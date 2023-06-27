Supply Worries Drive Oil Prices Higher

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.45 -0.92 -1.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.18 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.98 -0.57 -0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 2.756 -0.035 -1.25%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.523 -0.015 -0.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 69.87 +0.81 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.523 -0.015 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.54 +0.44 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.95 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.41 +0.59 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 574 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.45 +0.55 +0.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.42 +0.65 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 27 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 48.12 +0.21 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 71.52 +0.21 +0.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 69.77 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 66.92 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 64.92 +0.21 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 73.87 +0.21 +0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 63.22 +0.21 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.50 -3.25 -5.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 63.39 -2.68 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 20 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

North Sea Operator Warns Government Policy Could Starve UK Of Energy

Kuwait’s Oil Industry Thrives Amid Calls For Economic Diversification

Kuwait’s Oil Industry Thrives Amid Calls For Economic Diversification

Despite being heavily reliant on…

Iraq Massive News Fields Are Up For Grabs In New Licensing Round

Iraq Massive News Fields Are Up For Grabs In New Licensing Round

Iraq’s new licensing round not…

Activist Investors Have Created A Buying Opportunity In This Energy Stock

Activist Investors Have Created A Buying Opportunity In This Energy Stock

Usually a trader should be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Supply Worries Drive Oil Prices Higher

By Irina Slav - Jun 27, 2023, 1:28 AM CDT
  • Oil prices moved higher on Tuesday morning, with WTI climbing above $70 and Brent moving toward the $75 mark.
  • A combination of Saudi Arabia’s production cut and instability within Russia have boosted supply concerns just as driving season hits its peak.
  • While prices are moving higher, persistent inflation and moderate economic growth should keep a cap on both WTI and Brent.
Join Our Community
oil prices

Crude oil prices began trade with a gain today as supply worries returned to the table amid the rebellion news from Russia and expectations of demand growth during peak driving season in the United States.

In midday trade in Asia Brent crude was moving toward $75 per barrel with West Texas Intermediate climbing above $70 per barrel.

News about a rebellion in Russia by private military contractor Wagner added fuel to oil prices at the start of the week. The group was quick to agree to a deal ending the rebellion, basically ending it before it really started, but concern has lingered as the market watches what happens next.

“There’s a possibility of supply disruption any time you get a serious geopolitical event in a major oil supplier,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, told the Financial Times. “It opens up a can of worms and we’re going to have to see how that plays out.”

There is also the production cut that Saudi Arabia will implement from the start of next month and that will tighten supply globally.

"An additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) unilateral cut by Saudi Arabia, set to take effect in July, coupled with seasonally stronger demand, should help to physically tighten the market in Q3," BIM Research said in a note cited by Reuters.

Meanwhile, demand from the United States for July 4 is expected to jump but it seems the jump will be a temporary price driver. In light of the last signals from the Fed, demand for oil in the world’s largest consumer is not likely to expand in any meaningful way this year as the economy stumbles.

“We expect growth to moderate in [the second half of the year] as the recent tailwinds boosting service sector activity fade and the drags from restrictive monetary policy and tightening credit build,” JPMorgan’s strategists in a note cited by the FT.

“Persistent inflation should keep pressure on central banks to maintain restrictive stances — and likely tighten further.

This should keep a lid on oil prices despite the Saudi cuts and the instability alert in Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq Massive News Fields Are Up For Grabs In New Licensing Round
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?
Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy

Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy
Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow
Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated

Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated
WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com