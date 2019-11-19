Tech Breakthrough Could Spark A Geothermal Energy Boom

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.48 +0.13 +0.23%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.95 +0.04 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.583 +0.007 +0.27%
Mars US 3 hours 57.21 -0.74 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.44 +0.32 +0.51%
Urals 22 hours 59.30 -0.50 -0.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.85 -0.51 -0.82%
Mexican Basket 6 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.583 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 22 hours 62.10 -0.97 -1.54%
Murban 22 hours 63.69 -1.08 -1.67%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 53.06 -0.79 -1.47%
Basra Light 22 hours 64.87 -1.25 -1.89%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 62.28 -0.63 -1.00%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.85 -0.51 -0.82%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.85 -0.51 -0.82%
Girassol 22 hours 63.05 -0.46 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.44 +0.32 +0.51%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 37.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 35.14 -0.58 -1.62%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 51.14 -0.58 -1.12%
Premium Synthetic 81 days 57.54 -0.58 -1.00%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 49.44 -0.58 -1.16%
Peace Sour 5 hours 46.89 -0.58 -1.22%
Peace Sour 5 hours 46.89 -0.58 -1.22%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 50.39 -0.58 -1.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 55.14 -0.58 -1.04%
Central Alberta 5 hours 47.39 -0.58 -1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Giddings 22 hours 45.50 -1.75 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 68 days 65.29 +0.83 +1.29%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 49.16 -1.84 -3.61%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 53.11 -1.84 -3.35%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 53.11 -1.84 -3.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 -0.75 -1.56%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.63 -0.67 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 6 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 2 days Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 4 hours Impeachment S**te
  • 9 hours Pope Proposes New Sin: Thou Shalt Not Destroy The Harmony Of The Environment
  • 13 hours Everything You Need To Know About Trump
  • 6 hours 55.00 WTI
  • 2 days Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 6 hours Visualizing Pennsylvania Oil & Gas Production (Through September 2019)
  • 8 hours Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 1 day IEA predicts oil demand will grow annually at 1 million barrels a day for the next 5 years
  • 2 days Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 1 day ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 2 days Iran Burning: Shock Gas Price Hike Triggers Violent Protests After Subsidy Cuts
  • 14 hours Last I Checked

Breaking News:

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

Alt Text

This Texas Oil Town Sees Strongest Salary Growth In US

Driven by the U.S. shale…

Alt Text

The Top 5 Ways We Use Oil & Gas

Oil & gas products are…

Alt Text

This European Nation Is Planning A Complete Offshore Oil Ban

Under pressure from environmentalists, Ireland…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tech Breakthrough Could Spark A Geothermal Energy Boom

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 19, 2019, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Geothermal

Geothermal energy is often billed as one of “the cleanest energy sources” --and with good reason. It’s carbon-free, renewable, and efficient. Even those stoic anti-hyperbolists over at the United States Department of Energy sing its praises, saying, “this vital, clean energy resource supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases -- all while requiring a small environmental footprint to develop.”

While geothermal is one of the superheroes of clean energy production, however, it still has a lot of room for improvement. First and foremost, it needs to be massively scaled up in order to have any real environmental impact or significant market share compared to where it stands now, a speck in the giant shadow of fossil fuels. What’s more, there are significant barriers and high costs to the initial phases of exploration and infrastructure. 

“Where to drill?” Science Daily distills the issue into just three words. “This is the basic question in the exploration of underground energy resources, such as geothermal energy. Water in rocks flows along permeable pathways, which are the main target for geothermal drilling. Borehole, core and micro-earthquake data show that the pathways are spatially connected, permeable structures, such as fractures or faults in the rock. However, the geothermal potential of these structures cannot be fully exploited with the techniques available to date.”

Luckily, there has recently been an important breakthrough in the field of geothermal energy exploration and finding those geothermal hotspots (so to speak) thanks to a team of research scientists from the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, based in Potsdam. The scientists’ findings, published this month in a Scientific Reports journal article titled “Geothermal sweetspots identified in a volcanic lake integrating bathymetry and fluid chemistry,” have solved the issue of finding underwater drilling sites by identifying a method that allows the mapping of submerged geological structures in order to determine inflow information essential for developing geothermal energy production. Related: 36 Dead Following Fuel Protests In Iran

This development is an essential one, as many of the most promising locations for geothermal energy productions are naturally occurring in volcanic areas that are either near or below the waterline of crater lakes. "However, these lakes hide structures that are important for geothermal energy," explains research team leader and TU Delft Associate Professor Maren Brehme. "In the study, we showed that volcanic lakes such as the Lake Linau in Indonesia, which we investigated, have so-called 'sweet spots', deep holes with fluid inflow from the surrounding rock." 

As paraphrased by Science Daily, “the new approach combines bathymetry measurements with geochemical profiles. In this study, bathymetry (from Greek bathýs 'deep' and métron 'measure') is used to map fault zones and geyser-like holes in the lake floor. Its most important feature is the echo sounder. The geochemical profiles from data on temperature, salinity, density and pH at different depths show areas in the lake with inflows from the surrounding geothermal reservoir. The combination allows the distinction between permeable and non-permeable structures, which was previously not possible. With this method, promising locations for drilling can be located more precisely.” Related: Aramco Reveals Its Valuation

Geothermal energy has been garnering interest and advancing technologically in other corners of the globe as well. In Nevada, “the Department of Energy has awarded a major new grant to the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology to research and expand the use of machine-learning to make the exploration process even more effective” according to reporting by Nevada Today. The new methodology has already resulted in two successful geothermal discoveries in Nevada’s Great Basin where there was no detectable hot water at the surface level.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, Japan has also been investing in geothermal energy with a renewed vigor in the wake of 2011’s Fukushima nuclear disaster, which left both the public and political spheres wary of nuclear energy and in need of new power sources. These simultaneously developing parallel geothermal industries show a bright future for the world’s cleanest energy source, and not a moment too late. In the same month that Donald Trump officially pulled out of the Paris Climate accord, any developments in the world of clean energy are welcome news indeed. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

This Texas Oil Town Sees Strongest Salary Growth In US

Next Post

The Truth About The World’s Deepest Oil Well
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall
17-Year Old Genius Gets Google Prize For Renewable Energy Breakthrough

17-Year Old Genius Gets Google Prize For Renewable Energy Breakthrough

 The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 All Eyes On OPEC As Another Oil Glut Looms

All Eyes On OPEC As Another Oil Glut Looms

 Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com