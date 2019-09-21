Amazon Makes The Largest Ever Electric Vehicle Purchase

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.24 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.32 +0.12 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Mars US 3 days 59.29 -0.10 -0.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
Urals 4 days 60.40 +0.20 +0.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.10 -0.22 -0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 63.99 +1.09 +1.73%
Murban 4 days 66.89 +1.14 +1.73%
Iran Heavy 4 days 56.60 +0.37 +0.66%
Basra Light 4 days 67.36 +0.37 +0.55%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.50 +0.58 +0.89%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Girassol 4 days 66.46 +0.55 +0.83%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.66 +0.22 +0.51%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 42.59 -0.10 -0.23%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 52.09 -0.10 -0.19%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 58.49 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 5 days 53.54 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 52.99 -0.10 -0.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 58.44 -0.10 -0.17%
Central Alberta 5 days 52.29 -0.10 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 11 days 65.78 +0.55 +0.84%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.04 -0.04 -0.08%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.25 -0.25 -0.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.62 -0.04 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 2 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 7 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 6 hours A little something for all you Offshore swabbies
  • 15 hours Ban Fracking? What in the World Are Democrats Thinking?
  • 18 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 2 hours When Trying To Be Objective About Ethanol, Don't Include Big Oil Lies To Balance The Argument
  • 20 hours Iran Vows Major War Even If US Conducts "Limited Strikes"
  • 2 hours LA Times: Vote Trump out in 2020 to Prevent Climate Apocalypse
  • 5 hours Saudi State-of-Art Defense System looking the wrong way. MBS must fire Defense Minister. Oh, MBS is Defense Minister. Forget about it.
  • 5 hours Memorize date 05/15/2018 cause Huawei ban is the most important single event in world history after 9/11/2001.
  • 5 hours Shale profitability
  • 8 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 2 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 15 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia

Breaking News:

Iran: Seized UK-Flagged Oil Tanker “Free To Leave”

Alt Text

The World's Top Oil Basin Is Running Out Of Space

Oil companies are scrambling to…

Alt Text

Is Aramco Lying About Its Damaged Oil Infrastructure?

Repairs at the Khurais field…

Alt Text

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

A rogue trader working for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Amazon Makes The Largest Ever Electric Vehicle Purchase

By Jon LeSage - Sep 21, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Rivian

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is betting big on startup Rivian Automotive by placing the largest-ever electric vehicle purchase order in automotive history.

The Michigan-based startup will be building and delivering 100,000 electric vans to Amazon over the next decade. The first 10,000 will start hitting roads in 2021 and completing the delivery the next year, with all 100,000 EVs fully operational in Amazon’s fleet by 2030.

Bezos announced the Rivian deal at an event Thursday at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., with a speech focused on climate change. That 100,000-unit fleet will eliminate 4 million metric tons of carbon emissions when fully operational, he said.

It also fits nicely into Amazon’s move to become the leading urban delivery company in the market - beating out UPS and Fedex for postal and overnight product deliveries - with much of that coming from Amazon’s growing warehouse network. Amazon is looking into drone delivery along with EVs to help seal its dominant delivery presence and its image as a global leader.

Amazon expects that electrified transportation will eventually become sizable with government emissions mandates increasing. It also makes sense for Amazon to consider integrating EVs and its autonomous vehicles - which experts predict will become an inevitable fusion for best serving urban markets and meeting mandates.

The vehicle purchase price and total expenditure weren’t revealed, but the deal will be separate from the $700 million funding pledge Amazon made in February. Related: Oilfield Services More Bullish Following Oil Price Jump

Amazon said that it was inspired to make the $700 million investment by the electric pickup and SUV the company revealed in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Rivian didn’t have any customers then, but impressed visitors with sleek prototypes of the electric seven-passenger RS1 SUV and four-passenger RT1 pickup - featuring what the company claims will be a 400-mile-plus range.

Investors have been impressed with its rugged, longer-range EVs that can go off-road, haul cargo, and stand up to wear-and-tear. Another competitive edge has been beating Tesla to the commercial side of the business.

Rivian had looked like a losing cause initially with General Motors pulling out of its mission to beat Tesla to the commercial EV market. Then came Ford's $500 million stake and Amazon's backing.

Earlier this month, the company secured a $350 million investment from Atlanta-based Cox Automotive. A division of cable TV giant Cox Enterprises, the automotive division in recent years has secured its dominant position in automotive services through acquisitions of Kelley Blue Book, Autotrader.com, and NextGear Capital. The division had already owned Manheim Auctions, the largest auto auction chain in the US.

Investing a sizable chunk in Rivian shows that the Cox conglomerate has much confidence in its commercial EVs taking off.

Investors expect Rivian to learn from Tesla’s mistakes, which has suffered from having its three Tesla models not sharing many common parts. Rivian’s vehicle lineup will share the most expensive parts and components, including the battery pack and powertrain.

Opening a plant that can manufacture multiple EV models in the company’s early phase will offer the startup the capital it needs, said Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst at Ann Arbor, Mich-based Navigant Research. Amazon’s EVs will share many of these parts in battery, powertrain, electrical components, and connectivity - but some of the interior and exterior are being designed specifically for Amazon. Related: Saudi Aramco: We Never Asked Iraq For Extra Oil

"It's a real vote of confidence from Amazon," Abuelsamid said. "Buying early vehicles would be an indicator for other companies who are considering electrifying their fleet that Rivian is a company they need to take a look at if they're going to do this. Amazon doesn't make decisions like this lightly."

The vans will be manufactured at Rivian’s production plant in Normal, Ill. They’ll be built alongside the Rivian SUVs and pickup trucks that the company plans to build in a former Mitsubishi plant. 

Mitsubishi had been able to produce up to 250,000 vehicles annually from its plant. Rivian is expected to reach 100,000 units per year between Amazon, and its pickups and SUVs, In its early production years.

Rivian and Ford are planning on a yet-unnamed EV that the companies will partner on, which may also be built at the Illinois plant.

Ford intends to develop a new EV using Rivian’s flexible “skateboard” platform. That chassis has a thin, flat battery forming a deck, and a motor for each wheel. It’s also tied to the suspension, brakes, and a cooling system.

Rivian will be part of Ford’s $11 billion EV investment. Two of those other all-electric vehicles have been confirmed: a Mustang-inspired crossover coming in 2020 and a zero-emissions version of the best-selling F-150 pickup.

By John LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Rises At End Of Wild Week

Next Post

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com