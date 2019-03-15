Saudi Arabia’s Delicate Baku Balancing Act

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 5 hours 58.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Brent Crude 6 hours 67.16 -0.07 -0.10%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.802 -0.058 -2.03%
Mars US 6 hours 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.29 +0.69 +1.04%
Urals 23 hours 64.51 -1.01 -1.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.40 +0.10 +0.17%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.802 -0.058 -2.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 67.61 -0.45 -0.66%
Murban 23 hours 68.98 -0.28 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 59.30 -0.24 -0.40%
Basra Light 23 hours 69.42 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 66.39 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Girassol 23 hours 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.29 +0.69 +1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 46.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 48.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 55.36 +0.35 +0.64%
Premium Synthetic 5 hours 59.26 +0.35 +0.59%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 53.56 +0.30 +0.56%
Peace Sour 5 hours 51.01 +0.35 +0.69%
Peace Sour 5 hours 51.01 +0.35 +0.69%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 53.61 +0.35 +0.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 57.31 +0.10 +0.17%
Central Alberta 5 hours 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 23 hours 48.75 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.48 +0.76 +1.12%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 52.47 -0.09 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.01 +0.35 +0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 7 minutes Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation
  • 12 minutes Read: OPEC WILL KILL US SHALE
  • 16 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 1 hour Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 20 mins THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 59 mins Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 3 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 44 mins Will Trump Cave Again
  • 15 mins Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 3 hours AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 4 hours Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 23 hours Dudley to Oil: Talk to the Green New Deal Backers
  • 20 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 7 hours OPEC Will Likely Balance The Oil Market By Next Month
  • 16 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates

Breaking News:

Shell Outlines First Short-Term Carbon Emission

Alt Text

Was 2018 The Peak For Crude Oil Production?

As OPEC production continues to…

Alt Text

Venezuela’s Latest Nightmare: Crude Oil In The Tap Water

As if things couldn’t get…

Alt Text

Big Oil Is Backing Methane Regulation

The oil industry appears to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia’s Delicate Baku Balancing Act

By Editorial Dept - Mar 15, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Saudi Arabia

OPEC (plus Russia) is meeting in Baku this weekend, and the Saudis are playing a delicate balancing act—not only disappointed in Trump’s less aggressive tactics against Iran, but also disappointed in the effects of the attack the Kingdom orchestrated against Qatar, which has managed to survive the embargo quite well and is now threatening to one-up the Saudis by getting into the US shale patch and by bumping up its already massive LNG offerings. All of this has an effect on what the Saudis end up doing to influence oil prices. They aren’t feeling particularly generous with Trump, who would like to keep oil prices low. The Saudis need about $80 a barrel to fund their economic diversification, pay for the war in Yemen and all the expensive PR that is necessary to get MBS over the very badly executed murder of a critic, journalist Jamal Khashoggi. As far as assassinations go, that was probably the most expensive one the world has ever seen. On Wednesday, WTI hit $58/barrel on shrinking US inventories, and Brent’s been hovering around $67/barrel. OPEC has never been more geopolitical than it is today, and geopolitics will figure heavily into this weekend’s meeting.

The Saudis have already announced plans to cut crude oil exports in April to below 7 million barrels per day (bpd), while keeping output well below 10 million bpd. Aramco’s oil allocations for April are 635,000 bpd below requests made by refiners and clients of Saudi crude.

Oil…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Surge To Multi-Month Highs
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale
U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

 Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

 Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com