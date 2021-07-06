Shell To Bow Out Of California Joint Venture With Exxon

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.74 -1.42 -1.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.86 -2.30 -2.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.668 -0.032 -0.86%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.121 -0.058 -2.68%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.237 -0.063 -2.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.71 +0.53 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 73.11 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.237 -0.063 -2.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 7 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 7 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 7 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 7 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.71 +0.53 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 60.18 +1.56 +2.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 61.56 -0.07 -0.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.16 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.56 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.01 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 69.41 -0.07 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.41 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 71.91 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 74.16 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 69.76 -0.07 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.53 +1.29 +1.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 69.11 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.06 -0.07 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.06 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.25 -0.07 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 34 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 45 mins Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 3 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 3 days High Electricity Prices in California are a Warning Against Overreliance on Renewables
  • 2 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 1 day Americans are not agreement capable.

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices Fall Despite Bullish Outlook

Can The U.S. LNG Boom Compete On A Global Scale?

Can The U.S. LNG Boom Compete On A Global Scale?

The global LNG market has…

Is This The Next Big Thing In Lithium Battery Tech?

Is This The Next Big Thing In Lithium Battery Tech?

Lithium-ion batteries have dominated the…

Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To See Deficit Of 5 Million Bpd By End 2021

Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To See Deficit Of 5 Million Bpd By End 2021

The oil market will end…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shell To Bow Out Of California Joint Venture With Exxon

By City A.M - Jul 06, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Shell is reportedly planning to quit its California-based joint venture with fellow oil supermajor ExxonMobil as it looks to accelerate its transition away from fossil fuels.

Four sources told Reuters that the FTSE blue chip had informed Exxon that it intended to exit subsidiary Aera Energy, in which it holds a 52 percent stake. The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

If it does so, it will be the latest in a number of divestments the Anglo-Dutch giant has made this year amid growing pressure to up its climate commitments.

Shell has already sold refineries in Washington State and Houston, and is also mulling getting rid of its assets on shale shelf the Permian Basin.

Aera is one of the Golden State’s biggest oil and gas producers, and employs around 1,100 people.

Aera produces about 125,000 barrels of oil and 32m cubic feet of natural gas each day, accounting for about 25 per cent of the state’s oil and gas production.

A sale would mark yet another sign that Shell is firm in its commitments to reduce the emissions it produces from its operations.

The firm was reprimanded by a Dutch court last month when it ruled that the firm needed to accelerate its emissions reduction plans in a world first decision.

It must now lower emissions by 45 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels, as opposed to by 2035 as it had initially planned.

Following the judgement, which Shell said it would appeal, chief exec Ben van Beurden said that it would accelerate its net-zero plans.

This doesn't mean Shell is done with oil just yet, however. The company still has massive projects ongoing across the globe. 

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Gas Suppliers Are Betting Big On Hydrogen

Next Post

Oil Rally Grinds To A Halt
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Deal

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Deal
Record Decline In U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fuels Oil Rally

Record Decline In U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fuels Oil Rally
Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100
Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Are Drawing Very Fast

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Are Drawing Very Fast



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com