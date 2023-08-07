Supply Concerns Keep Oil Prices Elevated

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.23 -0.59 -0.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.68 -0.56 -0.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.79 -0.53 -0.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.614 +0.037 +1.44%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.783 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +2.06 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +2.06 +2.52%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 2 days 83.52 +1.57 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.783 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 86.37 +3.15 +3.79%
Graph up Murban 3 days 87.74 +2.81 +3.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 85.70 +0.80 +0.94%
Graph down Basra Light 615 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.45 +1.03 +1.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Girassol 3 days 89.46 +1.16 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 68 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 61.57 +1.27 +2.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 84.97 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 83.22 +1.27 +1.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 80.37 +1.27 +1.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.37 +1.27 +1.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 87.32 +1.27 +1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 76.67 +1.27 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +2.06 +2.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.03 +2.06 +2.71%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.78 +2.06 +2.95%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.80 -2.01 -2.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 76.83 +2.06 +2.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 78.00 +2.03 +2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.00 +2.03 +2.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 84.19 -1.88 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 15 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 10 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Exxon Brushes Off Concerns About Australia’s Natural Gas Policies

U.S. Withdraws Offer To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR

U.S. Withdraws Offer To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR

The Department of Energy has…

Ex-National Grid Chief: Community Payouts Could Speed Up UK's Net-Zero Goals

Ex-National Grid Chief: Community Payouts Could Speed Up UK's Net-Zero Goals

Nick Winser, the former National…

Could The LK-99 Superconductor Herald The Next Technological Age?

Could The LK-99 Superconductor Herald The Next Technological Age?

South Korean researchers have purportedly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Supply Concerns Keep Oil Prices Elevated

By Irina Slav - Aug 07, 2023, 2:09 AM CDT
  • After posting a sixth consecutive weekly gain, oil prices were trading slightly lower on Monday morning, with WTI at $82.64 and Brent trading above $86.
  • Ukrainian forces attacked two Russian oil tankers in the Black Sea over the weekend, adding to concerns of further supply tightening.
  • Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend its unilateral production cuts into September and Russia’s commitment to cut exports in the sane month have added to bullish sentiment.
Join Our Community
oil prices

Crude oil prices inched lower on Monday but remained elevated following a six-week winning streak. Supply concerns spiked when Ukrainian forces attacked two Russian oil tankers in the Black Sea over the weekend.

“The Ukrainian naval drone attack on a Russian vessel over the weekend does make for some unease in a market already dealing with tightening supply,” energy analyst Vandana Hari told Bloomberg.

Despite a slight decline in prices earlier in the day, these remain higher than last week’s, still being boosted by curbs in OPEC+ production, Reuters noted in a report earlier today.

"The bullishness is in line with our expectations of a stronger second half for oil compared to the first half," the report quoted DBS Bank energy analyst Suvro Sarkar as saying.

"But we think further upside may be limited and oil prices could consolidate around the $85 a barrel level (Brent) for a while, capped by ongoing concerns about the pace of China's recovery and doubts about how long Saudi and Russia will continue to curb production and exports, respectively, given the spare capacity on hand," Sarkar added.

Last week, Saudi Arabia provided an additional boost for prices when it announced it would extend its voluntary production cuts of 1 million bpd for another month in September. Days after the announcement, the Kingdom also raised its official selling prices for most buyers.

Neither move was a surprise to traders, who have regained some of their bullishness on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will sometime soon end its rate hikes.

Russia, meanwhile, said it would reduce exports in September by 300,000 bpd, adding to the Saudi curbs. These, by the way, Riyadh said might deepen at some point.

An additional prod for prices came from the U.S. shale patch where drilling rigs fell for the eighth week in a row to the lowest since March last year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK Carbon Prices Tumble, Casting Shadows On Decarbonization Efforts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory
A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com