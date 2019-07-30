Tesla Just Lost Its Chief Innovator

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.70 +0.83 +1.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.47 +0.85 +1.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.129 +0.013 +0.61%
Mars US 19 hours 60.97 +0.67 +1.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 2 days 61.75 -0.60 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 +0.46 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.129 +0.013 +0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 62.53 -0.30 -0.48%
Murban 2 days 64.29 -0.36 -0.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.83 +0.62 +1.14%
Basra Light 2 days 65.98 -0.13 -0.20%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.64 +0.57 +0.92%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 +0.46 +0.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 +0.46 +0.72%
Girassol 2 days 65.70 +0.68 +1.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.00 +1.05 +2.56%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 44.37 +0.67 +1.53%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 54.37 +0.67 +1.25%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 57.37 +0.67 +1.18%
Sweet Crude 4 days 53.37 +0.67 +1.27%
Peace Sour 4 days 52.62 +0.67 +1.29%
Peace Sour 4 days 52.62 +0.67 +1.29%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.87 +0.67 +1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 57.77 +0.67 +1.17%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.37 +0.67 +1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.82 +0.67 +1.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
Buena Vista 5 days 67.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 1 hour Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 11 hours Democracy on Putin's way: Kremlin Critic Navalny Returned To Jail Despite Poisoning Fears
  • 1 day How The U.S. Economy Stacks Up To Past Rate Cut Cycles?
  • 4 hours Think Shale companies are overloaded with debt? How about the top ten corporate debtors in the US?
  • 17 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 2 days Peak of conventional oil in 2005
  • 2 hours EPA Chief Defends Biofuel Waivers In Meeting With Farm Senators
  • 5 hours .
  • 4 hours Texas Shale Pioneers Struggle To Appease Investors
  • 7 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 2 days Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days .
  • 1 day Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports

Breaking News:

China's Crude Imports From Saudi Arabia Smash Record In June

Alt Text

Ukraine Seizes Russian Oil Tanker

Ukraine’s security services said on…

Alt Text

Expect Chinese Refinery Run Rates To Fall Soon

Chinese refineries will reduce their…

Alt Text

The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

The Permian Basin may be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla Just Lost Its Chief Innovator

By Jon LeSage - Jul 30, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Tesla Logo

Tesla, Inc., just lost one of the most respected innovators in the electric vehicle business, which brings up competitive implications for the future of what will be powering EVs.

After Tesla co-founder JB Straubel revealed his plan to leave the company, a few big questions came up… What will the next phase of the electric vehicle battery war look like? Will Straubel and another Tesla co-founder, Martin Eberhard, resolve the conundrum of manufacturing EV batteries that can go farther than 300 miles per charge and that come down in price?

At the beginning of Wednesday’s quarterly report, CEO Elon Musk made the stunning announcement about Chief Technology Officer Straubel leaving the company, and then gave details on delivery of Tesla's electric vehicles during the past quarter. The news was of great interest to shareholders and Tesla followers as the company continues to go through upheaval and backers yearn to see stability and growth from the EV maker.

Retiring at age 43, Straubel was still in his twenties when he became convinced that new and innovative lithium-ion batteries could become the power source for mass produced EVs. The battery technology was being adopted in laptops and and cell phones, and Straubel intuitively sensed that li-ion batteries would be the answer to the big question sidelining mass market EV sales — and bringing the technology to other transportation modes. How can you make batteries with good range and the potential to come down in cost that make the vehicles more affordable and viable?

Straubel met Musk in 2003, when they had lunch in Los Angeles near the headquarters of Musk’s other pet project — his rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX). At that time, Straubel was trying to convince Musk to build an electric airplane. Their passion for EVs led Musk to introducing Straubel to Tesla’s original founders, Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning.

They came together as a team, but Musk would be taking on a different approach than Straubel, Eberhard, and Tarpenning, who had a more conservative, engineering perspective about building the electric car. Related: Will We Really See An Oil Glut In 2020?

Eberhard and Tarpenning left Tesla in 2008, as disputes came up over the future of the company — and as Musk exerted more control. Musk’s managerial style has been credited for pushing the company to the stock market and mass producing its Model 3 — but also with driving away key executives and causing turmoil with its factory workers.

Straubel brought a much needed calm and balance to Musk’s approach to running the company. He was known for providing insight and clarity to the technical points that could come up with shareholders and Tesla engineers. His role as a problem-solving engineer came through as the company had to overcome several obstacles.

He’s become known as a global innovator in EV batteries, energy storage, and propulsion. Straubel played a leading role in developing the company’s product line — guiding propulsion and software teams through the development of the Model S and Model X; fast-charging capabilities before the Supercharger network was developed; and stationary energy products long before Tesla acquired SolarCity. His leadership in developing the Powerwall and Powerpack energy storage products have brought in a steady stream of cashflow for the company.

Martin Eberhard is another true believer in innovative battery technology setting the pace for the race against internal combustion engines. He’s launching yet another electric vehicle battery startup soon after selling his previous EV battery startup to new EV maker SF Motors to help them make their own electric cars. 

Eberhard has stayed very active in the EV space, having briefly led Volkswagen’s EV development group in the US. He then went over to Atieva, which became Lucid Motors, a builder of high-performance EVs gaining interest among fans of the technology.

After leaving Lucid in 2015, he launched his own startup, InEVit, that built battery packs for EVs. SF Motors, a China-backed EV startup, acquired InEVit in late 2017. Related: Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Musk may have his own secret plan in place to develop next-gen EV batteries and reduce its dependency on battery partner, Panasonic. Musk and other Tesla executives have been looking for ways to develop an ample supply of battery packs to ramp up production and sales of the Model 3 and future high-volume models. It’s also cut into sales of the company’s profitable energy storage systems.

Musk told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in June that Tesla has been “battery-constrained” in the past. That could also include having his company make its own battery cells to make the company what Musk refers to as being “vertically integrated.” Musk would like for Tesla to own all of its systems and software, and not rely on partnerships.

For Straubel, it’s now his time to move on. He will likely have to do something creative and innovative with his mind and fascination with batteries of the future. He may end up being like Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen — askance from his old friend Bill Gates and later criticizing him in a book; but Allen has remained quite active in the world of high-tech products without taking on Microsoft in direct competition.

Straubel says he'll have to chill out for now, but will be coming back soon. He’ll always be an innovator.

“I love inventing and creating and building things and am at peace knowing that about myself and wanting to reorient my life,” Straubel said. “I'm decompressing for a bit and having a little break, but I will have more to say in a few weeks.”

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

What Happens When Oil Runs Out?
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025
The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

 U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

 An Unusual Development In Natural Gas Markets

An Unusual Development In Natural Gas Markets

 Saudis To Oil Buyers: Protect Your Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Saudis To Oil Buyers: Protect Your Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com