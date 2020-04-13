Saudi Arabia Is Planning Even More Oil Production Cuts

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 22.73 +0.32 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.21 +0.47 +1.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.730 +0.006 +0.35%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 23.06 +2.55 +12.43%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Urals 24 hours 28.55 +4.55 +18.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 16.54 -1.35 -7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.730 +0.006 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 24 hours 22.62 -1.17 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 24 hours 23.03 -1.06 -4.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 22.11 +0.51 +2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 27.88 -1.97 -6.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 22.52 +1.01 +4.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.31 +0.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 13.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 7.360 -2.330 -24.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 23.61 -2.33 -8.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 23.16 -2.33 -9.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 18.51 -2.33 -11.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 17.01 -2.33 -12.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 21.76 -2.33 -9.67%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 13.26 -2.33 -14.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Graph down Giddings 24 hours 12.75 -0.25 -1.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 24 hours 16.36 -0.35 -2.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 24 hours 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 26.49 -3.33 -11.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement
  • 5 minutes A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 8 minutes Oil Price and US Shales Fate Lies in the hands of MEXICO??
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at discount. Writing on the wall.
  • 45 mins Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 3 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 hour U.S. oil industry 2020 and beyond
  • 14 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 1 hour Never underestimate or discount the courage of Americans
  • 8 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 6 hours Herd Immunity Vs Flatten the Curve
  • 1 hour The President and the Plague
  • 10 hours No trucks flowing into NYC, no diesel being consumed. TAKE A GOOD LOOK, FELLAS.
  • 5 mins China opposes U.S. move to pull ChinaTelecom license to operate in U. S.
  • 8 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 13 hours Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy

Breaking News:

Texas Oil Regulators Could Mandate 20% Output Cuts

Alt Text

Car Sales Fall To 10-Year Low

As the COVID-19 crisis continues…

Alt Text

Natural Gas Is Suffering On All Sides

Natural gas had already been…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Crash Towards $20 Despite Historic Cuts

Oil prices fell back towards…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Is Planning Even More Oil Production Cuts

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 13, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Saudi flag

Saudi Arabia has said that even more production cuts could be on the horizon, after sealing a 9.7 million bpd production cut over the week from the OPEC+ group, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday. The G20 group also added to the production cuts.

“We have to watch what is happening with demand destruction and demand improvement, depending on how things evolve,” Abdulaziz said, leaving the topic open for further action from the group.

US President Donald Trump indicated today also suggested that additional cuts could be on the horizon, pointing out that 20 million bpd is closer to what OPEC had in mind for the production cuts.

“Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported. If anything near this happens, and the World gets back to business from the Covid 19 disaster, the Energy Industry will be strong again, far faster than currently anticipated. Thank you to all of those who worked with me on getting this very big business back on track, in particular Russia and Saudi Arabia.” The US President tweeted on Monday.

A 20-million-bpd production cut would come closer to matching the amount of demand that has been lost due to Covid-19. But other “effective production cut” figures suggest that OPEC’s cut may end up closer to 20 million bpd anyway, given the natural production declines that are bound to happen as a result of shrinking storage for crude oil and depressed prices.

Despite the historic oil production cut over the weekend and talk that it may be larger than indicated, WTI crude was languishing in $22 territory, unimpressed with OEPC’s performance. Brent crude was up to $31.97, a 1.56% gain on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

How The U.S. Can Retain Its Energy Dominance
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting
Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

 The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com