Can Prosperity Growth Go Together With Net-Zero Goals?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.81 +0.90 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 76.84 +0.85 +1.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.47 +0.94 +1.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins 2.334 +0.013 +0.56%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.711 +0.049 +1.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.24 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 71.41 +0.86 +1.22%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.711 +0.049 +1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.54 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.12 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.25 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 540 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.71 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.10 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.24 -0.47 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 58.88 +1.10 +1.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 50.80 +0.36 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 74.20 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 69.60 +0.36 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 67.60 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 76.55 +0.36 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 65.90 +0.36 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.14 -1.99 -2.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.52 +0.44 +0.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.47 +0.44 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.47 +0.44 +0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 29 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Crude Prices Rise On Surprise Inventory Draw

The Race To Secure Long-Term LNG Contracts

The Race To Secure Long-Term LNG Contracts

Despite global LNG inventories being…

Suriname’s Much-Needed Oil Boom May Soon Be Back On Course

Suriname’s Much-Needed Oil Boom May Soon Be Back On Course

Suriname’s long-awaited oil boom could…

The Automation Of Public Transport Is Underway

The Automation Of Public Transport Is Underway

The autonomous vehicle industry has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Prosperity Growth Go Together With Net-Zero Goals?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 23, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. power use per capita is high, in fact, much higher than in most developed economies.
  • Prosperity and higher living standards in India and elsewhere in developing countries will drive an increase in electricity demand.
  • Per the various IEA scenarios, global electricity demand is set to surge by between 75% and 150% in 2050.
Join Our Community
Smart home

U.S. power use per capita is high, in fact, much higher than in most developed economies, and further growth in prosperity will likely lead to even higher electricity consumption

The International Energy Agency (IEA) advocates for the elimination of energy poverty and for universal access to energy, preferably from clean energy sources. But the agency also pushes for drastic emission cuts and a net-zero emissions world in 2050.

The world can’t have its cake and eat it—as the energy systems currently stand, it’s either maintaining (in developed economies) your living standard, and striving (in developing countries) for higher living standards, or compromising your way of life for the greater good of reducing global emissions. 

Most people wouldn’t compromise on their current high living standard for the sake of keeping global temperatures within the 1.5 degrees Celsius increase. No one is giving up on home heating or air conditioning just because coal, gas, or oil are powering the grid. 

Despite the rapid rise of renewables, stable grids need flexible baseload capacity coming from natural gas or coal to keep the lights and heating on when solar and wind generation is lower than planned.  

But emissions are rising, some would say. Yes, they are. But so is the prosperity of a growing number of people in developing economies, who discover the comforts of their own home, which has been the symbol of U.S. prosperity for decades. 

U.S. Home Electricity Consumption Is Very High

U.S. power use per capita is high, in fact, much higher than in most developed economies, and double the electricity consumption in Europe, think tank Ember said in its Global Electricity Review 2023 report published last month.  

Wind and solar reached record highs in electricity generation in 2022, and they are expected to drive falling emissions as soon as this year, Ember, an environmental think tank, said.  Related: Crude Prices Rise On Surprise Inventory Draw

On average worldwide, the per capita demand for electricity was at 3.6 megawatt-hours (MWh) in 2022. Some major countries had per-capita consumption well above the global per-capita average, and the United States led those above-average numbers with 13 MWh per-capita consumption. To compare, China’s electricity consumption per capita was 6.2 MWh last year, and the EU’s per capita consumption was 6.3 MWh. 

Global Electricity Demand To Surge

India, a fast-developing economy, has a per-capita electricity consumption of just 1.3 MWh. Higher incomes and prosperity for a larger portion of India’s huge population would mean that power consumption will only rise. India, however, isn’t ditching coal, and it will see its power generation from coal increase in the coming year as authorities plan to have coal-fired units maximize electricity production from imported coal to meet rising demand.

India’s coal minister said at the end of 2022 that the country has no intention of ditching coal from its energy mix any time soon. Addressing a parliamentary committee, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said that coal would continue to play an important role in India until at least 2040, referring to the fuel as an affordable energy source for which demand has yet to peak in India. 

Prosperity and higher living standards in India and elsewhere in developing countries will drive an increase in electricity demand. This will add to the “electrify everything” in homes and electric vehicle use in developed economies to raise further power demand in the world. Most new capacity additions, especially in developed nations, will come from wind and solar. But until battery storage technology and costs allow for more flexibility of these renewable energy sources in dispatching electricity to grids, the world will need gas and even coal for power generation. 

Security and affordability of energy supply will be key to getting electricity to people with access to such. Globally, 770 million people are still without electricity access, the IEA estimates. A total of 2.6 billion people are without clean cooking access, and that progress worsened during the pandemic.  

Per the various IEA scenarios, global electricity demand is set to surge by between 75% and 150% in 2050 compared to 2022, Ember noted in its report. 

“It is clear that higher ambition scenarios that rebuild the energy system around clean electricity will require far higher electricity demand than the current trajectory,” the think tank says. 

The U.S. Way Of Living Needs Double The Electricity In Europe  

If parts of the world would want to prosper the American way, electricity consumption growth could be even higher than estimates, Reuters’ Global Energy Transition Columnist Gavin Maguire argues.

That’s because most of the homes in the United States are single-family homes, and most were built before the 1990s. Those consume much more energy for heating or cooling than a flat. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Detached single-family homes in America were 77 million out of the total 123.5 million homes in all of the U.S. in 2020, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed in March. 

At the same time, electric power generation accounted for 25% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, the second-largest share of greenhouse gas emissions after transportation, per data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). 

In contrast, city dwellers live mostly in apartments in the EU, and people in major economies, including Germany, do not attach too much importance to owning a home or a house, Reuters’ Maguire notes.

If more people around the world want to live in a detached single-family house as a sign of prosperity, electricity consumption in the future could be much higher than currently projected. Yet, those who have seen the comforts of a house and can afford it cannot be persuaded to scale back their living standards for the sake of lower emissions. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Extends License To Operate In Venezuela To Oilfield Services Companies
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices

Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices
Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out
Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com