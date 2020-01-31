Saudis Boost Crude Oil Exports To China By 47% In 2019

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 51.56 -0.58 -1.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 56.62 -0.71 -1.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 1.841 +0.012 +0.66%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 52.06 -0.73 -1.38%
Graph down Opec Basket 20 hours 47.50 -11.30 -19.22%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 54.85 +0.45 +0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 49.86 +0.36 +0.73%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.841 +0.012 +0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 58.77 +0.71 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 59.82 +0.05 +0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 47.18 -1.47 -3.02%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 61.81 -1.89 -2.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 59.83 -1.53 -2.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.84 -2.00 -3.29%
Chart Opec Basket 20 hours 47.50 -11.30 -19.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 32.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 29.64 -1.19 -3.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 50.54 -1.19 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 52.54 -1.19 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 44.74 -1.19 -2.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 44.14 -1.19 -2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 48.64 -1.19 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 41.75 -0.50 -1.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 60.43 -0.82 -1.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 61.37 -1.19 -1.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 7 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 4 hours China gets caught?
  • 3 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 38 mins Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 4 mins Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 4 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 2 days US Shale: Technology
  • 2 days Owner
  • 40 mins 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 5 hours Trump has changed into a World Leader
  • 15 hours Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 4 hours Governments that wasted massive windfalls
  • 19 hours Which emissions are worse?: Cows vs. Keystone Pipeline

Breaking News:

Enbridge's Struggle To Change Terms On Canada's Largest Crude Oil Pipeline

Alt Text

Is Libya’s Oil Production Heading To Zero?

Libya is facing the risk…

Alt Text

Oil Slides On Rising Crude Inventories

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Oil Teetering On The Brink Of Bear Market On Coronavirus Fears

After a brief reprieve earlier…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudis Boost Crude Oil Exports To China By 47% In 2019

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 31, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Saudi Oil

The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, significantly raised its crude sales to the world’s largest oil importer, China, in 2019, boosting its exports to China by 47 percent and beating Russia for the top Chinese supplier spot for the first time in four years, according to Chinese customs data as carried by Reuters on Friday.

While Saudi Arabia restricts production under the OPEC+ deal, it has prioritized shipments to the most prized markets, China and Asia, at the expense of exports to markets such as the United States. In addition, Saudi oil giant Aramco has recently signed supply deals with at least two independent refiners, opening a new avenue for its oil sales in China, according to Reuters. Previously, Saudi Arabia exported oil to China only under long-term deals with the state-held corporations.  

So in 2019, Saudi Arabia exported a record volume of crude oil to China, 1.67 million bpd, according to Chinese customs data and Reuters’ calculations from tons into barrels.

The 47-percent surge made Saudi Arabia the top crude oil supplier of China in 2019, ousting Russia from the top spot, which Russia had held for three consecutive years through 2018.

In 2019, Russia’s sales on the Chinese market also jumped to a record, but not as much as the Saudi exports, apparently. Related: U.S. To Become Net Oil Exporter This Year: EIA

According to the customs data crunched by Reuters, Russia’s crude oil exports to China averaged 1.55 million bpd in 2019, up by 9 percent annually, thanks to the ESPO crude grade which was in demand with independent Chinese refiners.

China’s imports of crude oil from the United States in 2019 slumped by nearly half compared to 2018 due to the trade war and the 5-percent tariff on U.S. crude oil China slapped in September. China didn’t import any oil from the U.S. in December 2019, according to the customs data.

Yet, analysts expect that China could resume buying U.S. oil now that it has promised to increase its energy imports from the U.S. by US$52.4 billion in 2020 and 2021 on top of the 2017 energy import levels.

In 2019, China continued to import Iranian oil, in much lower volumes, but in defiance of the U.S. sanctions.

China, however, avoided imports from Venezuela in December 2019—for a third consecutive month—as the main customer China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) wants to steer clear of any potential secondary U.S. sanction if it imported Venezuelan oil.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Market Falls Deeper Into Abyss
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China
Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

 As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

 The Smart Cell Turning Solar Energy Into Hydrogen

The Smart Cell Turning Solar Energy Into Hydrogen

 Demand Fears Are Driving Today’s Oil Markets

Demand Fears Are Driving Today’s Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com