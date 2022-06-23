Russia’s Revenues From Gas Still High Despite Supply Cuts To Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 103.8 -2.37 -2.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 109.5 -2.23 -2.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 115.4 +2.80 +2.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.216 -0.642 -9.36%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.720 -0.114 -2.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 111.0 -2.54 -2.24%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 104.6 +1.08 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.720 -0.114 -2.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 106.7 -4.98 -4.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 110.5 -4.88 -4.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 106.9 -3.99 -3.60%
Graph down Basra Light 205 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 113.8 -4.27 -3.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.3 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 111.0 -2.54 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 92.09 -3.33 -3.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 108.3 -3.33 -2.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 106.6 -3.33 -3.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 104.5 -3.33 -3.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 -3.33 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 -3.33 -3.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 103.7 -3.33 -3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 107.3 -3.33 -3.01%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 101.9 -3.33 -3.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.25 -4.50 -4.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 101.3 -3.33 -3.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.50 -3.25 -3.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.6 -1.87 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 56 mins The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 5 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 1 hour Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 326 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Oil Majors Warn UK’s Windfall Tax Will Hurt North Sea Investment

The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis

The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis

The mining industry is facing…

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil bears are back with…

Steel Could Soar As The World Transitions To Renewable Energy

Steel Could Soar As The World Transitions To Renewable Energy

As the UK looks to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s Revenues From Gas Still High Despite Supply Cuts To Europe

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 23, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Russia continues to earn more than $100 million per day from gas exports to Europe.
  • Russian revenues from gas exports are believed to be equal to the revenue last year.
  • Moscow decided to cut deliveries to large customers in Germany and Italy last week.
Join Our Community

Russia is to be earning more than $100 million every day from the gas it sells to Europe despite the slashed deliveries to major EU consumers in the past week, according to data from Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) cited by Bloomberg.

Due to the rallying natural gas prices, Russian revenues from gas exports are believed to be equal to the revenue last year, when Moscow wasn’t limiting gas flows to Europe and wasn’t (yet) on a collision course with the EU.

“It’s shocking to see that, despite the 75% cut in daily supply by Gazprom to Europe, the daily receipts are still in line with where they were a year ago, and certainly higher than pre-Covid times,” Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at ICIS, told Bloomberg.

Over the past week, Russia has significantly lowered supply to major European consumers, including the biggest customers, Germany and Italy, despite the fact that their buyers bowed to Putin’s demand to open accounts in rubles at Gazprombank for processing of the payments the way Russia wanted to. Moreover, the annual maintenance at Nord Stream is coming and will completely halt deliveries through the pipeline for two weeks in July, leaving Europe further scrambling to fill gas storage sites to adequate levels before the winter. 

Despite the EU embargo on Russian seaborne oil, to take effect by the end of the year, and the drastically reduced pipeline gas supply, Russia continues to benefit from the high oil and gas prices. Despite Western sanctions designed to hurt Russia’s oil revenues and war chest, Moscow is still getting a lot of additional billions of U.S. dollars in oil and gas revenues.

In June alone, Russia expects to receive as much as $6.37 billion in additional oil and gas revenues in June, its finance ministry said earlier this month, as energy commodity prices have rallied since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden's Gas Tax Suspension Proposal Falls Flat In Congress
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard
Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene
Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?

Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?
Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify

Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com