Alaska Could Become An Early Victim Of The Oil Price War

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 31.46 -0.04 -0.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 33.18 -0.04 -0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.827 -0.014 -0.76%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 27.85 -3.93 -12.37%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.71 +0.17 +0.48%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 32.30 +0.05 +0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.47 +1.14 +3.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 35.47 +1.14 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 27.40 +1.47 +5.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.827 -0.014 -0.76%
Graph down Marine 20 hours 32.70 -1.87 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 33.98 -1.71 -4.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 25.43 -3.61 -12.43%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 38.40 +1.09 +2.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 31.46 -3.80 -10.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 33.15 -3.34 -9.15%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 32.89 -3.50 -9.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.71 +0.17 +0.48%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 18.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 17.58 -1.38 -7.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 33.83 -1.38 -3.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 33.38 -1.38 -3.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 28.73 -1.38 -4.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 22.98 -1.38 -5.67%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 22.98 -1.38 -5.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 27.23 -1.38 -4.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 31.98 -1.38 -4.14%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 23.48 -1.38 -5.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.47 +1.14 +3.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 28.00 -1.50 -5.08%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 21.75 -1.50 -6.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 37.99 +3.56 +10.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 25.45 -1.48 -5.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 29.40 -1.48 -4.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 29.40 -1.48 -4.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 28.00 -1.50 -5.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 24.50 +1.25 +5.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.59 +1.38 +3.43%
  • 3 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 5 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 11 mintues MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Mgr Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 4 hours OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 34 mins Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 4 hours Rip. S&P.
  • 4 hours Bunglecrats strike again!
  • 4 hours Right Location, Wrong Value Source
  • 3 hours Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 2 hours Low Energy Price Crossfeed
  • 4 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 13 hours Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 20 hours Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 3 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 18 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy

Alaska Could Become An Early Victim Of The Oil Price War

The Great Saudi Shale Swindle

The Great Saudi Shale Swindle

The massive Jafurah shale gas…

Oil Crashes Again On U.S. Travel Ban

Oil Crashes Again On U.S. Travel Ban

After a brief respite following…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Alaska Could Become An Early Victim Of The Oil Price War

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 12, 2020, 7:30 PM CDT

Alaska, the U.S. state most dependent on taxes and other income from the oil and gas industry, could be in for a severe budgetary headache after the oil price crash following the break-up of the OPEC+ alliance last week.  

Alaskan officials admit that the oil price collapse will impact state revenues and constrain spending options, but they see the oil market rout as a short-lived bump in the road. Analysts, however, are not so optimistic and warn that the fallout could be worse than just a blip.

In December 2019, Alaska expected Unrestricted General Fund (UGF) revenue to total $2.1 billion in FY 2020 and $2.0 billion in FY 2021. The revenue forecast was based on an annual average Alaska North Slope (ANS) oil price of $63.54 per barrel for FY 2020 and $59.00 per barrel for FY 2021.

On Thursday, the price of ANS was in the $30s.

“If low oil prices persist, it is likely to have a negative effect,” Timothy Little, director of U.S. public finance at S&P Global Ratings, told Bloomberg.

If oil prices stay at current levels for longer, they could cost Alaska’s economy some $300 million in revenue, according to Alaska Public Media.

Commenting on the oil price crash, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy told a news conference on Monday:

“I would say this is definitely a momentary bump in the road for Alaska. Our oil patch is in it for the long haul.”

Oil and gas revenues account for around 90 percent of Alaska’s state revenues, while the crash in stock markets in recent days is also depreciating the value of the Alaska Permanent Fund.

Even before the Saudi-Russia oil price war, the fund had lost $2.8 billion of its value as of the beginning of March, due to declining oil prices and markets because of the coronavirus outbreak, Anchorage Daily News reported.

Texas, Oklahoma, and North Dakota also rely on the oil and gas industry for state income, but their share of oil income for the state budget is lower than in Alaska.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

