Small Oil Firm Reports Huge Alaska Oil Discovery

UK-based oil exploration firm Pantheon Resources believes it has a huge 1.8-billion-barrel oil discovery in Alaska after evaluating an old exploration well with modern technology, the company’s top executives told the Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Despite the low oil prices, Pantheon Resources believes that the discovery could become commercial and viable at oil prices around $30 per barrel, Jay Cheatham, chief executive at Pantheon Resources, told the Alaska Journal of Commerce in an interview.

The discovery is south of Prudhoe Bay and along the Dalton Highway and Trans-Alaska Pipeline System corridor. The proximity to Dalton Highway is very advantageous for the company to develop the resource, according to Cheatham.

The discovery, named Talitha, could be able to produce as much as 500 million barrels of oil, while peak oil production could be almost 90,000 barrels per day (bpd), Cheatham said.

The company has another prospect, Greater Alkaid, for which it believes peak production could be as high as 30,000 bpd, with recoverable oil resources at 76 million barrels.

The location and the proximity to the highway could allow Pantheon Resources to work all year round and save money for infrastructure such as roads to the oil discovery, the manager said

Pantheon Resources holds majority stakes in prospects in East Texas and the Alaskan North Slope (ANS) with a combined P50 Technically Recoverable Resource estimated to exceed 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, the company says on its website.

An Independent Experts Report from January 2020 on Pantheon Resources’ 100-percent owned Greater Alkaid found a Contingent Recoverable Resource of 76.5 million barrels of oil.

While Pantheon Resources believes it can make its Alaska resources viable at $30 oil, Alaska, the U.S. state most dependent on taxes and other income from the oil and gas industry, could be in for a severe budgetary headache after the oil price crash.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

