China's Oil Demand Weakens

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.34 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.75 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.94 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.169 +0.029 +0.92%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.172 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.172 +0.004 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.63 -1.76 -2.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.06 -2.04 -2.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.19 -3.23 -3.69%
Graph down Basra Light 708 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.84 -3.41 -3.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.81 -3.71 -4.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 161 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 mins 49.37 -3.45 -6.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 mins 79.52 -3.45 -4.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 mins 77.77 -3.45 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 mins 68.52 -3.45 -4.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 mins 63.87 -3.45 -5.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 63.87 -3.45 -5.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 64.87 -3.45 -5.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 72.27 -3.45 -4.56%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 63.87 -3.45 -5.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.05 +0.31 +0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.35 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Wasting money down under
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China's Oil Demand Weakens

Oil Falls Below $80 On Mixed Data From China

Oil Falls Below $80 On Mixed Data From China

Oil prices have nearly erased…

Traders Buy Middle East Crude At Premiums Amid Rising Geopolitical Risk

Traders Buy Middle East Crude At Premiums Amid Rising Geopolitical Risk

Oil traders are paying a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China's Oil Demand Weakens

By Irina Slav - Nov 08, 2023, 1:11 AM CST

Lower refining margins, higher oil and fuel inventory levels, and a slower-than-expected increase in air travel have combined to push down oil demand in China, according to a Bloomberg report, with analysts expecting little change in the status quo in the coming months.

“Domestic demand has lost steam following the Golden Week holiday in October, and we don’t see any major supporting factors through winter,” the report quoted FGE analyst Mia Geng as saying.

That expectation comes as Beijing reported a monthly increase in oil imports last month along with an increase in fuel exports.

China imported 11.53 million bpd of crude in October, which was up by 13.5% on the year and by 3.6% on the month.

Fuel exports, meanwhile, added 16.07% in October, for a total of 5.17 million tons, up from 4.46 million tons a year earlier but down from 5.44 million tons in September.

At the same time, China’s crude oil inventories have started rising after shedding some 70 million barrels between late July and October, Bloomberg noted in its report, suggesting this signaled weakening domestic demand.

On the other hand, China normally dips into its crude oil stocks when prices are too high for refiners’ tastes, so there might have been a bit of this going on between late July and late October.

Fuel exports are set to fall further, and significantly, however. This is not because of any organic demand trends but because refiners have run out of export quotas. It could be suggested they have run out of quotas due to healthy demand for refined oil products but in any case, according to energy data provider OilChem, exports are set to drop by 40% this month from October.

ADVERTISEMENT

This might be bad news for Europe, which is in a diesel crunch and China is one of its biggest suppliers of the critical fuel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com