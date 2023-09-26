Tesla's China Exports Under EU Review In Electric Vehicle Subsidy Investigation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.47 +0.79 +0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.03 +0.74 +0.79%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.97 -0.37 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.658 +0.019 +0.72%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.022 +0.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 88.38 -0.35 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.022 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 93.48 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.78 -0.89 -0.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 91.81 -0.90 -0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 666 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 93.63 -1.07 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.92 -0.63 -0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 119 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 71.38 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.83 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 90.08 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 85.88 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 84.68 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 93.28 -0.35 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.91 -0.35 -0.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 85.56 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.08 -0.15 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Study Says EU Could Scale Blue Hydrogen Faster Than Green Alternative

Nuclear Diplomacy In The Middle East

Nuclear Diplomacy In The Middle East

The U.S. effort to influence…

Russia’s Oil Export Revenues To Rise This Year As It Evades The G7 Price Cap

Russia’s Oil Export Revenues To Rise This Year As It Evades The G7 Price Cap

Russia is set to see…

China’s Coal Imports From Russia And Australia Soar

China’s Coal Imports From Russia And Australia Soar

China is importing record volumes…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla's China Exports Under EU Review In Electric Vehicle Subsidy Investigation

By ZeroHedge - Sep 26, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • EU executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis: Tesla's Chinese export vehicles are likely to be included in the EU's recently announced investigation into Chinese subsidiaries in the EV market.
  • Dombrovskis: The EU is now probably the largest market which is open for Chinese producers.
  • During his recent trip to Beijing, Dombrovskis aimed to convince Chinese officials to remove numerous trade barriers that European firms argue led to last year's unprecedented trade imbalance of nearly $400 billion.
Join Our Community
Tesla

Tesla's Chinese exports can expect to be included in the EU's recently announced investigation into Chinese subsidiaries in the EV market, according to EU executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis.

Dombrovskis said this week that there was “sufficient prima facie evidence” to support the probe, FT reported on Tuesday morning. We had previously written about the EU's investigation and Beijing's response via The Global Times. 

In an interview this week, responding specifically to whether or not Tesla would be included in the investigation, Dombrovskis said: “Strictly speaking, it’s not limited only to Chinese brand electrical vehicles, it can be also other producers’ vehicles if they are receiving production-side subsidies.”

He said he was "constantly pressed by his Chinese counterparts about the probe" after a five day trip to China, FT wrote.

“The EU is now probably the largest market which is open for Chinese producers,” he commented, defending the investigation. He said that the EU was "open to competition" but that it "needs to be fair". 

During his recent trip to Beijing, Dombrovskis aimed to convince Chinese officials to remove numerous trade barriers that European firms argue led to last year's unprecedented trade imbalance of nearly $400 billion. Related: Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Drop Amid Terminal Maintenance

Both parties reported some advancement, unveiling a new system to address export controls, a move that echoes a similar initiative between China and the United States. Furthermore, China agreed to increase purchases of agricultural products from the EU.

However, China didn't hesitate to express its discontent over the ongoing anti-subsidy investigation, a topic that came up in every discussion, according to Dombrovskis.

In the electric vehicle sector, Tesla already ships cars to Europe from its Shanghai factory. However, this could change given the inauguration of a Berlin facility last year. Approximately 20% of all electric vehicles sold in Europe are made in China. A recent report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies revealed that in the first half of this year, 11.2% of electric vehicles sold in Germany were manufactured in China.

As we noted days ago, China responded to the investigation via The Global Times, claiming that the EU's probe would likely "backfire" and that the EU's economy would suffer as a result. 

The publication said that "...as the EU wields trade protectionist measures to suppress China's EV industry, the European economy may suffer."

The article claimed that the EU isn't bothered by the subsidies, but rather "the rapidly growing market influence of Chinese EV companies" and "the concern that homegrown European enterprises may be unable to compete."

"Clearly, Europe is afraid," The Global Times wrote. "They are afraid of competition from China, so they want to seek trade protectionism as a protective umbrella for European auto makers who are slowly transitioning toward electrification."

ADVERTISEMENT

China says that the EU should "have enough courage to face competition from their Chinese counterparts directly."

Recall earlier this month we detailed that the EU had launched an investigation into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Achieving Paris Climate Goals With An Altered Energy Mix By 2040

Next Post

Hydrogen Economy Gets A Boost With Advanced Catalyst
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production
Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com