China’s Independent Refiners Look To Boost Output

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.25 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.50 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.28 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.159 +0.053 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.151 +0.022 +1.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.50 -2.36 -2.66%
Chart Mars US 6 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.151 +0.022 +1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.36 -2.27 -2.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.85 -2.21 -2.60%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.83 -2.36 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 709 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.68 -2.16 -2.58%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.54 -2.27 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.50 -2.36 -2.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 162 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 47.88 -2.04 -4.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 77.48 -2.04 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 75.73 -2.04 -2.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 66.53 -2.04 -2.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 58.18 -2.04 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 58.18 -2.04 -3.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 62.83 -2.04 -3.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 69.83 -2.04 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 59.33 -2.04 -3.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.60 -3.45 -4.86%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.90 -3.45 -4.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -3.50 -4.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 13 days Wasting money down under
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China’s Independent Refiners Look To Boost Output

The U.S. May Reimpose Sanctions On Venezuela

The U.S. May Reimpose Sanctions On Venezuela

The U.S. recently lifted sanctions…

Beyond EVs: Dual-Ion Battery Tech Takes A Leap

Beyond EVs: Dual-Ion Battery Tech Takes A Leap

Dual-Ion Batteries offer a high…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Independent Refiners Look To Boost Output

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 09, 2023, 7:32 AM CST

Authorities in the province home to most of China’s independent refiners have asked the central government to allocate additional quotas for fuel oil imports as the refiners look to boost processing this month and next, but lack enough crude oil import quotas, traders and analysts have told Reuters.

The independent refiners, the so-called teapots based in the Chinese coastal province of Shandong, have received lower quotas to import crude oil this year.

So now they are seeking, through the provincial government of Shandong, to be allowed extra fuel oil supplies, which are cheap and can be processed into diesel and gasoline.

The Shandong government has asked for an additional 3 million metric tons of fuel oil quotas for the remainder of this year, according to Reuters’ sources.

China issued the last batch of crude oil import quotas for this year early last month, but independent refiners were allocated smaller quotas. The teapots have also exhausted most of the previously allowed crude import quotas for the year.

With limited crude import quotas and falling refining margins, Chinese refiners have reduced utilization rates in recent weeks, down from the record-high refinery throughput of 15.23 million barrels per day (bpd) in August. That record was smashed on the following month when China’s refinery throughput hit 15.48 million bpd ahead of anticipated strong demand for a week-long holiday in late September and early October.

In recent weeks, however, weakening margins and limited fuel export quotas have had refiners scale back utilization rates, analysts told Reuters earlier this week.

“Margins are almost disappearing as we're processing higher-priced crude while demand for refined fuel is weakening,” an anonymous official at a refinery of state-owned refining giant Sinopec told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now if the Chinese government grants fuel oil import quotas to China’s independent refiners, they could boost processing using lower-priced fuel oil, including from Russia.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Sues Greenpeace For Boarding Oil Production Vessel

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com