Tesla Downgrades Recharging

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.14 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.70 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.21 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.287 +0.100 +4.57%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.540 +0.008 +0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 188 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.540 +0.008 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.72 -1.29 -1.54%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.28 -1.09 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.11 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 891 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.01 +0.78 +0.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.24 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 345 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 65.79 +0.61 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.14 +0.61 +0.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.39 +0.61 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 75.49 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 72.19 +0.61 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.19 +0.61 +0.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.24 +0.61 +0.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.19 +0.61 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.59 +0.61 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.22 +0.61 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.66 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.22 +0.61 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 69.25 -3.00 -4.15%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.20 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 13 days e-truck insanity
  • 11 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 1 day The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

Belgium's Ports Are Brimming With Unsold Chinese EVs

Belgium's Ports Are Brimming With Unsold Chinese EVs

Le Monde reports Belgium’s ports drowning…

Hydrogen Trust Outperforms Renewable Energy Peers

Hydrogen Trust Outperforms Renewable Energy Peers

Hydrogenone's investment trust focused on…

Innovative New Tech is Transforming the Battery Market

Innovative New Tech is Transforming the Battery Market

The battery market is brimming…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla Downgrades Recharging

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - May 09, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Tesla's decision to fire the staff in charge of its recharging network is a major setback for the proliferation of electric vehicles.
  • Without a ubiquitous charging network, electric vehicles will remain limited in market share.
  • Ignoring the transportation evolution to EVs and the associated charging network needs means opting out of the growth opportunity of a lifetime
Tesla Fleet

Tesla just fired the staff in charge of its recharging network? No explanation. Best explanation: recharging stations lose money. There’s a chicken and egg problem here. You can’t sell electric vehicles without them. Or perhaps this is an accounting problem. Yet fear of being stranded without a place to recharge may be the most powerful reason not to buy an electric vehicle.  Without a ubiquitous charging network, electric vehicles will remain limited in market share. Shouldn’t the developers of the vehicles underwrite recharging until the market enlarges? Tesla had led the way to create a recharging network. Ford, last year, signed up to use the Tesla recharge stations, so the Tesla turnaround is troubling. The Biden administration is pouring money into recharging while the biggest recharge station owner is running away? What is missing from this picture?

Let’s go back in history. When the auto pioneers in the previous century started manufacturing internal combustion cars, they did not create networks of gas stations. Entrepreneurs like John D. Rockefeller saw the opportunity because these newfangled vehicles represented an entirely new market for petroleum products. Get the message? The fuel suppliers built up a service station industry. It took about 20 years for gasoline sales to exceed kerosene sales. But it happened. Now, on to today. Shouldn’t we expect the suppliers of electricity to jump on the opportunity to encourage the sales of electric vehicles (which will eventually consume about 30% of electricity produced), to take an active role by building up a charging industry? Why are they waiting for the government, or Tesla, or whomever to develop it for them? This seems like one of the most spectacular opportunities for the electricity business since the invention of air conditioning, right? Related: Governments Deliver Blow To EV Darlings

How much might this type of charging network cost? We did some rough calculating. Let’s say that every electric car charges once every two-three days. And that each charger is used 10 times a day while automakers sell 1.5 million electric vehicles a year. Roughly speaking, the 1.5 million cars require 50,000 chargers. Based on estimates we have seen, those chargers would cost about $1.5-$2.0 billion. Add on the need for grid upgrades and the bill exceeds $5.0 billion. (These numbers are rough but we think realistic.) The electricity industry now spends close to $200 billion per year in capital expenditures. A full scale charging buildup would barely make a dent in these numbers. McKinsey recently estimated that a charger station would lose about $50,000 pretax per year at current levels of business, or about $2.0 billion aftertax for the 50,000 chargers. But the electricity provider would earn an after tax profit selling power to the charging station, which might exceed $10,000 per year/per station, or $0.5 billion. So the potential after tax loss from each annual increment to the  national charging network sums to around $1.5 billion  at this early stage of the EV industry,  The utility industry’s annual earnings exceed $40 billion. The economic losses from an EV charging network looks like a small downside investment with initial losses that would decline as volume and EV penetration rose. But an investment with considerable upside that could propel the industry to a new level, as they say.

So, what is the US electric utility industry spending its capital (investment) dollars on? Building up the rate base upon which shareholder earnings are based. Any company presentation or brokerage analyst’s report inevitably contains the following observation: “Rate base will increase by x % a year.”  Whether productive or unproductive doesn’t really matter because rate base is rate base and a higher rate base equals higher earnings. Maybe if regulators could put EV chargers into the electric utility’s rate base, the industry might take note. Imaginative regulators and imaginative utility executives could figure out how. Or are we expecting too much from a staid industry with a regulatory environment to match?

Let’s take a step back and recall that the US electric utility industry chose as its literal spokesman a climate change denying official from the Trump administration. It seems to us that the industry's executives are sitting on their hands, waiting for Donald Trump to return to office and relieve them of any and all environmental obligations. Why do we think this? Because the US electric industry continues to behave in a manner that suggests the best energy transition for consumers is from coal to natural gas regardless of the long-term environmental consequences. It’s almost as if they regard CO2 as a four-letter word. Why do we care? Ignoring the transportation evolution to EVs and the associated charging network needs means opting out of the growth opportunity of a lifetime. Instead, the industry's executives appear to satisfy themselves with “bread and butter” rate base growth, thinking that continuing to do the same thing as before in a changing environment is not without risk. The former titans of the power industry—Edison, Insull, Sporn, Lilienthal and Lee—would be mortified to see how their successors eschewed great challenges in favor of comfortable incrementalism. But of course they wouldn’t understand. None of them had MBAs. 

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Barclays Defends Fracking Finance, Citing Energy Transition Needs

Next Post

Hydrogen Trust Outperforms Renewable Energy Peers
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records
Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside

Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com