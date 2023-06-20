Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Still Higher Than Before It Pledged To Cut

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.00 -0.78 -1.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.88 -0.21 -0.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.08 +1.07 +1.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.641 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.628 -0.052 -1.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 4 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.628 -0.052 -1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.70 +0.57 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.20 +0.61 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.20 +0.84 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 567 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.97 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.24 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 50.68 +1.12 +2.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 74.08 +1.12 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 72.33 +1.12 +1.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 69.48 +1.12 +1.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 67.48 +1.12 +1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 76.43 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 65.78 +1.12 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 18 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 16 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

China’s Imports Of Russian Crude Oil Hit A Record High

Saudi Arabia Deepens Energy Ties With China

Saudi Arabia Deepens Energy Ties With China

Saudi Arabia is increasingly strengthening…

Norsk Hydro ASA Leads In Green Hydrogen Aluminum Production

Norsk Hydro ASA Leads In Green Hydrogen Aluminum Production

The green hydrogen industry is…

Optimism Around Chinese Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Optimism Around Chinese Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Oil prices got a rare…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Still Higher Than Before It Pledged To Cut

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 20, 2023, 6:58 AM CDT
  • Russia’s crude oil exports by sea fell slightly in the four weeks to June 18th, dropping from 3.66 million bpd to 3.63 million bpd.
  • Despite the drop, Russia’s oil exports are still 250,000 barrels per day higher than they were in February when Russia was set to cut production.
  • Russia has said that the 500,000 bpd cuts will now extend until the end of 2024, but crude oil export data in recent weeks do not reflect any cuts.
Join Our Community
oil

Russia’s crude oil exports by sea fell slightly in the four weeks to June 18, but were still 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) higher compared to February, which serves as a baseline for the 500,000-bpd production cut Russia has promised this year.  

In the four weeks to June 18, Russia’s four-week average volume of crude shipments from its key export terminals inched down to 3.63 million bpd, compared to a 3.66 million bpd four-week average for the period to June 11, tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg showed on Tuesday.

Despite the slight drop in Russian seaborne crude exports in the latest week, Moscow’s crude oil shipments continue to be well above the export levels seen in February this year, which was the month used as a reference for the cuts Russia has said it would make.

In the four weeks to June 18, Russian crude exports by sea were 250,000 bpd higher than in the four weeks to February 26, according to the data reported by Bloomberg’s Julian Lee.   

The shipment-tracking suggests that even if Russia is making cuts in its production, it is not reflected in the exports of its crude at all.  

Russia has said that the 500,000 bpd cuts will now extend until the end of 2024, but crude oil export data in recent weeks do not reflect any cuts—on the contrary, Russian crude oil exports by sea have been rising.

Last month, reports emerged that Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin sought to convince Western analysts in a rare call that Russia is indeed reducing its oil production by 500,000 bpd.

Russia has stopped reporting oil production levels, and the market and analysts have to rely on vessel-tracking data, trade sources, and import statistics in China and India about the amount of Russian supply.

The strong crude flows from Russia have surprised many analysts who have cited resilient Russian exports together with macroeconomic concerns as reasons for the most recent downgrades of their oil price forecasts this month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU Fails To Agree On Energy Reforms
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible
‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build

Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build
Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com