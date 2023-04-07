U.S. Short-Term Steel Outlook Remains Bullish

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 hours 80.70 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 hours 85.12 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.16 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 hours 2.011 -0.144 -6.68%
Graph down Gasoline 18 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 493 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.36 -0.10 -0.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 82.76 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 81.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 78.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 76.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 85.11 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 74.46 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.14 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 37 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 45 mins America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 2 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 1 day Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 11 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

Nickel Buyers On Edge As Another LME Scandal Unfolds

Nickel Buyers On Edge As Another LME Scandal Unfolds

Reports of potential fraud in…

Latin America’s Bid To Challenge China’s Dominance In The Lithium Market

Latin America’s Bid To Challenge China’s Dominance In The Lithium Market

Bolivia is leading an initiative…

Copper Shortage Looms, But Will It Translate To Higher Prices?

Copper Shortage Looms, But Will It Translate To Higher Prices?

Copper prices face conflicting pressures…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Short-Term Steel Outlook Remains Bullish

By Ag Metal Miner - Apr 07, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • US steel prices may continue to rise in the short term due to a tight market and longer lead times for mills.
  • Planned outages and underperforming mill ramp-ups have added to the supply shortage, causing steelmakers to take control over production levels.
  • Despite the bullish market, there are concerns over demand headwinds and a contraction in the US manufacturing sector.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

The Raw Steels Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways from March to April, with a mere 0.65% increase. A sharp reversal to the downside for Midwest HRC future prices placed additional weight on the index. Meanwhile, HRC price action continued to the upside during the month, with the HRC rally yet to show a meaningful slowdown. Considering the strength in the current rally, steel prices may continue to the upside in the short term. This should continue until a bearish pattern or reversal is in place.

U.S. Steel Prices Remain Bullish Following a Barrage of Price Hikes

The ascent for U.S. flat rolled steel prices remains decidedly bullish. The four-month uptrend accelerated throughout March, with HRC, CRC, and HDG prices rising by 33%, 27%, and 25%, respectively. Notably, HRC prices now sit around $300/st shy of their April peak.

Meanwhile, steelmakers continued to capitalize on bullish flat rolled steel prices with a new round of price hikes. For example, NLMK, Nucor, ArcelorMittal, Cleveland Cliffs and Evraz North America all raised flat rolled steel prices throughout March. On April 3, Cliffs issued its fifth hike since the start of 2023, bringing its minimum hot rolled coil price to $1,300/st.

Mill Lead Times Lengthen as Steelmakers Work Through Outages

The uptrend in steel prices caught both buyers and service centers by surprise, as many were working to shed inventories late last year ahead of an expected U.S. downturn. There was little warning of the seemingly rapid shift from the supply glut seen throughout 2022 to the current market undersupply. By late 2022, ongoing ramp-ups from new and expanded mills, including SDI Sinton and Nucor Gallatin, appeared poised to exacerbate the once-oversupplied market.

However, those ramp-ups have reportedly underperformed. Meanwhile, the U.S. economy proved more resilient than expected. Steelmakers also exercised tight control over production levels, lowering capacity utilization rates beneath 80%. Adding further pressure was the fact that import levels for HRC, CRC, and HDG have largely trended downward since late 2021.

Source: MetalMiner Insights

The current tight market has resulted in longer mill lead times across all forms of steel. HRC lead times at the close of March hit their highest level since June 2021. Meanwhile, steel supply will face further short-term constraints as several mills, including BlueScope, NLMK USA, Nucor, and SDI, continue to work through planned outages. Those outages will not only extend into early May, but will also cut domestic production levels by an estimated 331,000 short tons. 

Learn how to maximize savings and avoid margin erosion in a recessionary market. Join MetalMiner’s April interactive chat next Wednesday: Squeezing Out Costs in a Falling Demand Market.

Manufacturing Contracts as Demand Headwinds Build

Demand headwinds continue to build in the U.S., leaving purchasers tentative to implement forward buys, even as steel prices surge. In March, the U.S. manufacturing sector remained in contraction for the fifth consecutive month. Meanwhile, the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped from 47.7 in February to 46.3. This marked the lowest reading since May 2020. In particular, the New Orders Index fell deeper into contraction, registering 2.7 percentage points lower than the previous month, at 44.3.

This certainly suggests a slowdown for at least parts of the U.S. economy. Furthermore, the banking crisis that began with Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse last month will likely constrain lending. Additionally, the output cut announced by OPEC+ in early April, which caused a spike in oil prices, will pressure inflation and help support a hawkish Fed.

HRC Futures Prices Slump: Are Hot Rolled Coil Prices About to Peak?

Amid compounding economic risks in the U.S., HRC future prices found a peak on March 10 before inverting to the downside. Future prices hold a strong 94.1% correlation with HRC steel prices. This makes the former a reliable leading indicator for HRC price direction. By the end of March, the market shifted narrowly into backwardation. Future prices fell beneath spot prices for the first time since November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: MetalMiner Insights

While a bullish indicator, backwardation does not necessarily mean spot prices will immediately begin to fall. However, it does suggest that markets expect the current uptrend for flat rolled steel to have narrowed this peak. As a result, prices may soon show signs of exhaustion.

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Trading Giant Sees China’s Metal Demand Soaring
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market
Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut

Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut
Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com