This Underdog Could Soon Become The World’s Largest Oil Producer

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.31 -1.83 -3.20%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.75 -1.69 -2.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.584 -0.046 -1.75%
Mars US 19 hours 57.95 -0.62 -1.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.44 +0.32 +0.51%
Urals 2 days 59.80 +0.55 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Mexican Basket 6 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.584 -0.046 -1.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.07 +1.17 +1.89%
Murban 2 days 64.77 +0.84 +1.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.85 -1.30 -2.36%
Basra Light 2 days 66.12 -0.76 -1.14%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.91 -1.18 -1.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Girassol 2 days 63.51 -1.24 -1.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.44 +0.32 +0.51%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.01 -2.18 -5.56%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 40.64 -0.58 -1.41%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 51.14 -0.58 -1.12%
Premium Synthetic 81 days 57.54 -0.58 -1.00%
Sweet Crude 4 days 49.44 -0.58 -1.16%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.89 -0.58 -1.22%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.89 -0.58 -1.22%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 50.39 -0.58 -1.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.14 -0.58 -1.04%
Central Alberta 4 days 47.39 -0.58 -1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 -0.75 -1.56%
ANS West Coast 68 days 65.29 +0.83 +1.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.00 -0.67 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.95 -0.67 -1.20%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.95 -0.67 -1.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 -0.75 -1.56%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.63 -0.67 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 2 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 1 day Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 2 days Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 5 hours Everything You Need To Know About Trump
  • 4 mins Pope Proposes New Sin: Thou Shalt Not Destroy The Harmony Of The Environment
  • 2 days Iran Burning: Shock Gas Price Hike Triggers Violent Protests After Subsidy Cuts
  • 23 hours IEA predicts oil demand will grow annually at 1 million barrels a day for the next 5 years
  • 20 mins Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 12 mins Impeachment Nonsense
  • 2 days Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 1 day ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 2 days What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 2 days Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"

Breaking News:

Asian Gas Glut Forces Key Buyers To Cancel Orders

Alt Text

Oil Markets Ignore Worrying OPEC Projections

Both OPEC and the IEA…

Alt Text

Climate Crusader Sues Pension Fund For Not Being Green Enough

Mark McVeigh, a 24-year old…

Alt Text

All Eyes On OPEC As Another Oil Glut Looms

As its semi-annual meeting nears,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

This Underdog Could Soon Become The World’s Largest Oil Producer

Join Our Community
Petrobras

Brazil’s Petrobras is on track to become the world’s largest oil producer among publicly listed companies by 2030, based on Rystad Energy’s latest data and forecasts.

Brazil’s biggest-ever oil auctions in November were generally deemed to be disappointing, receiving muted interest from international exploration and production companies.

However, national oil company Petrobras could not have asked for a better outcome. The world’s fastest growing oil producer gained nearly full control of more than eight billion barrels of oil in the Buzios field, where a sixth floater is being planned. To develop these and other resources off the coast of the South American country, Brazil is set for a whopping $70 billion offshore capital investment spree between 2020 and 2025, solely on field development. This program will have a monumental effect on Petrobras.

 "Petrobras can, in a matter of years, become the world’s largest oil producer among publically listed companies. The significance is huge and symbolic," commented Aditya Ravi, vice president of Rystad Energy’s upstream team, specialized in E&P activities in Latin America. “We predict that Petrobras alone can boost its production numbers by more than 1.3 million barrels per day over the next decade.”

During the course of 2019, Petrobras has evolved from fifth place to become the third-largest oil producer, reaching output of around 2.2 million bpd in the third quarter. As it stands, Rosneft and PetroChina top the list over the world’s largest public E&P companies. Based on Rystad Energy’s latest forecasts, Petrobras could be poised to overtake PetroChina over the next few months, and potentially dethrone the ruling Russian producer Rosneft over the next decade, thanks in no small part to its latest acquisitions. Related: U.S. Shale To Break Records Despite Bearish Rhetoric

Brazil’s production could be pushed from 2.8 million bpd in 2019 average to over 5.5 million bpd thanks to Petrobras’ potential peak output of almost 3.8 million* bpd by 2030.

Brazilian officials recently indicated the country wishes to join OPEC, the oil cartel dominated by Saudi Arabia and 13 other oil-producing countries. Brazil’s current output would make it OPEC’s third-largest producer, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

“Joining OPEC could cause a major disruption for Brazil, bringing the country into the spotlight with the potential risk of having its wings clipped by the cartel just as production takes off,” Ravi cautioned.

This potential shift in ranking has been spurred on in the aftermath of the three Brazilian licensing rounds organized over the past five weeks by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), in which 45 blocks were on offer. With only one-third of the blocks receiving bids, the rounds raised concerns that Brazil lacks the luster that in the past ensured active and competitive bid rounds. In the wake of these rounds, the Brazilian Energy Minister remarked that the current legal and tendering structure could warrant a re-think, including a look at Petrobras’ pre-emptive rights on oil blocks. Others have voiced dismay over the steep signature bonuses.

*Note: This number accounts for a commercial discovery at Aram.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman: Go Long On Fracking
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall
17-Year Old Genius Gets Google Prize For Renewable Energy Breakthrough

17-Year Old Genius Gets Google Prize For Renewable Energy Breakthrough

 The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 All Eyes On OPEC As Another Oil Glut Looms

All Eyes On OPEC As Another Oil Glut Looms

 Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com