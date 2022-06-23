Azerbaijan Is Racing To Capitalize On Soaring Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins 104.3 -1.92 -1.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 109.9 -1.86 -1.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 112.5 -0.04 -0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 6.239 -0.619 -9.03%
Graph down Gasoline 45 mins 3.766 -0.069 -1.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 111.0 -2.54 -2.24%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 104.6 +1.08 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 3.766 -0.069 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 106.7 -4.98 -4.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 110.5 -4.88 -4.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 106.9 -3.99 -3.60%
Graph down Basra Light 206 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 113.8 -4.27 -3.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.3 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 111.0 -2.54 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 92.09 -3.33 -3.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 108.3 -3.33 -2.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 106.6 -3.33 -3.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 104.5 -3.33 -3.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 101.6 -3.33 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 101.6 -3.33 -3.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 103.7 -3.33 -3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 107.3 -3.33 -3.01%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 101.9 -3.33 -3.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.25 -4.50 -4.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 101.3 -3.33 -3.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.50 -3.25 -3.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.6 -1.87 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 33 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 35 mins Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 29 mins Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 326 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Germany Turns To Coal Power Amid Natural Gas Crisis

Germany Turns To Coal Power Amid Natural Gas Crisis

Germany will rely on more…

Biden's Gas Tax Suspension Proposal Falls Flat In Congress

Biden's Gas Tax Suspension Proposal Falls Flat In Congress

President Biden asked Congress on…

Steel Could Soar As The World Transitions To Renewable Energy

Steel Could Soar As The World Transitions To Renewable Energy

As the UK looks to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Azerbaijan Is Racing To Capitalize On Soaring Oil Prices

By Eurasianet - Jun 23, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Azerbaijan is looking to take advantage of the current oil price situation.
  • The country’s President, Ilham Aliyev announced that the government will increase spending across multiple sectors.
  • The increased budget will target social protections, defense, and food reserves. 
Join Our Community

Rising oil prices have pushed Azerbaijan to increase its state budget, with much of the spending earmarked for defense and reconstruction in Karabakh. On June 20, the Economic Policy and Labor and Social Policy Committees of Azerbaijan’s parliament met to discuss a Ministry of Finance proposal to increase the 2022 budget by 8.1 percent, bringing spending to over 32 billion manats [$19 billion].

“Taking into account the positive dynamics of the country's economic indicators, as the state and consolidated budgets received more revenues than forecast, President Ilham Aliyev instructed to direct part of the growing revenues to construction work in the liberated lands,” Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told the committees, referring to the territories that Azerbaijan retook in the 2020 war against Armenia. Aliyev also ordered spending boosts for social protection, defense and security, “additional reserves for food security,” and new infrastructure projects, Sharifov said.

That additional revenue is coming thanks to a global spike in oil prices; oil revenues account for nearly half of Azerbaijan’s state budget.

As of June 22, the price of a barrel of Azerbaijani crude oil – branded as Azeri Light – was trading at $121.73. The 2022 budget was prepared based on a projection of oil selling at $50, but the average price of the oil in the first five months of 2022 has been $106. As a result, the state budget has seen a revenue surplus four times greater than projected.

On top of that, taxes collected this year have amounted to nearly 2 billion manats [$1.2 billion] more than projected, the finance ministry reported to the committees.

According to the draft bill, the biggest recipient of the spending boost would be construction projects in Karabakh, which would now get 2.7 billion manats [$1.6 billion], a 21 percent increase from the current budget. Defense and national security would see a 13 percent increase, to 5 billion manats [$3 billion].

Related: Why Nuclear Energy Is More Relevant Than Ever

Spending on social protection for low-income Azerbaijanis, meanwhile, is projected to grow by 2.4 percent and that for education, by 0.06 percent. The spending on health care would shrink in the revised budget.

Critics said the favored sectors are particularly ripe for corruption, which is endemic in Azerbaijani government spending.

“Unfortunately the Aliyev regime again did not allocate funds from the increase in the state budget to those in need, but gave preference to sectors with a high potential for corruption. This means that budget looting continues on a larger scale and faster than ever,” economist and chairman of the opposition Democracy and Prosperity Party Gubad Ibadoglu wrote on Facebook. “Of particular concern here is the flourishing of corruption in the field of defense and national security, as well as in the name of the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories in Karabakh.”

Azerbaijan regularly adjusts its budget to keep track with oil prices, but it tends to increase spending whether prices are going up or down. In the former case it does so because it has more revenues to spend, in the latter because it says the economy needs a boost as incomes decline, wrote economist Elmir Mukhtarov in a recent analysis for BNE IntelliNews.

“[T]he arguments for counter-cyclical fiscal policy are only given when the oil prices are on the decline, and they are magically ‘forgotten’ when oil prices are rising,” Mukhtarov wrote.

Mukhtarov argued that the government should instead invest the windfall in the State Oil Fund, a sovereign wealth fund.

“Azerbaijan’s oil production is steadily decreasing, and the proven gas reserves are not even close to compensating for the lost oil revenues,” he wrote. “It is therefore imperative that we take utmost care when designing our fiscal policy now, because it may very well be the last time that Azerbaijan experiences high levels of revenues from the oil/gas sector.”

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s Revenues From Gas Still High Despite Supply Cuts To Europe

Next Post

The EV Revolution Is Transforming Rental Companies
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard
Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene
Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?

Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?
Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify

Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com