This Texas Oil Town Sees Strongest Salary Growth In US

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.48 +0.13 +0.23%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.95 +0.04 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.583 +0.007 +0.27%
Mars US 3 hours 57.21 -0.74 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.44 +0.32 +0.51%
Urals 22 hours 59.30 -0.50 -0.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.85 -0.51 -0.82%
Mexican Basket 6 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.583 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 22 hours 62.10 -0.97 -1.54%
Murban 22 hours 63.69 -1.08 -1.67%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 53.06 -0.79 -1.47%
Basra Light 22 hours 64.87 -1.25 -1.89%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 62.28 -0.63 -1.00%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.85 -0.51 -0.82%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.85 -0.51 -0.82%
Girassol 22 hours 63.05 -0.46 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.44 +0.32 +0.51%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 37.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 35.14 -0.58 -1.62%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 51.14 -0.58 -1.12%
Premium Synthetic 81 days 57.54 -0.58 -1.00%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 49.44 -0.58 -1.16%
Peace Sour 5 hours 46.89 -0.58 -1.22%
Peace Sour 5 hours 46.89 -0.58 -1.22%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 50.39 -0.58 -1.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 55.14 -0.58 -1.04%
Central Alberta 5 hours 47.39 -0.58 -1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Giddings 22 hours 45.50 -1.75 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 68 days 65.29 +0.83 +1.29%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 49.16 -1.84 -3.61%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 53.11 -1.84 -3.35%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 53.11 -1.84 -3.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 -0.75 -1.56%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.63 -0.67 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 6 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 2 days Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 4 hours Impeachment S**te
  • 9 hours Pope Proposes New Sin: Thou Shalt Not Destroy The Harmony Of The Environment
  • 13 hours Everything You Need To Know About Trump
  • 6 hours 55.00 WTI
  • 2 days Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 6 hours Visualizing Pennsylvania Oil & Gas Production (Through September 2019)
  • 8 hours Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 1 day IEA predicts oil demand will grow annually at 1 million barrels a day for the next 5 years
  • 2 days Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 1 day ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 2 days Iran Burning: Shock Gas Price Hike Triggers Violent Protests After Subsidy Cuts
  • 14 hours Last I Checked

Breaking News:

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

Alt Text

Oil Sinks As Trade War Sentiment Turns Sour

Oil prices sank on Tuesday…

Alt Text

U.S. Rig Count Crashes Again: Loses Nearly 100 Rigs In 3 Months

The US rig count continued…

Alt Text

36 Dead Following Fuel Protests In Iran

As many as 36 people…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

This Texas Oil Town Sees Strongest Salary Growth In US

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 19, 2019, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Odessa Midland

Driven by the U.S. shale boom in the Permian basin, personal income in Midland County, Texas, grew by the highest percentage—17.5 percent—of all metropolitan counties in the United States last year, data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed.

The average personal income in the metropolitan areas of the United States grew by 5.7 percent, the data showed, while personal income in the non-metropolitan part of the U.S. increased by 4.8 percent last year.

Last year, personal income increased in 3,019 U.S. counties, decreased in 91 counties, and was unchanged in 3, according to estimates released by the BEA.  

Personal income in Midland and Odessa—two of the centers of the Permian shale production—increased in percentage terms more than the personal income in large cities, while per capita personal income in Midland and Odessa was higher than the per capita personal income in New York, San Francisco, or Boston, according to Bloomberg estimates of the data.

Per capita personal income in Midland and Odessa grew the fastest in the United States last year, according to the BEA data reported by the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.

Midland had the lowest unemployment rate in Texas at 2 percent in September, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission, while Odessa’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent, tied in third place with Austin-Round Rock and College Station-Bryan.

With the oil boom and population growth, schools in the towns of Midland and Odessa need more buildings to house more students and Odessa is even thinking of buying a hotel to house the new teachers that the schools need. 

This time, unlike in previous boom-and-bust cycles, residents and local authorities believe that the boom will continue as the biggest U.S. oil companies are betting on the Permian to grow their production volumes.

But the already evident slowdown in U.S. oil production growth could jeopardize the boom in the Texas shale towns.

Oil and gas activity in Texas, northern Louisiana, and southern New Mexico declined in Q3 2019 as uncertainty remained high, the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey showed.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Sinks As Trade War Sentiment Turns Sour

Next Post

Tech Breakthrough Could Spark A Geothermal Energy Boom
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall
17-Year Old Genius Gets Google Prize For Renewable Energy Breakthrough

17-Year Old Genius Gets Google Prize For Renewable Energy Breakthrough

 The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 All Eyes On OPEC As Another Oil Glut Looms

All Eyes On OPEC As Another Oil Glut Looms

 Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com