Russia Doubles Down On Its Arctic Oil & Gas Agenda

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 42.89 -0.28 -0.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 45.04 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 2.417 +0.078 +3.33%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 43.94 +0.68 +1.57%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.94 +0.32 +0.72%
Graph down Urals 2 days 44.10 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.44 +0.84 +1.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.44 +0.84 +1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +0.34 +0.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.58 +0.65 +1.63%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 2.417 +0.078 +3.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.58 +0.29 +0.67%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.11 +0.28 +0.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.20 +0.36 +0.82%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.49 +0.99 +2.18%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.32 +0.38 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +0.34 +0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +0.34 +0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.31 +0.33 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.94 +0.32 +0.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 30.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.42 +1.16 +3.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 42.17 +1.16 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 43.57 +1.16 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.22 +1.16 +3.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 38.17 +1.16 +3.13%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.17 +1.16 +3.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 39.47 +1.16 +3.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.62 +1.16 +2.94%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.72 +1.16 +3.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.44 +0.84 +1.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.00 +0.75 +2.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.62 -0.94 -2.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 36.84 +0.15 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +1.00 +3.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.63 +0.88 +1.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 30 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 8 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 1 day Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 45 mins Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 3 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 1 hour Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 15 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 8 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 7 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 2 days https://electrek.co/2020/08/15/tesla-world-biggest-casting-machine-outside-fremont-factory/
  • 14 hours Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 1 day Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 days Biden declares for China

Breaking News:

Oil Markets Retreat After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Shale Executives Make Millions As Their Company Goes Bankrupt

Shale Executives Make Millions As Their Company Goes Bankrupt

It has been a tough…

UFO, YOLO, TAN: Catchy Tickers Attract Robinhood Traders

UFO, YOLO, TAN: Catchy Tickers Attract Robinhood Traders

The issuers of exchange traded…

Norway’s Oil Fund Loses $21 Billion In First Half Of 2020

Norway’s Oil Fund Loses $21 Billion In First Half Of 2020

Norway’s oil fund, as the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Doubles Down On Its Arctic Oil & Gas Agenda

By Vanand Meliksetian - Aug 18, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The late senator John McCain once said about Russia, “the country is a gas station masquerading as a state." Although the politician is speaking from a biased American position, the truth is that Russia's massive hydrocarbon reserves give some truth to his opinion. Since the early days of the industry more than a century ago, oil and gas have been flowing from wells in Western Russia and Siberia. To maintain its position globally, Moscow is putting all its cards on the development of the Arctic.

The Russian part of the Arctic contains the lion’s share of the resources with more than 48 billion barrels of oil and 43 trillion m3 of gas. Export could ensure a steady supply of revenue for the state coffers on which Moscow is heavily dependent. Several factors hamper the quick development of the region including arduous conditions, Western sanctions, and now also Covid-19. Moscow, however, is adamant on its energy strategy towards 2035.

The hurdles

When Western sanctions were imposed after the conflict in Ukraine and the annexation of the Crimea, the liquefication technology required to develop Russia’s LNG industry was out of reach. The country’s first massive project in the Arctic, Novatek’s Yamal LNG, was completed only after Chinese financiers provided the funds when Western sanctions took a bite.

Novatek, however, has been developing its technology to lessen dependence on foreign suppliers. The homegrown capabilities will be applied to the fourth train at the Yamal LNG facility that is launching somewhere this year. It could be vital for the company’s other two projects starting operations between 2023 and 2025. In five years Novatek’s capacity could have tripled when Obskiy LNG and Arctic LNG 2, both in the Yamal Peninsula, are launched.

Related: Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

Moscow’s assistance in the form of tax exemptions could spur investment in the Arctic. Starting from this year, investments in the region concerning LNG projects are excluded from the mineral extraction tax for the first 12 years. Also, the tax for offshore oil projects has been reduced by 5% for the first 15 years.

Moving ahead

Despite the hurdles, Russia's oil and gas industry is moving ahead. Although the challenges are significant and the risk of failure is real, Moscow seems adamant on making the Arctic the next big region of production.

Also, Covid-19 is impacting developments in the region due to spiraling infection rates. However, equally negative effects on other LNG projects globally could benefit Novatek’s plans. The strong backing of the Russian state means that developers in the Arctic have an advantage over their competitors.

The tax breaks benefit companies that are feeling the pain of low energy prices due to reduced demand. Rosneft, for example, started drilling as part of its massive Vostok oil project, which is supposed to increase output from an initial 25 million tonnes per year in 2024 to 115 million tonnes in 2030. Financial support is an important cushion in a time when the oil and gas industry is facing significant challenges.

 

Gazprom, also, is still on track with its Arctic projects. Although the investments are under review, no delays are yet announced. The energy giant has also started drilling at its Kharasaveyskoye gas field in the Yamal Peninsula.

Pivot to the East

Western partners are hesitant to commit to large Russian energy projects as a result of sanctions. Apart from some exceptions such as the joint venture with Shell in the Russian Far East, Western oil majors are treading carefully due to the threat of American sanctions. Instead, Moscow has been forced to enact its own 'pivot to the east' policy.

The growing partnership with China is, among others, the result of the inability of Russian companies to access technology and funds in the West. The proliferation of essential technologies and Beijing's significant financial capabilities, however, weaken the ability of sanctions to isolate Moscow and change its behavior.

For the West to reach some tangible results, the road of confrontation will lead to growing entrenchment. Real policy changes during peacetime won't happen unless the stick, sanctions, is supplemented by carrots such as diplomatic talks and trade ties.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Norway’s Oil Fund Loses $21 Billion In First Half Of 2020

Next Post

Bullish Sentiment Is Building In Oil Markets
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry

The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.
Oil Prices Leap Higher On Bullish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Leap Higher On Bullish Inventory Data
Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021

Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021
Oilfield Service Companies Are Bailing On The Permian

Oilfield Service Companies Are Bailing On The Permian



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com