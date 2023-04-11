Scientists Find New Way To Turn Plant Waste Into Biofuels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.46 +1.72 +2.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.57 +1.39 +1.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.01 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.216 +0.044 +2.03%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.855 +0.047 +1.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 78.59 -0.71 -0.90%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.855 +0.047 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.09 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.27 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 498 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 6 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.67 -1.07 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.49 -0.96 -1.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.89 -0.96 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.14 -0.96 -1.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.29 -0.96 -1.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.29 -0.96 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 84.24 -0.96 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.59 -0.96 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.25 -1.00 -1.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.00 -1.00 -1.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.27 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.27 -0.96 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.22 -0.96 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.22 -0.96 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 -1.00 -1.29%
Chart Kansas Common 42 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 7 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Oil Unmoved By Small Inventory Build

How Clean Are Tesla’s Cars Really?

How Clean Are Tesla’s Cars Really?

According to Tesla, its vehicles…

The Middle East Is Investing Billions Into Desalination Projects

The Middle East Is Investing Billions Into Desalination Projects

Saudi Arabia and the UAE…

High Oil Prices Are Fueling The Middle East's Renewable Energy Boom

High Oil Prices Are Fueling The Middle East's Renewable Energy Boom

Soaring oil prices have led…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Scientists Find New Way To Turn Plant Waste Into Biofuels

By Brian Westenhaus - Apr 11, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Scientists have found a way to break down the tough lignin in plant material using anaerobic fungi.
  • This breakthrough provides a new path for accessing valuable plant fibers that can be used to produce biofuels and chemicals.
  • The discovery could greatly benefit the biofuels industry and provide an alternative source of energy.
Join Our Community

University of California – Santa Barbara researchers have proven that tough, woody lignin can be broken down in an anaerobic environment.

It’s a tough material, lignin is the structural biopolymer that gives stems, bark and branches their signature woodiness. Its one of the most abundant terrestrial polymers on Earth, lignin surrounds valuable plant fibers and other molecules that could be converted into biofuels and other commodity chemicals – if we could only get past that rigid lignin plant cell wall.

In a paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology, researchers in UC Santa Barbara chemical engineering and biological engineering professor Michelle O’Malley’s lab proved that a group of anaerobic fungi – Neocallimastigomycetes – are up to the task.

Fortunately, the rather laborious process already occurs in the guts of large herbivores through the actions of anaerobic microbes that cows, goats and sheep rely on to release the nutrients trapped behind the biopolymer. They conducted this work in collaboration with colleagues at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Joint Genome Institute, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Joint BioEnergy Institute and Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center.

O’Malley, whose research focuses on finding and accessing alternate sources of energy and chemicals from what would otherwise be considered plant waste explained, “You can think of lignin as kind of a skeletal system for plants. Lignin is really important – it provides that hardiness and structure, but it’s equally difficult to break down for the exact same reason.”

Additionally, she said, lignin has properties that make the plant resistant to physical degradation by enzymes and pathogens.

For decades it was thought that lignin could be degraded only in the presence of oxygen. “It takes time, and depends on certain chemical species – such as free radicals – that to the best of everyone’s knowledge could only be made with the help of oxygen,” O’Malley noted.

However, there have been hints all along that nature has more than one way of stripping away the lignin. In the industrial biomass world, to access the cellulose and hemicellulose behind the lignin, plant biomass typically has to undergo pre-treatment. But in the O’Malley Lab’s work with anaerobic microbes, pre-treatment has never been necessary.

“We’ve never had to extract the lignin out of there because the fungi we work with are just as happy to extract the cellulose and hemicellulose on their own,” she said. “So the fact that these fungi could grow on non-pretreated plant biomass was always a feature that was unique and unusual, and we hypothesized that they must have a way of moving the lignin around.”

To find out for sure, the O’Malley Lab conducted experiments with members of the Neocallimastigomycetes group. Tom Lankiewicz, the study’s lead author, cultivated some of these fungi on poplar, sorghum and switchgrass in an oxygen-free environment. These three types of biomass were chosen for the various ways lignin presents itself in nature, from the flexible stems and leaves of the grasses to the more rigid wood of poplar. In addition, these plants are being eyed by the DOE as potential feedstocks for biofuels and bio-based products.

The team then tracked the progress of the fungi as they went to work on the tough fibers and found that indeed, Neocallimastix californiae did break down the plants’ rigid cell walls. Using advanced imaging techniques such as nuclear magnetic resonance, they could identify specific lignin bond breakages in the absence of oxygen.

“This is really a paradigm shift in terms of how people think about the fate of lignin in the absence of oxygen,” O’Malley said. “You could extend this to understand what happens to lignin in a compost pile, in an anaerobic digester, or in very deep environments where no oxygen is available. It pushes our understanding of what happens to biomass in these environments and alters our perception of what’s possible and the chemistry of what’s happening there.”

While this research proves that lignin can be broken down by fungi in oxygen-free environments, the next challenge for the researchers is to find out exactly how. Are there enzymes mediating this process? Is this a feature of anaerobes in general? Like with any intriguing research, each answer leads to more questions – questions that invite more research and fruitful collaborations.

“This, of course, is not just a single lab effort,” O’Malley said. “It was made possible only because we’ve had so many collaborators that bring to the table their different kinds of expertise.”

***

Lignin has been in the way of many ideas for making fuels from biomass. That makes this work quite significant. Seeding a big vat of biomass and treating it with the right fungi might very well be called a breakthrough.

ADVERTISEMENT

For experienced reasons the good professor has acknowledged there are a lot of important questions to come, even before a process idea is made to try a full on lab trial or a prototype.

But the nut, er, lignin looks cracked now. The next tasks look to be underway, suggesting that more biofuels should be available sometime in the future.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

5 Trends Driving The Oil And Gas Industry In 2023
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut

Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut
Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com