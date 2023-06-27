Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Rise On Abnormally Warm Summer

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.59 -0.78 -1.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.36 -0.82 -1.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.98 -0.57 -0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.802 +0.011 +0.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.539 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 69.87 +0.81 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.539 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.54 +0.44 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.95 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.41 +0.59 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 574 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.45 +0.55 +0.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.42 +0.65 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 27 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 48.12 +0.21 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 71.52 +0.21 +0.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 69.77 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 66.92 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.92 +0.21 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 73.87 +0.21 +0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 63.22 +0.21 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.50 -3.25 -5.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 63.39 -2.68 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 22 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Dip By Nearly 1 Million Bpd

Kuwait’s Oil Industry Thrives Amid Calls For Economic Diversification

Kuwait’s Oil Industry Thrives Amid Calls For Economic Diversification

Despite being heavily reliant on…

Oil Prices Dip As Further Interest Rate Hikes Loom

Oil Prices Dip As Further Interest Rate Hikes Loom

Fears of yet another interest…

Supply Worries Drive Oil Prices Higher

Supply Worries Drive Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices moved higher early…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Rise On Abnormally Warm Summer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 27, 2023, 6:11 AM CDT
  • European natural gas prices continued to rise on Tuesday, with the Dutch TTF July contract trading at $35.75 per megawatt-hour.
  • A warmer-than-usual summer has combined with supply issues to push European natural gas prices higher.
  • Despite low prices, natural gas demand in Europe remains subdued as economies slow down.
Join Our Community
Energy

Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices continued to rise early on Tuesday as weather forecasts suggest that most of northwest Europe, the biggest consumers of gas, will see a hotter-than-usual start to the summer, at least until the middle of July.   

The front-month futures at the TTF hub, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, have risen in recent days, due to maintenance on Norway’s gas processing plants and some offshore gas fields, and this weekend’s brief revolt by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia.

As of 10:23 GMT on Tuesday, the Dutch TTF July contract had risen by 2.2% and traded at $35.75 (32.67 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh), which was much higher than the 25 euros/MWh from three weeks ago.  

As traders focus on the potential of higher demand due to hot weather, they are also pricing in ongoing supply disruptions from maintenance in Norway, which is currently the single biggest supplier of gas to Europe after Russia cut off most pipeline deliveries following the invasion of Ukraine.

Still, demand overall in Europe is subdued compared to the five-year average as economies slow down and industries haven’t switched to gas despite the much lower prices compared to the records seen last summer.

“The heat wave will increase electricity consumption this week, but Europe’s power demand remains subdued in 2023, despite lower prices,” BloombergNEF analysts wrote in a note earlier this week.

Gas storage sites across the EU were over 76% full as of June 25, according to data by Gas Infrastructure Europe.

“In the absence of any significant supply shocks, EU gas storage will hit the European Commission’s target of 90% full well before 1 November,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Tuesday.  

“This suggests that later in the summer we could see further pressure on prices and a deeper contango along the forward curve – there is already an almost €20/MWh contango between the August 2023 and December 2023 TTF contract.”   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Supply Worries Drive Oil Prices Higher
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?
Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy

Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy
Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow
Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated

Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated
WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com