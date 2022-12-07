Solar Stocks On The Move As Tariff Probe Fears Fade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.51 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 77.17 -2.18 -2.75%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.90 -1.82 -2.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.835 +0.112 +1.96%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.088 +0.010 +0.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 66.16 -4.92 -6.92%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.088 +0.010 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.92 -3.03 -3.79%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.09 -3.19 -3.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.63 -4.61 -5.75%
Graph down Basra Light 373 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.81 -5.05 -6.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.22 -4.78 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.76 -1.47 -2.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 53.00 -2.68 -4.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 76.40 -2.68 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 74.65 -2.68 -3.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 71.80 -2.68 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 69.80 -2.68 -3.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 78.75 -2.68 -3.29%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 68.10 -2.68 -3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.75 -2.50 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.22 -5.55 -6.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.33 -2.68 -3.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.51 -3.18 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Ban On Russian Crude Could Be More Effective Than Predicted

Ban On Russian Crude Could Be More Effective Than Predicted

The EU ban on Russian…

Tokyo Researchers Discover New Mechanism To Stabilize Lithium Batteries

Tokyo Researchers Discover New Mechanism To Stabilize Lithium Batteries

Tokyo researchers have discovered a…

Singapore Scientists Develop Technique To Turn Trash Into Battery Parts

Singapore Scientists Develop Technique To Turn Trash Into Battery Parts

Singapore scientists have developed a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Solar Stocks On The Move As Tariff Probe Fears Fade

By Alex Kimani - Dec 07, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • Solar stocks rallied after a U.S. Commerce Dept. probe cleared several companies of tariff evasion.
  • Industry groups have warned that the government's actions will actually slow down the pace of solar deployment in the U.S.
  • The Inflation Reduction Act could more than triple clean energy production, cut emissions by 40% by 2030, and create  550,000 clean energy jobs.
Join Our Community

Scores of solar stocks rallied hard on Friday after a probe by the U.S. Commerce Department cleared several companies of tariff evasion though some foreign manufacturers were found guilty of malpractice.  Four of the firms investigated were found not to have evaded tariffs, including one tied to JinkoSolar Holding Co. (NYSE: JKS), which soared as much as 13% while Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY), a U.S. maker of solar trackers, gained as much as 12%. 

Solar names traded broadly higher, with Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) soaring +6% to an all-time high; SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) +5.2%, SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) +4.5%, Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) +5.9% and Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ: SHLS)+6.3%.

Interestingly, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) rose 7.2%  despite being among companies found to have circumvented tariffs because it got off lightly. Canadian Solar, which ships products through Thailand, was found guilty of evading tariffs by routing some of their operations through Southeast Asia and will now be subject to a 16% tariff rate. 

Experts say the probe is likely to push solar companies to spend more on producing their components in the U.S. The report may also portend additional solar tariffs, though they will be delayed because the Biden administration implemented a two-year suspension of duties in June to give importers time to make adjustments, and also invoked the Defense Production Act to help U.S. suppliers compete with Asian rivals. 

In contrast, industry groups have warned that the government's actions will actually slow down the pace of solar deployment in the U.S.

Last month, solar stocks received yet another boost after California regulators released a scaled-back version of a plan to reform its rooftop solar subsidy.  A copy of the proposal from the state's public utilities regulator is expected to make rooftop solar power more expensive in the state, but is less harsh than an earlier proposal. 

"The updated billing structure of the tariff is designed to optimize grid use by the tariff’s customers and incentivize adoption of combined solar and storage systems. These changes will help meet California’s climate goals and increase reliability, while promoting affordability across all income levels," the chief administrative law judge said in the filing.

Related: Europe Faces Stress Test As Arctic Blast Drives Surge In Power Demand

Sunrun, Sunnova, and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) have had good runs after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the stocks with Buy ratings, citing their strong exposure to the U.S. markets after the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

On Sunrun, Deutsche Bank noted its strong exposure to the U.S. residential solar market, which the bank says is poised for strong growth trends, as the Inflation Reduction Act will further boost demand via tax credits to any domestic content. Meanwhile, First Solar's solid booking backlog, with the company fully sold out throughout 2025, will be able to maintain its momentum as demand for vertically integrated U.S.-manufactured modules is strong.

Incentives For Solar Panel Production

But the biggest boost the solar sector has received so far this year came in August after the U.S. Senate passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act.

According to the American Clean Power Association, IRA could more than triple clean energy production, cut emissions by 40% by 2030, and create 550,000 clean energy jobs. A major goal of IRA--the largest federal government spending increase on alternative energy in U.S. history--is to strengthen energy independence, reduce dependence on Chinese imports, and reinvigorate the industrial sector. 

Key to the passage of the IRA bill was the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act. The new act creates fresh tax credits designed to rapidly expand domestic solar production and also bring key solar supply chains online. According to Abigail Ross Hopper, president and chief executive of the Solar Energy Industries Association, the bill intends to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

The act will immediately spur private investments in production capacity across the solar supply chain, including batteries, helping to create thousands of manufacturing jobs and support our energy independence," Hopper said in written remarks after the act was passed.

The act also "includes important incentives that will, over time, lead to a renaissance in American solar manufacturing. As a direct result of the IRA, we expect to see significant new investments in domestic solar module, tracker, inverter and racking capacity within the next 2-3 years, followed by new investments in solar ingot, wafer and cell capacity within 3-5 years," according to the solar energy association.

Key beneficiaries of the IRA bill include First Solar, which manufactures solar modules for residences and businesses worldwide.

"For the first time, solar manufacturers would benefit from a durable, long-term industrial policy designed to revitalize and expand domestic manufacturing and innovation at scale," First Solar CEO Mark Widmar has declared in a written statement.

Guggenheim has raised FSLR stock to Buy from Neutral with a $135 price target while J.P. Morgan has upgraded it to Overweight from Neutral with a $126 price target, up from $83. 

"Of all the names in our coverage, we believe First Solar appears positioned to benefit the most from the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that passed the Senate. Investors have not fully digested how transformational the IRA could be for FSLR's business," Guggenheim's Joseph Osha has written in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, Needham has picked First Solar and Sunrun Inc. as the biggest beneficiaries of IRA in the near-term and added that Enphase Energy Inc. and SolarEdge Inc. will also benefit from higher government spending and more solar adoption.

Meanwhile, analysts at Piper Sandler have upgraded Array Technologies Inc. shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $28 price target, good for 28.1% upside, saying they foresee an improved forward outlook for the renewable energy firm.

The analysts say they believe the company's $1.9B order book, along with historical book-to-bill ratios, lay the foundation for a strong revenue and EBITDA growth going into CY 2023. The analyst also sees the solar tracking systems manufacturer as a beneficiary of domestic content requirements and manufacturing credits in the IRA.

Array Technologies designs and manufactures solar ground monitoring systems. The company went public in October 2020 and managed to surge 45% on its first day of trading despite its upsized IPO pricing. The IPO valued the company at about $2.79 billion, but the scorching rally nearly doubled that to $5B. Unfortunately, missed profit expectations have seen ARRY shares fall out of favor with the investing universe and the company now sports a market cap of $3.3B.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tokyo Researchers Discover New Mechanism To Stabilize Lithium Batteries
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices

Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.

Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com