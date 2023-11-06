Auto Rental Giant Struggles To Expand EV Fleet As Costs Rise

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 80.82 +0.31 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 85.19 +0.30 +0.35%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.97 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 3.264 -0.251 -7.14%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.236 +0.035 +1.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +0.22 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +0.22 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.80 +0.76 +0.85%
Chart Mars US 3 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.236 +0.035 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 86.39 -1.41 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 87.10 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 87.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 707 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 87.25 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 86.92 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 87.52 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.80 +0.76 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 160 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.26 -1.95 -3.41%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.66 -1.95 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.91 -1.95 -2.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 72.21 -1.95 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 68.51 -1.95 -2.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 68.51 -1.95 -2.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 70.36 -1.95 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 76.91 -1.95 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 68.51 -1.95 -2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.99 -1.95 -2.47%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.74 -1.95 -2.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.04 -1.95 -2.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.99 -1.95 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.99 -1.95 -2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.00 +2.00 +2.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 72.75 +2.00 +2.83%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.16 +2.02 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Wasting money down under
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Russia Shrugs Off Arctic-2 LNG Sanctions As Putin Eyes 2024 On The Throne

Europe's Rapid Renewable Shift May Depend On Chinese Materials

Europe's Rapid Renewable Shift May Depend On Chinese Materials

The West is restructuring its…

Green Energy Firms Grapple With Profit Plunge As Market Conditions Sour

Green Energy Firms Grapple With Profit Plunge As Market Conditions Sour

Renewable energy companies face severe…

Oil Prices Rise On Fed Decision And Geopolitical Risk

Oil Prices Rise On Fed Decision And Geopolitical Risk

Oil rallied toward the end…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Auto Rental Giant Struggles To Expand EV Fleet As Costs Rise

By Robert Rapier - Nov 06, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • Hertz's recent earnings report indicates that costs associated with their electric vehicle (EV) fleet have led to a lower than expected EBITDA margin.
  • The company is experiencing higher costs due to increased collision repairs and depreciation rates for its EVs, specifically Tesla models.
  • Despite these challenges, Hertz remains committed to its EV strategy, working on improving economics and profitability through various initiatives and negotiations.
Join Our Community
EVs

Although I believe the future belongs to renewable energy and electric vehicles, the transition is going to be bumpy. This is something I have emphasized for years. This year provides a great example.

Renewables got off to a great start this year, but then higher interest rates started to impact growth projections.

In late September NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP), a publicly traded subsidiary of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), announced that it was revising its distribution growth rate expectations from 12% to 15% per annum to 5% to 8%. NEP has a capital-intensive business model that is becoming increasingly challenged in the current interest rate environment. NEP units plunged by over 50% in the wake of the news.

The same thing has been happening across the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing space. One company after another has seen its shares plunge as growth expectations have been lowered.

The car rental company Hertz is the latest victim, albeit the causes are more complex than simply the rise in interest rates. In its recent Q3 2023 earnings call, Hertz reported strong demand and utilization for its vehicles, but its adjusted EBITDA margin of 13% missed expectations due to elevated costs from its growing electric vehicle (EV) fleet.

Hertz has aggressively moved to incorporate EVs into its fleet. In 2021, Hertz announced plans to place 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla into service by the end of 2022. Those plans have slowed, as the company currently only had about 50,000 EVs in service as of Q3 2023. EVs now comprise 11% of Hertz’s total fleet, with Teslas making up 80% of those vehicles.

It appears that the timing of reaching the 100,000 mark is now uncertain due to a slowdown in its efforts to electrify its fleet. Hertz Chief Executive Officer Stephen Scherr acknowledged this shift during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, stating that Hertz’s integration of electric vehicles will proceed at a slower pace than previously projected.

The reasons given for the impact on earnings were higher collision/damage repairs, and depreciation on EVs. Scherr stated in the Q3 earnings calls that damage costs on EVs have run about twice as high as comparable gasoline vehicles. The higher depreciation issue is because Tesla price cuts have lowered EV residual values.

Excluding EV impacts, Hertz said its EBITDA margin would have been several hundred basis points higher based on the strong underlying demand and cost control. The company maintains a long-term commitment to electrification for competitive reasons.

In summary, Hertz is working to improve EV economics and profitability while maintaining its first-mover advantage in electrification. Hertz is addressing the EV margin challenges through driver re-underwriting, cost negotiations with Tesla, better rental mix, and other initiatives. The firm expects EV economics to improve as it diversifies OEMs and the used market matures. But Hertz will remain selective in EV purchases based on return thresholds.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Robert Rapier for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tesla's €25,000 EV Set For Berlin Production
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise
Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now

Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
France Uncovers Massive White Hydrogen Deposit

France Uncovers Massive White Hydrogen Deposit
How The U.S. Is Pumping More Oil With Fewer Rigs

How The U.S. Is Pumping More Oil With Fewer Rigs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com