 million bpd of new pipeline capacity in the star of the shale patch. The only potential problem with all this would be if for some reason oil prices plunge deep, leaving this capacity stranded. For now, there is no sign this could happen, so it’s all good news for the Permian drillers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Energy Efficiency Adds Value To Home Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent

Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent
Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

 Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

 Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

 China Deals Shocking Blow To Solar Industry

China Deals Shocking Blow To Solar Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com