Russia Is Selling Crude Oil To Asia Above The $60 Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.13 +0.67 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.74 +0.59 +0.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.36 +0.52 +0.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.208 +0.246 +4.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.057 +0.008 +0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 66.16 -4.92 -6.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.057 +0.008 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.93 -1.88 -2.55%
Graph down Murban 1 day 76.13 -2.11 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.11 -1.89 -2.55%
Graph down Basra Light 374 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.87 -2.26 -2.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.41 -2.06 -2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 45.63 -0.88 -1.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 50.21 -0.55 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 73.61 -0.55 -0.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 71.86 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 69.01 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 67.01 -0.55 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 75.96 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 65.31 -0.55 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 43 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 22 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 hours "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 22 hours "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 14 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 11 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?

Breaking News:

India’s Fuel Consumption Jumped By 10% In November

Trafigura: Europe Will Need To Import Huge Volumes Of LNG In 2023

Trafigura: Europe Will Need To Import Huge Volumes Of LNG In 2023

With the plunge in Russian…

Singapore Scientists Develop Technique To Turn Trash Into Battery Parts

Singapore Scientists Develop Technique To Turn Trash Into Battery Parts

Singapore scientists have developed a…

Oil Prices On Course For A 10% Loss This Week

Oil Prices On Course For A 10% Loss This Week

Oil prices are on track…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Is Selling Crude Oil To Asia Above The $60 Price Cap

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 09, 2022, 7:15 AM CST
  • Russia is reportedly selling ESPO crude oil to Asia at above the $60 level set by the G7 price cap.
  • China’s teapot refiners have placed orders at $67.11 per barrel, with Russia using its own tankers and insurance to avoid the price cap.
  • ESPO crude is still being sold at a steep discount due to lower demand than normal while Urals is selling well below the price cap.
Join Our Community

Russia’s ESPO grade, the crude from Russia’s Far East, is selling in Asia above the $60 price cap as it appears that Russia is currently handling the short Russian Far East-China route with Russian tankers and insurance, traders told Bloomberg on Friday.

Some independent refiners in China—the so-called teapots—have already placed orders for ESPO crude with January delivery of the grade, whose price was assessed at $67.11 per barrel on Thursday by Argus Media.

The price cap on Russian crude imposed by the EU, the G7, and Australia came into effect on Monday, but China hasn’t joined the so-called Price Cap Coalition, which bans maritime transportation services for Russian crude oil unless the oil is sold at or below $60 per barrel. 

The trades with ESPO above the price cap suggest that, for now, Russia has the tankers and insurance firms to provide coverage and shipping for the ESPO grade, which can reach China from Russia’s Far East in less than a week.

Russia has used its own tankers to ship the ESPO crude and often provides insurance itself, according to traders who spoke to Bloomberg.

It appears to be business as usual for Chinese refiners, who continue to buy Russian crude and are ignoring the price cap imposed by Western countries. Due to tepid demand, however, China’s independent refiners are seeing the steepest discounts in months for Russia’s ESPO crude, traders told Reuters earlier this week.

At least one cargo of ESPO, which is preferred by China’s independent refiners, was sold last week at a discount of $6 per barrel to the February ICE Brent price on the delivery-ex-ship (DES) basis, traders familiar with the transaction told Reuters. At the current price of Brent Crude, this means that the ESPO cargo was sold at around $68 per barrel.  

While the ESPO crude is easier for Russia to move from its Far East to China, the price of Russia’s Urals grade, shipped from the Baltic port of Primorsk, was assessed at well below the price cap on Thursday, at just $41.59 per barrel according to Argus.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices On Course For A 10% Loss This Week
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com