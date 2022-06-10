U.S. Inflation At Highest In Four Decades As Fuel Prices Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 119.7 -1.81 -1.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 121.1 -2.00 -1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.689 -0.274 -3.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.346 -0.058 -1.31%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 4.156 -0.120 -2.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 123.0 -0.52 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 123.0 -0.52 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 123.2 +1.67 +1.37%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 115.3 -0.75 -0.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.156 -0.120 -2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 118.8 +2.29 +1.97%
Graph up Murban 1 day 122.4 +2.31 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 119.0 +0.85 +0.72%
Graph down Basra Light 192 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 128.7 +0.86 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 127.3 +1.11 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 123.2 +1.67 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 107.4 -0.60 -0.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 123.7 -0.60 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 121.9 -0.60 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 119.8 -0.60 -0.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 117.0 -0.60 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 117.0 -0.60 -0.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 119.1 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 122.6 -0.60 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 117.3 -0.60 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 123.0 -0.52 -0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 118.0 -0.75 -0.63%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 111.8 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 127.8 +2.61 +2.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 118.0 -0.75 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 111.8 -0.50 -0.45%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 125.1 -0.60 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 15 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 4 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 3 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 4 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

U.S. Bill Aims To Ban Agencies From Working With Russian Energy Contractors

Biden Administration Considers A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Profits

Biden Administration Considers A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Profits

The Biden Administration is reportedly…

Russia Holds Grain Hostage, Demands The West Lift Sanctions

Russia Holds Grain Hostage, Demands The West Lift Sanctions

Turkey is in talks with…

The Future Is Bright For U.S. Natural Gas Producers

The Future Is Bright For U.S. Natural Gas Producers

The future is bright for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Inflation At Highest In Four Decades As Fuel Prices Soar

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 10, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • U.S. inflation in May saw its highest annual level since December 1981.
  • Shelter, gasoline, and food were the largest contributors.
  • Per AAA data, gasoline and diesel prices set fresh records on Friday at $4.986 and $5.753 per gallon.
Join Our Community

U.S. inflation in May saw its highest annual level since December 1981, as soaring energy and food prices accelerated the spike in the consumer price index to 8.6 percent last month, above analyst expectations.

The U.S. consumer price jumped by 8.6 percent over the last 12 months, with the indexes for shelter, gasoline, and food being the largest contributors, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday. That’s the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981. 

After declining in April, the energy index rose by 3.9 percent over last month, with the gasoline index jumping by 4.1 percent and the other major component indexes also increasing, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

Gasoline prices are soaring, putting upward pressure on inflation, while a similar spike in diesel prices weighs on the rising costs of all goods.

Per AAA data, gasoline and diesel prices set fresh records on Friday at $4.986 and $5.753 per gallon, respectively. Gasoline prices are now nearly $2 a gallon higher than the national average $3.073 price at this time a year ago.

According to data from fuel-savings app GasBuddy, U.S. gasoline prices jumped on Thursday to a national average of $5 per gallon.  

The $5 threshold had been widely expected for weeks now, considering the rise in international crude oil prices, the constrained refinery capacity in the United States, the robust demand despite record-high prices, and multi-year low fuel inventories in the U.S.   

The accelerating inflation in May is yet another headache for the Fed, which has pledged to continue tightening monetary policy until inflation is under control. The Fed has been confident so far that it could engineer a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy and prices without causing a recession.

Following the release of the inflation numbers, stocks fell and oil prices turned lower, too, after having traded slightly up earlier in the day.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shrinking Spare Capacity Will Only Send Oil Prices Higher
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

European Gas Prices On The Decline

European Gas Prices On The Decline
America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling
New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch
Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom
A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets

A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com