Russia Could Boost Oil Production To 11.4 Million Bpd

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 81.31 +0.87 +1.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 84.11 +0.93 +1.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 5.687 +0.097 +1.74%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 mins 2.561 +0.040 +1.60%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.435 +0.030 +1.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 -0.43 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 -0.43 -0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.45 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.79 -0.58 -0.70%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 77.54 -0.40 -0.51%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.435 +0.030 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.04 -0.88 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.37 -0.93 -1.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.32 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.96 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.96 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.45 -0.35 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.45 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.84 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.79 -0.58 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.28 -0.31 -0.47%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.99 -0.35 -0.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.44 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.84 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.64 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 75.84 -0.35 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.84 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.94 -1.30 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 79.04 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.99 -0.25 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.61 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.39 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.88 -0.20 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 4 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 4 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 22 hours An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 9 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 3 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Gas-Rich Israel Can’t Save Europe From Energy Crisis

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

The dramatic recovery in oil…

IEA Says Clean Energy Spending Must Triple

IEA Says Clean Energy Spending Must Triple

Investments in low-carbon energy need…

Putin Dismisses Accusations That Russia Is Weaponizing Natural Gas

Putin Dismisses Accusations That Russia Is Weaponizing Natural Gas

Vladimir Putin dismissed accusations that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Could Boost Oil Production To 11.4 Million Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 14, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak: Russia has the capacity to increase production to up to 11.4 million bpd
  • Russia expects its crude oil plus condensate production to return to pre-pandemic levels by May 2022
  • Russia’s crude oil production is trickier to estimate than the output levels of the other OPEC+ members because official Russian data doesn’t discriminate between crude oil and condensate production
Join Our Community

Russia is currently pumping 9.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, but has the capacity to increase production to up to 11.4 million bpd, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the output level should be guided by the market, Novak added.

Russia’s oil production in October will be 9.9 million bpd, as Moscow is aligning its output with the OPEC+ agreement, Novak said at the Russian Energy Week forum today.

The country has previously reached maximum production of 11.3 million bpd-11.4 million bpd, the official added, noting that Russia has no problem in boosting output to that level. However, it is necessary to take into account the situation on the oil market, Novak said.  

The deputy prime minister, who is in charge of leading Russia’s participation in the OPEC+ deal, also said that the current oil prices and supply-demand balance adequately reflect the situation, and Russia doesn’t expect extreme volatility on the oil market in the short term.

Russia expects its crude oil plus condensate production to return to pre-pandemic levels by May 2022, Russian officials, including Novak, have said in recent months.

As per the latest quota distribution of the OPEC+ group, Russia, the leader of the non-OPEC producers in the pact, has a ceiling of 9.913 million bpd for November—the same as OPEC’s de facto leader and top producer, Saudi Arabia.

Russia’s crude oil production is trickier to estimate than the output levels of the other OPEC+ members because official Russian data doesn’t discriminate between crude oil and condensate production, but condensates are excluded from Russia’s OPEC+ quota.

Bloomberg estimates put Russian crude and condensate production in September at 10.7 million bpd. If condensate production was around 880,000 bpd, this would put Russian crude oil output at 9.83 million bpd, which would be 130,000 bpd above quota, as per Bloomberg calculations.

Analysts say that Russia may have reached its capacity to produce oil.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Large Crude Build Pours Cold Water On Oil Price Rally

Next Post

U.S. Households To Spend 50% More On Energy Bills This Winter
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens
High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand
Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices
A Cold Winter Could Send Oil Prices Soaring Past $100

A Cold Winter Could Send Oil Prices Soaring Past $100
One Of Wall Street’s Biggest Oil Bears Sees Higher Crude Prices On The Horizon

One Of Wall Street’s Biggest Oil Bears Sees Higher Crude Prices On The Horizon



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com