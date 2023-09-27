SEC Flags Deutsche's DWS Over False ESG Investment Claims

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.46 +3.07 +3.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.49 +2.53 +2.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.86 +2.43 +2.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.767 +0.111 +4.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.612 +0.050 +1.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.18 +0.63 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 89.29 +0.91 +1.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.612 +0.050 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.41 -1.07 -1.14%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.31 -1.47 -1.55%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 92.21 +0.40 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 667 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 94.33 +0.70 +0.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.18 +0.63 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.18 +0.63 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.58 +0.66 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 120 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 71.14 +0.71 +1.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 92.54 +0.71 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 90.79 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 86.59 +0.71 +0.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 84.89 +0.71 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 84.89 +0.71 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 85.39 +0.71 +0.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 93.99 +0.71 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 83.19 +0.71 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.62 +0.71 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 86.27 +0.71 +0.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 +0.75 +0.94%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 95.63 -0.10 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 31 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

$40B Deal With U.S. Companies Kickstarts Poland’s Nuclear Power Ambitions

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

The push for a rapid…

China Set To Raise Fuel Exports Amid Higher Demand And Margins

China Set To Raise Fuel Exports Amid Higher Demand And Margins

China’s fuel exports are expected…

IEA: Net Zero Still Achievable If The World Slashes Fossil Fuel Demand

IEA: Net Zero Still Achievable If The World Slashes Fossil Fuel Demand

According to the IEA, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

SEC Flags Deutsche's DWS Over False ESG Investment Claims

By ZeroHedge - Sep 27, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The SEC charged DWS Investment Management Americas Inc. for making misleading claims about its ESG investment procedures and for failing to set up an effective AML program.
  • DIMA marketed itself as an ESG leader but didn't adequately implement its global ESG integration policy as promoted between 2018 and 2021.
  • On the AML front, DWS didn't ensure its mutual funds had an AML program tailored to their specific risks, which is legally required.
Join Our Community
Fine

Today in "the ESG narrative continues to crumble to the ground" news, it was announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission charged a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, in two enforcement actions.

The subsidiary, investment adviser DWS Investment Management Americas Inc., was charged once for a "failure to develop a mutual fund Anti-Money Laundering (AML) program", an SEC press release read, and again for "misstatements regarding its Environmental, Social, and Governance investment process". 

Color us not surprised, as we have been vociferous in pointing out how trillions in investor capital shifted course over the last few years under the guise of seeking out "ESG" investments. As we've noted on this site, the claim has often clearly been a grift, with asset managers using it as an excuse to ascertain new capital, while pouring the money into the same investments most "regular" index funds have exposure to. 

The SEC says it found that "DIMA made materially misleading statements about its controls for incorporating ESG factors into research and investment recommendations for ESG integrated products, including certain actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts". 

The subsidiary "marketed itself as a leader in ESG that adhered to specific policies for integrating ESG considerations into its investments; however, from August 2018 until late 2021, DIMA failed to adequately implement certain provisions of its global ESG integration policy as it had led clients and investors to believe it would," the release continues. 

Sanjay Wadhwa, Deputy Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement and head of its Climate and ESG Task Force weighed in: “Whether advertising how they incorporate ESG factors into investment recommendations or making any other representation that is material to investors, investment advisers must ensure that their actions conform to their words.” 

“Here, DWS advertised that ESG was in its “DNA,” but, as the SEC’s order finds, its investment professionals failed to follow the ESG investment processes that it marketed,” Wadhwa continued. 

On the AML side, Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, commented: “The SEC’s order finds that DWS advised mutual funds with billions of dollars in assets yet failed to ensure that the funds had an AML program tailored to their specific risks, as required by law.” 

“Importantly, those AML obligations require mutual funds to establish and implement individualized programs to detect and prevent money laundering and terrorism financing. I congratulate the Asset Management Unit for bringing this important mutual fund AML enforcement action,” Grewal continued.

The Deutsche subsidiary will pay $25 million in combined fines. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Financial Uncertainty Surrounds Oil And Gas Funding
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production
Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate

Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate
Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com