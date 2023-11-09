Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.22 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.59 +1.05 +1.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.22 +1.39 +1.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.034 -0.072 -2.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.175 +0.047 +2.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%
Chart Mars US 6 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.175 +0.047 +2.19%

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.36 -2.27 -2.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.85 -2.21 -2.60%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.83 -2.36 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 709 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.68 -2.16 -2.58%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.54 -2.27 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 162 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 48.83 -1.09 -2.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.48 -2.04 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.73 -2.04 -2.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 66.73 -1.84 -2.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 58.33 -1.89 -3.14%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 58.33 -1.89 -3.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.83 -2.04 -3.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 69.18 -2.69 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 59.73 -1.64 -2.67%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.56 -2.04 -3.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 70.86 -2.04 -2.80%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.75 -2.00 -2.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 09, 2023, 8:52 AM CST
  • The recent dramatic decline in oil prices has seen both Brent and WTI fall by more than $10, suggesting a significant shift in sentiment.
  • Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister has said that it is oil speculators that are behind the most recent drop in oil prices, claiming they have been misreading oil markets.
  • Saudi Arabia’s recent decisions to extend its production cuts through the end of the year and keep the price of Arab Light exports to Asia unchanged sparked demand concerns.
Oil prices

Oil demand is robust—it’s oil speculators that are behind the most recent drop in global crude oil prices, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has said.

Of demand, bin Salman said definitively, “It’s not weak. People are pretending it’s weak. It’s all a ploy.”

The Saudi Energy Minister has lashed out repeatedly at traders and oil speculators, warning them earlier this year that anyone betting against crude oil would be “ouching like hell”. It is just one of many warnings.

The recent price drop has been blamed by some on weak crude oil demand. But according to bin Salman, some in the oil market have been misreading the cues with increased oil exports from OPEC member countries in recent months, and how it relates to their production.

Shipments, says bin Salman, are seasonal, and tend to dip in the summer before rising again in September and October. But this is not to be misconstrued as fluctuating output, he warned, adding that this was “an abuse of numbers.”

In a sign of strong demand, China’s independent refinery hub, the Shandong province, asked Beijing for another 3 million metric tons of fuel oil import quotas for the remainder of the year as refiners struggle to raise output. If approved, the request could raise the oil import quota for this year to 19.2 million tons.

Oil prices were trading up by 1.17% mid-morning on Thursday, but are down by more than $6 per barrel week over week. Both WTI and Brent have fallen significantly this month, with Brent now trading at $80.66 and WTI trading at $76.45.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary production cuts of 1 million barrels per day of crude oil until the end of the year. The market interpreted that declaration as an indictment on crude oil demand. This mingled with Saudi Arabia’s move to keep the official selling price of crude oil to its prized market, Asia, the same, casting even more doubt on Saudi Arabia’s true vision of future oil demand.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

