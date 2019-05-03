Prepare For Battery Metal Shortage: Tesla

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.28 +0.47 +0.76%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.30 +0.55 +0.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.568 -0.021 -0.81%
Mars US 18 hours 67.91 -1.59 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.98 -1.02 -1.42%
Urals 4 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.98 -0.64 -1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.568 -0.021 -0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.43 -0.08 -0.11%
Murban 2 days 72.69 -0.42 -0.57%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.52 -1.55 -2.38%
Basra Light 2 days 72.25 -1.60 -2.17%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.94 -1.62 -2.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Girassol 2 days 71.64 -1.79 -2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.98 -1.02 -1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.65 +0.17 +0.36%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 49.71 -1.79 -3.48%
Canadian Condensate 70 days 58.56 -1.79 -2.97%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 62.26 -1.79 -2.79%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 57.21 -1.79 -3.03%
Peace Sour 19 hours 54.21 -1.79 -3.20%
Peace Sour 19 hours 54.21 -1.79 -3.20%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 57.56 -1.79 -3.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 63.01 -1.79 -2.76%
Central Alberta 19 hours 55.81 -1.79 -3.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.25 +1.50 +2.64%
Giddings 2 days 52.00 -2.00 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.24 +0.10 +0.14%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.76 -1.79 -3.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.71 -1.79 -2.91%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.71 -1.79 -2.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.25 -1.75 -2.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.96 -1.79 -2.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 11 minutes Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 15 minutes Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 10 mins OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 1 min Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 4 hours 6 Ways to Fight Climate Change
  • 4 hours Saudi Oil Output May Rise In June, But...
  • 6 hours Canadian Stripper operator shuts down and abandons 4700 wells
  • 19 hours Drilling Ban NY
  • 10 hours UK Needs New Wind Turbines
  • 17 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 20 hours Huawei goes from Strength To Strength, Despite Political Controversy
  • 19 hours Nothing Better than Li-Ion on the Horizon
  • 19 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 1 hour Permian Basin Overtakes Saudi’s Ghawar as World’s Top Producing Oilfield
  • 12 hours Counting Rigs is a "Fools Errand"

Breaking News:

Prepare For Battery Metal Shortage: Tesla

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

The the number of active…

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets

In the last forty years…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Prepare For Battery Metal Shortage: Tesla

By Irina Slav - May 03, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Tesla power pack

A shortage of nickel, copper, and other metals used in electric car batteries is looming, according to a Tesla executive, quoted by two unnamed Reuters sources. The executive, Tesla global supply manager for battery metals Sarah Maryssael, spoke at a closed-doors event with miners, lawmakers, and regulators.

Later, a company spokesperson told Reuters the concern was not immediate, but rather a long-term expectation. However, a shortage of some of the metals used in electric cars is not out of the question.

Copper, for example, features heavily in EVs, with the highest concentration in its engine: the amount of copper used in EV engines is twice as high as the amount used in internal combustion engines. With millions of EVs planned to hit roads in the future, it’s easy to see why a shortage concern may be in order.

This is all the more true since it’s not just EVs that use a lot of copper. Reuters notes that devices such as Apple’s Alexa and Alphabet’s Nest smart thermostat also use a lot of it, and with product numbers growing, demand for copper for just these two products will soar from 38,000 tons to date to as much as 1.5 million tons in 2030, according to projections from consultancy BSRIA.

Copper mining, meanwhile, is not seeing a lot of investment right now and this lack of investment may come back to bite if this fast rate of growth in demand for the basic metal persists.

There is also the problem with ethical mining, which mostly concerns cobalt. Most cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is notorious for its child labor practices and artisanal cobalt mining.

The alternative is sourcing battery metals from ethical locations, and this is already being done, according to Maryssael, through partnerships between the carmaker and miners in Australia, Canada, and Chile.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary Tap 8 Million Barrels Oil Reserves

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com