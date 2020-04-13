How The U.S. Can Retain Its Energy Dominance

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 22.73 +0.32 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.21 +0.47 +1.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.730 +0.006 +0.35%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 23.06 +2.55 +12.43%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Urals 24 hours 28.55 +4.55 +18.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 16.54 -1.35 -7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.730 +0.006 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 24 hours 22.62 -1.17 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 24 hours 23.03 -1.06 -4.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 22.11 +0.51 +2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 27.88 -1.97 -6.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 22.52 +1.01 +4.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.31 +0.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 13.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 7.360 -2.330 -24.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 23.61 -2.33 -8.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 23.16 -2.33 -9.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 18.51 -2.33 -11.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 17.01 -2.33 -12.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 21.76 -2.33 -9.67%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 13.26 -2.33 -14.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Graph down Giddings 24 hours 12.75 -0.25 -1.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 24 hours 16.36 -0.35 -2.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 24 hours 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 20.31 -0.35 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 19.00 -0.25 -1.30%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 26.49 -3.33 -11.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement
  • 5 minutes A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 8 minutes Oil Price and US Shales Fate Lies in the hands of MEXICO??
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at discount. Writing on the wall.
  • 45 mins Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 3 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 hour U.S. oil industry 2020 and beyond
  • 14 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 1 hour Never underestimate or discount the courage of Americans
  • 8 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 6 hours Herd Immunity Vs Flatten the Curve
  • 1 hour The President and the Plague
  • 10 hours No trucks flowing into NYC, no diesel being consumed. TAKE A GOOD LOOK, FELLAS.
  • 5 mins China opposes U.S. move to pull ChinaTelecom license to operate in U. S.
  • 8 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 13 hours Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy

Breaking News:

Texas Oil Regulators Could Mandate 20% Output Cuts

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Is Buying Up European Oil Majors

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund…

Alt Text

Trump Wants OPEC+ To Double Its Production Cut

After watching Brent drift lower,…

Alt Text

The Hottest Tech Startup To Watch In 2020

Investors are going green in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How The U.S. Can Retain Its Energy Dominance

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 13, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shale rig

The largest banks in the United States are preparing to seize the assets of shale companies across the West Texas Permian Basin. What was once the epicenter of the U.S. shale revolution is now ground zero for bankruptcy and sweeping layoffs numbering in the tens of thousands of jobs. Now, according to reporting by Reuters this week, “JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc are each in the process of setting up independent companies to own oil and gas assets [...]. The banks are also looking to hire executives with relevant expertise to manage them.”

The banks are preparing to move into an industry where “oil and gas companies working in shale basins from Texas to Wyoming are saddled with debt.” The Reuters article continues: “The industry is estimated to owe more than $200 billion to lenders through loans backed by oil and gas reserves. As revenue has plummeted and assets have declined in value, some companies are saying they may be unable to repay.”

The U.S. shale industry is just one small part of a global energy industry crisis as we experience a historic oil price crash. Last month the economic devastation wreaked by the spread of the coronavirus drove down oil demand around the world, leading to a spat between the OPEC+ leading members Russia and Saudi Arabia as to how to proceed. This soon turned into an all-out oil price war and a severe international oil supply glut, leading to a devastating dip in oil prices, which fell over 60 percent. “Although oil prices may get some support from the agreement Thursday between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production, few believe the curtailment can offset a 30% drop in global fuel demand, as the coronavirus has grounded aircraft, reduced vehicle use and curbed economic activity more broadly,” says Reuters. The global oil glut remains at an oversupply level of about 10 million barrels per day.

Premium: U.S. Oil Production Has Already Peaked

Some experts, however, say that the United States will be able to maintain its energy dominance if it plays its cards right. “In the face of economic and political uncertainties, a number of initiatives and policy changes today could help sustain our energy industry and keep us globally competitive tomorrow,” Bernard L. Weinstein wrote in an opinion column for The Hill last week. Weinstein is associate director of the Maguire Energy Institute and adjunct professor of business economics at Southern Methodist University in the Cox School of Business. 

Weinstein opines that if the United States wants to maintain the energy dominance and near self-sufficiency that it won in with the shale revolution in recent decades and avoid becoming a net energy importer in the near future, certain policy and private sector changes need to be implemented immediately. The first of these changes, according to Weinstein, is that President Trump (in conjunction with other world and energy industry leaders) “must convince Saudi Arabia and Russia that they’re playing a negative-sum game in which everyone — including America — loses.” Despite the fact that “both countries have sizable financial reserves that can cushion the blow from low oil prices” this doesn’t change the leverageable fact that “those resources would be better allocated to diversifying their economies.” This angle is particularly salient as oil markets have become increasingly volatile in recent years and even Saudi Aramco had to admit that peak oil will likely arrive by mid-century.

Despite that fact, oil and gas are still going to be a key sector of the global economy for the next 50 or 60 years, and the U.S. needs to plan ahead to stay competitive in that window of time, says Weinstein. “Once the global economy starts to recover from the coronavirus, the demand for energy will grow quickly. To ensure America is able to meet that growing demand we should use this downtime to improve the infrastructure for transporting and processing our oil and gas resources. For example, in recent years serious mid-stream bottlenecks have occurred in the Permian because of a lack of pipeline takeaway capacity.”

In the meantime, the U.S. should think about diversifying as well. Oil and gas will remain key for the next 50 years, but on a longer timeline, supporting the U.S. renewable energy sector is vital as well. Going forward, it seems that the most resilient (and ultimately dominant) energy economy will have to be a diverse one. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

EV Sales Crash, But Lithium-Ion Batteries Remain Highly Popular

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Is Planning Even More Oil Production Cuts
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting
Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

 The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com