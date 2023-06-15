Supertanker Rates Soar As Middle East Oil Shipments Jump

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.34 +1.07 +1.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.35 +1.15 +1.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.89 +1.19 +1.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.425 +0.083 +3.54%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.599 +0.044 +1.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.69 +2.16 +3.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.69 +2.16 +3.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 68.37 -1.60 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.599 +0.044 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.30 +2.61 +3.64%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.88 +2.77 +3.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 72.55 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 562 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.05 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.01 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.06 +0.10 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 47.02 -1.15 -2.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 70.42 -1.15 -1.61%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 68.67 -1.15 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 65.82 -1.15 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 63.82 -1.15 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 72.77 -1.15 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 62.12 -1.15 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.69 +2.16 +3.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +2.25 +3.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +2.25 +3.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.65 +2.30 +3.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.90 +2.30 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.90 +2.30 +3.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +2.25 +3.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 13 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 15 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

The Biggest Oil And Gas Deal Of The Year So Far

China Deepens Influence In Iraq With Oil-For-Infrastructure Deals

China Deepens Influence In Iraq With Oil-For-Infrastructure Deals

China is expanding its influence…

U.S. Energy Infrastructure To Get A Major Bump

U.S. Energy Infrastructure To Get A Major Bump

The U.S. is making significant…

Caltech’s Groundbreaking Space Solar Power Innovation

Caltech’s Groundbreaking Space Solar Power Innovation

Engineers at Caltech have successfully…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Supertanker Rates Soar As Middle East Oil Shipments Jump

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 15, 2023, 7:52 AM CDT
  • The rates for chartering an oil supertanker from the Middle East to Asia have hit their highest level since April.
  • The jump in the number of tankers that have joined the “dark fleet” to ship sanctioned oil has only tightened the tanker market.
  • Asian demand has jumped as refineries come out of maintenance season, but Saudi Arabia's production cut alter this trend.
Join Our Community
supertanker

Daily rates for chartering a supertanker to carry oil from the Middle East to Asia have soared this week to the highest since April as the number of cargoes booked this month for Middle East-Asia routes has exceeded expectations, shipbrokers and analysts have told Reuters.  

Refineries in Asia have mostly completed spring maintenance and are increasing run rates to meet fuel demand in the summer driving season. In addition, the number of tankers booked this month to ship crude from the Middle East has jumped to the highest so far this year, according to a tanker broker at Fearnleys, who spoke to Bloomberg this week.

“The VLCC market has gone from strength to strength in the week gone by,” Fearnleys said in a weekly report on Wednesday, referring to the market of very large crude carriers (VLCC) capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels of oil.

The jump in the number of tankers that have joined the so-called “dark fleet” to ship Russia, Venezuelan, and Iranian oil has additionally tightened tanker availability in recent months.

What’s more, this week, the tropical cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has disrupted port operations on India’s western coast and tankers could be delayed on their return to the Middle East.

The biggest driver of surging supertanker rates seems to be the larger number of Middle East cargoes going to Asia booked this month.

“We are seeing more end-June cargoes than expected,” an anonymous shipbroker told Reuters.

At least 156 tankers are being chartered to load crude in the Middle East en route to Asia this month, compared to 137 in May, the shipbroker added.

It’s not clear how much the surge in supertanker rates will last, considering that Saudi Arabia will be cutting its supply by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, analysts say.

“While it remains to be seen how long-lived the bull run will be, considering the expected reduced volumes in July, the rate spike illustrates how tight the VLCC market is and helps to clear the tonnage list in the region,” Clarksons Securities analysts wrote in a report cited by Bloomberg.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kurdistan Has Lost $2 Billion Due To Its Oil Exports Saga
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China
U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com