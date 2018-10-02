Should The U.S. Oil Industry Fear The Midterms?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 75.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Brent Crude 55 mins 84.80 -0.18 -0.21%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.166 +0.072 +2.33%
Mars US 54 mins 80.23 -0.07 -0.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.49 +0.01 +0.01%
Urals 18 hours 81.75 +0.63 +0.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 76.34 +2.11 +2.84%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.166 +0.072 +2.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 83.03 +2.02 +2.49%
Murban 18 hours 84.97 +2.03 +2.45%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 79.69 +0.86 +1.09%
Basra Light 18 hours 84.22 +0.10 +0.12%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 84.76 +0.98 +1.17%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Girassol 18 hours 86.17 +1.06 +1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.49 +0.01 +0.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.30 -2.45 -7.97%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.30 +1.05 +1.61%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.45 +2.05 +2.79%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.30 +0.55 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.30 +1.05 +2.32%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.30 +1.05 +2.32%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.30 +2.05 +3.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.30 +0.55 +1.00%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.30 +2.05 +4.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 81.71 +1.14 +1.41%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 69.18 -0.07 -0.10%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 73.13 -0.07 -0.10%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 73.13 -0.07 -0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 71.68 -0.07 -0.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.56 +2.05 +2.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 15 minutes Is Trump's oil policy going to backfire?
  • 1 hour Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 2 hours Too much oil? Texas Boom Outpaces Supply, Transport Networks
  • 4 hours Last Minute Agreement: NAFTA Before Policy
  • 5 hours Volkswagen Not Prepared To Cover Full Costs Of Diesel Retrofits
  • 23 mins Saudi Arabia Shelves Solar Megaproject
  • 2 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 14 hours Retaliation: Iran Launched Missiles on Eastern Syria
  • 4 hours A NEW MECHANISM TO SKIRT U.S. SANCTIONS?
  • 9 hours Sinopec Halves Iran Oil Loadings Under U.S. Pressure
  • 1 day Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 1 day Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 10 hours Barrick to Buy Randgold

Breaking News:

Oil Rally Pauses After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

Alt Text

$80 Oil: Increased Investment Or Demand Destruction?

With bullish sentiment growing in…

Alt Text

Fuel Oil Isn’t Going Anywhere

Refiners are getting ready for…

Alt Text

The U.S. Will Ensure A “Well Supplied Oil Market”

The U.S. Special Envoy to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Should The U.S. Oil Industry Fear The Midterms?

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 02, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Ballot box

The U.S. midterm elections are only a few weeks away and a lot is at stake for the energy industry.

It isn’t just the fate of the U.S. Congress that is up for grabs, although that is incredibly important. There are also 36 governor’s races, state legislature races, and a raft of ballot initiatives that will have a direct impact on oil and gas. The results will have enormous implications going forward.

The Republicans currently control 33 governor’s mansions, but that could soon change as most polls indicate significant wins for the Democrats are in the offing. For instance, as InsideClimate News points out, Nevada, New Hampshire and Maine all saw their legislatures pass renewable energy initiatives over the past year, only to have them vetoed by their Republican Governors. Those policies could quickly move forward if the Democrats take over in those states. The same could be true in a series of other states if power changes hands.

Then there will be questions related to the energy industry that will be directly decided by voters. Perhaps the most consequential ballot initiative affecting the oil and gas industry is in Colorado, where voters will decide on greater setback distances for oil and gas drilling. Initiative 97 will require drillers to stay a minimum of 2,500 feet away from “occupied structures,” including houses and parks, up from just 500 feet currently. Because so much drilling in the state takes place in densely populated areas, the industry is decrying the initiative as one that could potentially kill off the drilling.

But a house explosion from a residential gas line in 2017 that killed two people has galvanized drilling opponents, who have called for stricter regulations.

To top it off, the governor’s race in Colorado pits a Democrat who is in favor of policies to transition to 100 percent clean energy (although he notably does not support Initiative 97 requiring greater setback distances, in a sign of how much the shale industry has sway in the state) versus a Republican candidate who has promised to expand oil and gas development. Related: Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

The choices are also stark in New Mexico, which hosts part of the Permian basin and has seen oil production more than double over the past four years to 670,000 bpd as of July 2018. As InsideClimate News points out, the Democrat running is promising a “renewable energy economy” while the Republican is heavily backed by the oil and gas industry. Indeed, he actually owned an oilfield services company.

(Click to enlarge)

Then there is the carbon tax in Washington State, which seems to have sparked somewhat of a panic from the oil and gas industry. Texas oil companies have reportedly mustered more than $17 million in spending to oppose the measure, according to the Houston Chronicle. Phillips 66, Andeavor and the U.S. subsidiary of BP have marshalled resources to defeat what could be the first carbon tax in the United States.

The tax would amount to $15 per metric ton of carbon placed on large emitters beginning in 2020, a levy that would increase by $2 each year and would be adjusted for inflation. It would impact fossil fuels sold or used within the state. It would also apply to electricity generated in Washington as well from sources imported from neighboring states. State officials believe the tax will raise $2.2 billion in revenue in the first five years, which will be reinvested in public transit, energy efficiency and renewable energy. Related: How Much Spare Capacity Does Saudi Arabia Really Have?

Meanwhile, the federal races are also not to be overlooked, although the impact will be a little more ambiguous. The U.S. House and Senate are on the line, and while Democratic wins would not likely translate into a major shift in policies, given that Donald Trump would still occupy the White House, it could slow the deregulatory effort underway in Washington.

If the Democrats took majorities, they could launch investigations into the agencies that oversee regulatory policy for oil and gas (namely the EPA and the Interior Department), they could block Trump’s nominees to agencies, as well as his future judicial appointments. At the risk of venturing even further into speculative territory, the results of the 2018 midterms could have an enormous impact on future environmental and energy policy following the 2020 electoral cycle, especially with the 2020 Census and redistricting taking place. Democratic majorities sealed this year could even pave the way for clean energy legislation and attacks on oil and gas should the next president be a Democrat. In other words, the impact of the November elections could be profound, but hard to predict from the vantage point of today.

Thus, the oil and gas industry has its sights set on damage control at the state level, where there are a series of elections and ballot initiatives that could have a direct and immediate impact.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

What Drove Brent Above $85?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?
Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Oil Market Shocked As China’s Top Refiner Halves Iranian Oil Imports

Oil Market Shocked As China’s Top Refiner Halves Iranian Oil Imports

 Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

 Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com