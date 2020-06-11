Tesla Stock Soars To Record High As China Approves New Battery

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 35.78 -3.82 -9.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 38.02 -3.71 -8.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.821 +0.041 +2.30%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 40.25 +0.61 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 2 days 40.55 -0.35 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.43 +0.46 +1.35%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.821 +0.041 +2.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.08 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.51 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 36.09 +0.27 +0.75%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.41 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.23 +0.44 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.77 +0.54 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 28.71 +0.50 +1.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 36.10 +0.66 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 38.60 +0.66 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 40.00 +0.66 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 35.10 +0.66 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.75 +0.50 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.55 +0.66 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.18 +0.66 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour Enough is Enough...
  • 2 hours Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 4 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 23 hours Trump waves a Bible
  • 16 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 3 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 22 hours 90% renewables in the grid by 2035
  • 11 hours Copy Cat Protests
  • 2 days Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 2 days Ground Zero
  • 2 days World War One was just a mild flu
  • 17 hours Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move

Breaking News:

Turkey’s Latest Pipeline Plan Is A Move To Restore Relations With U.S

The U.S. Energy Grid Can Be Both Cheaper And Cleaner

The U.S. Energy Grid Can Be Both Cheaper And Cleaner

According to a new report…

Why Oil Prices Didn’t Rally After The OPEC+ Extension

Why Oil Prices Didn’t Rally After The OPEC+ Extension

The extension of the OPEC+…

The Secret To A Low-Carbon Future

The Secret To A Low-Carbon Future

As the world races to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla Stock Soars To Record High As China Approves New Battery

By Irina Slav - Jun 11, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Chinese authorities have granted Tesla their approval to begin mass production of Model 3 with a new type of battery, lithium ion phosphate (LFP), Reuters reports, citing a statement by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries contain no cobalt—one of the more expensive components of EV batteries and the object of ethical mining controversies since most of the world’s supply of cobalt is concentrated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where child labor is rife.

The new batteries for the Model 3 may be produced by CATL, a Chinese battery and technology company, and the biggest EV battery maker globally. CATL sealed a deal with Tesla to supply it with batteries in February, for a two-year period beginning in July this year.

Soon after, CATL, which also supplies EV batteries to Audi, Hyundai-Kia, Volvo, and Mercedes, said it would boost its production capacity fourfold, for an investment of $3.7 billion. At the time Reuters reported the batteries CATL will supply to Tesla would be lithium iron phosphate ones.

There were no details in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s statement regarding the Tesla deal about the supplier of the batteries.

Tesla’s stock price yesterday surged to over $1,000 after CEO Elon Musk told the company to “go all out” on the semi truck. The share price could rise further, after CATL said it has made a new battery that has a total range of 1.2 million miles over the course of 16 years in productive life. Earlier reports had it that Tesla worked with the Chinese battery maker to develop the new product.

Tesla is soon to hold what Musk called Battery Day, already postponed twice amid the pandemic, at which he is expected to announce more news about the million-mile battery.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Energy Deal Putting Iraq's $55 Billion Oil Project At Risk

Next Post

Upstream Oil & Gas Investment Crashes To 15-Year Low
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com