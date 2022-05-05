JPMorgan Slashes Demand Outlook Amid Soaring Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 1 day Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 3 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 hour How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 4 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 17 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.

U.S. Oil Firms Generate Highest Cash Flows Since 2014

Has Oil Lost Its Upside Momentum?

Commodity analysts are warning that…

3 Shale Stocks Bucking A Worrying Trend

While the shale industry is…

Standard Chartered: China’s Oil Demand Set To Drop This Year

China’s oil demand is now…

JPMorgan Slashes Demand Outlook Amid Soaring Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - May 05, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • JP Morgan revised its forecast for oil demand this year down by 1 million barrels daily.
  • JP Morgan sees total oil demand averaging 100 million bpd in 2022, 400,000 bpd below 2019 levels
JP Morgan revised its forecast for oil demand this year down by 1 million barrels daily, citing high oil prices.

Per a report by Reuters, the bank meanwhile left unchanged its price forecast for Brent crude at $114 per barrel during the current quarter, and $104 per barrel for the year.

However, if another million barrels daily disappear from global supply, the bank added, Brent crude could add another $18 to $35 per barrel above its price target.

BP’s CEO Bernard Looney said earlier this week Russia had already lost 1 million bpd in output and could lose another one this month.

"We now see total oil demand averaging 100 million bpd, 400,000 bpd below 2019 levels," the bank’s analysts also said.

Prices meanwhile surged to over $110 per barrel for Brent and $108 for West Texas Intermediate after the European Commission announced a proposal to impose a gradual oil embargo on Russia within the next six months for crude oil and until the end of the year for oil products.

Some EU members have expressed misgivings about the move because of their high dependence on Russian oil imports. Exemptions are on the table. There are other critics of this sort of embargo, too.

"In the short term it might leave Russian revenues high while implying negative consequences for the EU and the global economy in terms of higher prices - not to mention retaliation risks (by Russia) on natural gas supplies," Belgium-based think tank Bruegel said, following the EC’s announcement.

However the EU decides to proceed, sanctions would also include a ban on European companies providing shipping, insurance, brokerage and financing services to Russian oil producers, to take effect in a month. This would also have a negative impact on Russian oil shipments to Europe, such as sanctions on the country’s maritime industry had earlier this year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

OPEC+ Agrees To Boost Production By 432,000 Bpd In June
