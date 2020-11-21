Latin America’s Next Oil Hotspot

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 42.42 +0.52 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 23 hours 44.96 +0.76 +1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.650 +0.058 +2.24%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 42.82 +0.47 +1.11%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 43.12 +0.07 +0.16%
Graph up Urals 4 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 39.43 -0.08 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.650 +0.058 +2.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.16 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.72 +0.16 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.13 +0.53 +1.27%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.24 +0.58 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.89 +0.55 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 46.10 +0.78 +1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.12 +0.07 +0.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 30.08 +0.61 +2.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 31.00 -1.41 -4.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 40.90 -0.11 -0.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 42.30 -0.11 -0.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 37.00 -0.11 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 36.90 -0.11 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 37.50 -0.11 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 35.86 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 32.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.35 -0.13 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours can Trump pardon himself?
  • 2 hours British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 6 hours CREO Syndicate – Ultrawealthy & Oil-igarchs Multi-Trillion Investments on Climate & Green
  • 2 days Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 2 days Renewables deprogramming
  • 21 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .

Breaking News:

Renewed Lockdowns Threaten More Refinery Closures In Europe  

ISIS Attacks An Israeli-Egyptian Pipeline

ISIS Attacks An Israeli-Egyptian Pipeline

A portion of an Israeli-Egyptian…

Are Carbon Credits Actually Helping To Cut Emissions?

Are Carbon Credits Actually Helping To Cut Emissions?

Big Tech is often touted…

Oil Prices On Track For A Third Weekly Gain

Oil Prices On Track For A Third Weekly Gain

With optimism growing around a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Latin America’s Next Oil Hotspot

By Matthew Smith - Nov 21, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Little known South American country Suriname, a Dutch colony which gained independence on 15 December 1954, is becoming one of the world’s hottest offshore drilling locations. The country shares the Guyana-Suriname Basin with former British colony Guyana and saw a series of high-quality oil discoveries made this year. Globally diversified oil producer Apache announced three major oil discoveries. All were made in offshore Suriname Block 58, in which Apache has a 50% interest with French supermajor Total owning the other half. The finds are comprised of the January Maka Central-1 well, April Sapakara West-1 well and July Kwaskwasi-1 well. Apache has described the crude oil discovered as being light with API gravity of 34 degrees to 45 degrees. Importantly, the U.S. upstream energy company characterized those discoveries as a “substantial resource,” pointing to the considerable oil potential held by the oil acreage. Block 58 is adjacent to the Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana, where ExxonMobil has made a series of world-class oil discoveries which are estimated to have more than 8 billion barrels of recoverable oil resources. Block 58 is located on the same hydrocarbon trend as Stabroek, indicating that further discoveries are waiting to be made. This is broadly supported by the U.S. Geological Survey which estimates mean undiscovered oil resources of over 15 billion barrels in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.  Those discoveries saw Apache choose to ramp-up activity in offshore Suriname, commencing drilling of the KesKesi well in Block 58 during September 2020 and planning a fifth, Bonboni, for the northern part of the block. In Apache’s third-quarter 2020 results its chief executive officer and president John J. Christmann IV stated, “Apache has strategically chosen to direct a significant portion of our upstream capital investment to our large-scale opportunity in Suriname.” That underscores the considerable potential believed to be held by Apache’s oil assets in offshore Suriname. Apache also announced earlier this month that it has filed appraisal plans for the Maka and Sapakara oil finds, while the Kwaskwasi plan should be submitted by year-end. The U.S. upstream oil company also has a 45% stake in neighboring Block 53 where 30% is owned by Malaysian state-controlled energy company Petronas and the remaining 25% interest by Spanish oil company Cepsa.

Apache and Total are not the only international energy companies conducting exploration drilling in offshore Suriname. In October 2020, Petronas spudded its first well, Sloanea-1, in Block 52 where it has a 50% interest. The remaining 50% was acquired by Exxon in a May 2020 farmout deal with the Malaysian energy company. This boosts the oil supermajor’s presence in offshore Suriname which commenced in 2017 when it acquired Block 59. The global oil supermajor’s interest in the impoverished former Dutch colony, after experiencing significant offshore success in Guyana, speaks volumes about Suriname’s petroleum potential. Petronas also owns 100% of Block 48.

UK-based oil explorer and producer Tullow Oil acquired licenses for offshore blocks 47, 54 and 62 in Suriname. During 2017, Tullow announced the completion of the Araku-1 exploration well on Block 54 in which the company has 30% alongside the 50% owned by Norway’s Equinor and the remaining 20% held by Noble Energy. No oil was discovered, but Tullow was confident that the presence of condensate indicated that the block held promise. Tullow announced it is planning to drill the Goliathberg-Voltzberg North well in offshore Suriname Block 47 during the fourth quarter 2020. The UK based driller remains hopeful that its exploration activities will emulate the success of Apache and Total in Block 58.

Related: Norway Opens New Arctic Oil Blocks For Exploration

These developments indicate that exploration activity in Suriname is heating up and it will be given a solid boost by higher oil prices with Brent having rallied to around $44 per barrel. That is significantly higher than the $35 per barrel breakeven costs estimated for the Stabroek Block which borders offshore Suriname blocks 58 and 42. There is every indication that as drilling technology, energy infrastructure and knowledge of the Guyana -Suriname Basin improves, that breakeven prices for offshore Suriname will be similar. That, along with it expected to produce light lower sulfur content crude oil grades than onshore operations in South America, will make Suriname an attractive investment destination for international oil majors. Suriname’s state-controlled oil company and petroleum regulator Staatsolie on 16 November 2020 announced shallow offshore 2020/2021 bid round. There are eight shallow water blocks on offer, comprising 13,524 square kilometers south of Block 58. The data room opens on 30 November 2020 and bids are expected to be received by 30 April next year. This will open-up under-explored and unexploited acreage which is believed to contain considerable petroleum potential.

These are important developments for deeply impoverished Suriname, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. A 2019 gross domestic product of just under $4 billion makes it one of the poorest countries in South America. The IMF forecast that because of the considerable fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic Suriname’s economy will shrink by 13% during 2020, one of the worst declines in the region. This will trigger even greater poverty and place considerable pressure on Paramaribo’s finances. Increased oil exploration activity in offshore Suriname, coupled with the potential for a major oil boom mirroring that underway in Guyana could not have arrived at a better time. Those developments will add to the considerable momentum driving South America’s existing offshore oil boom making it a leading location globally for offshore oil. If Suriname’s government can effectively exploit the country’s potentially vast offshore petroleum wealth its economy will grow rapidly, boosting wealth and reducing poverty in the former Dutch colony.  

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again

Next Post

Are Carbon Credits Actually Helping To Cut Emissions?
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon
Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Oil Majors Are Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables

Oil Majors Are Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables
Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived

Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com