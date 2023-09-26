IEA: Net Zero Still Achievable If The World Slashes Fossil Fuel Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.75 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.22 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.10 -1.24 -1.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.592 -0.047 -1.78%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.518 -0.026 -1.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 88.38 -0.35 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.518 -0.026 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.48 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.78 -0.89 -0.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.81 -0.90 -0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 665 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 93.63 -1.07 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.92 -0.63 -0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 118 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 71.38 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 91.83 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 90.08 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 85.88 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 84.68 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 93.28 -0.35 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.26 +0.40 +0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 85.91 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.08 -0.15 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

IEA Says No New Major Fossil Fuel Projects Needed In Net Zero Scenario

Energy Security Trumps ESG Agenda For Big Oil

Energy Security Trumps ESG Agenda For Big Oil

Big Oil defied environmentalists and…

India And U.S. Strengthen Energy Ties

India And U.S. Strengthen Energy Ties

India and the U.S. fortify…

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Researchers from Tokyo University of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: Net Zero Still Achievable If The World Slashes Fossil Fuel Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 26, 2023, 7:09 AM CDT
  • The growth in clean energy is keeping hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive, according to the IEA.
  • The IEA highlighted record growth in solar power capacity and electric car sales as two key factors keeping its net-zero emissions goal achievable.
  • The updated net zero scenario has a policy-driven ramping up of clean energy capacity pushing fossil fuel demand 35% lower than in 2022.
Join Our Community
Fossil Fuel

The world could curb the rise in global temperatures if a huge ramp-up of clean energy capacity slashes fossil fuel demand by 25% by 2030, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday in an updated edition of its Net Zero Roadmap report from 2021.

The initial report was criticized by major fossil fuel producers and exporters for suggesting that in the IEA’s pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050, the world would not need new oil and gas projects beyond those sanctioned as of 2021.   

Two years after the first report, the new edition of the Net-Zero Roadmap says that the path to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius has narrowed, but the surge in clean energy deployment keeps it open, the IEA said.

Along with the “extraordinary growth in some clean energy technologies” – such as solar power capacity and electric car sales – the IEA noted that since 2021 the world has also seen “increased investment in fossil fuels and stubbornly high emissions.”   

In the updated net-zero scenario, the IEA expects that a surge in clean energy capacity could push fossil fuel demand down by 25% by 2030, reducing emissions by 35% compared with the all-time high in 2022. The IEA’s scenario also envisages fossil fuel demand falling by 80% by 2050.

“As a result, no new long-lead-time upstream oil and gas projects are needed. Neither are new coal mines, mine extensions or new unabated coal plants,” the agency said today, but noted that “continued investment is required in some existing oil and gas assets and already approved projects.”

The IEA warned, however, that clean energy expansion needs to match any falls in fossil fuel investment to avoid price spikes.  

“Prolonged high prices would result if the decline in fossil fuel investment in this scenario were to precede the expansion of clean energy and the action to cut overall energy demand that are also set out in this scenario,” it said.

The energy transition may not be smooth, the IEA also warned.

“The NZE Scenario charts an orderly process of change, but this is far from guaranteed in practice,” the agency noted.

Earlier this month, the IEA was rebuked by OPEC for claiming that oil and gas demand would peak this decade and for calling the “beginning of the end of fossil fuels.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel
OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com