Saudi Aramco Signs $15.5-Billion Gas Pipeline Deal With BlackRock

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.98 +2.49 +3.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.45 +2.37 +3.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.723 +0.066 +1.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.226 +0.055 +2.54%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.101 +0.058 +2.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 68.29 +3.28 +5.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.101 +0.058 +2.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.07 -0.77 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.69 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph down Basra Light 8 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.21 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.32 +0.46 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.21 +4.27 +8.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.69 +3.23 +6.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 68.49 +3.23 +4.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 69.89 +3.23 +4.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 63.54 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 62.79 +3.23 +5.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 63.79 +3.23 +5.33%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 60.99 +3.23 +5.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.78 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.44 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.23 +2.99 +4.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 mins Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 5 mins Delta variant in European Union
  • 13 mins President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Stockpiles In September Lowest Since At Least 2001

U.S. Shale Industry To Spend $83 Billion In 2022

U.S. Shale Industry To Spend $83 Billion In 2022

US shale expenditure is projected…

The Lithium Extraction Tech That Could Take Tesla To $2 Trillion

The Lithium Extraction Tech That Could Take Tesla To $2 Trillion

Tesla has become the definitive…

Family Firm Turns Frac Sand Bags Into Fashion Items

Family Firm Turns Frac Sand Bags Into Fashion Items

A family firm in Argentina…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Aramco Signs $15.5-Billion Gas Pipeline Deal With BlackRock

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 07, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
  • Saudi Aramco is selling 49 percent of its gas pipeline network to a consortium led by BlackRock
  • The pipeline deal is the latest step of the Saudi oil giant to monetize oil and gas infrastructure assets
Join Our Community

Saudi Aramco is selling 49 percent of its gas pipeline network to a consortium led by BlackRock, for which it will receive $15.5 billion—another step of the Saudi oil giant’s push to monetize oil and gas infrastructure assets in deals with foreign investors.

Aramco has signed the $15.5-billion lease and leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Company, the investment management arm of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil company said in a statement.

Under the deal, Aramco will hold a 51-percent majority stake in its newly formed subsidiary Aramco Gas Pipeline Company, and sell a 49-percent stake to investors led by BlackRock and Hassana. The new company will lease usage rights in Aramco’s gas pipelines network and lease them back to Aramco for a 20-year period. In return, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the gas products that will flow through the network, backed by minimum commitments on throughput.

“Aramco and Saudi Arabia are taking meaningful, forward-looking steps to transition the Saudi economy toward renewables, clean hydrogen, and a net zero future. Responsibly-managed natural gas infrastructure has a meaningful role to play in this transition,” said Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

The deal will help Aramco strengthen its balance sheet, the Saudi giant said.

For BlackRock, the return is also a good investment, Reuters’ George Hay notes.

The gas pipelines deal is the second major infrastructure asset in which Aramco has sold a stake this year.

The Saudi firm has already made one major asset sale deal in 2021—it sold a 49-percent stake in its oil pipeline business to a consortium led by U.S. EIG Global Energy Partners for $12.4 billion.

“We plan to continue to explore opportunities to capitalize on our industry-leading capabilities and attract the right type of investment to Saudi Arabia,” Aramco’s president and CEO Amin Nasser said at the closing of the deal in June.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Best Energy Transition Strategy For Oil Majors Remains A Mystery
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson
China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices
The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom

The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom
Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd
OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022

OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com