IEA Cuts 2024 Oil Demand Growth Forecast

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.86 +0.84 +0.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.56 +0.82 +0.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.48 +0.74 +0.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.764 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.818 +0.044 +1.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 161 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.818 +0.044 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 2 days 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 318 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

South Africa Seeks $21 Billion Funding for Major Grid Expansion

Suing Big Oil Is Becoming a Lucrative Business

Suing Big Oil Is Becoming a Lucrative Business

Supermajors have been a top…

Oil Fund Withdrawals Suggest Extended Price Rally

Oil Fund Withdrawals Suggest Extended Price Rally

Investors are ditching the oil…

Megamerger Mania Set To Shake Up Latin America’s Oil and Gas Industry

Megamerger Mania Set To Shake Up Latin America’s Oil and Gas Industry

Enauta's strategic acquisitions and proposed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA Cuts 2024 Oil Demand Growth Forecast

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 12, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
IEA

Global oil demand growth is slowing due to “exceptionally weak” deliveries in developed economies at the start of the year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday as it revised down its 2024 world demand growth forecast by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The rise in oil consumption continues to lose momentum, with first-quarter growth estimated at 1.6 million bpd, which is 120,000 bpd below the IEA’s previous forecast, the agency said in its Oil Market Report today.

With most of the post-Covid rebound behind us, global oil demand is set to grow by 1.2 million bpd this year and growth is set to further slow to 1.1 million bpd next year, the IEA said.

Just last month, the IEA had raised its 2024 outlook on global oil demand growth, by 110,000 bpd from the February report and expected demand growth at 1.3 million bpd for 2024, compared to 1.2 million bpd expected in the previous month’s report.

The agency is now reversing this upward revision to oil demand growth amid “exceptionally weak” deliveries in OECD, waning effect of the post-Covid rebound, and vehicle efficiencies and an expanding EV fleet.

Global oil demand is now returning to its historical trend, Toril Bosoni, Head of Oil Industry and Markets Division, and Ciarán Healy, Oil Market Analyst at the IEA, wrote in a commentary today.

“Despite the deceleration that is forecast, this level of oil demand growth remains largely in line with the pre-Covid trend, even amid muted expectations for global economic growth this year and increased deployment of clean energy technologies,” they said.

The IEA’s demand growth estimates are well below these of OPEC, which confirmed on Thursday its forecast of global oil demand growth of 2.2 million bpd for 2024, broadly unchanged from last month’s assessment. The cartel still sees “robust growth” of 1.8 million bpd in 2025 compared to 2024. 

Global oil demand in the summer is expected to be strong as consumption of transportation fuels is set to rise across the board and across regions with summer and holiday travel picking up, OPEC said on Thursday. The group sees a “robust oil demand outlook for the summer months.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 12 2024 said:
    The IEA can't help itself. Every time it pontificates on oil it gets it wrong. That is why OPEC+ decided 4 years ago to stop using IEA energy data depicting it as inaccurate and politically-motivated.

    The latest folly is a claim by the IEA that global oil demand growth is slowing due to “exceptionally weak” deliveries in developed economies at the start of the year. The IEA deliberately ignores the fact that developed economies like the the United States' and the EU's are in the half of the world economy where growth is stagnating and inflation is high.it should have looked at the vibrant half, namely the China-led Asia-Pacific region where where growth is surging and inflation is minimal. There he will find oil deliveries are surging too.

    OPEC+ projected that global oil demand will grow by 2.2 million barrels a day (mbd) to 105.5 mbd in 2024 and that stands and will be achieved as evidenced by Brent crude today hitting $91.75 a barrel on its way to $100.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.
M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry
Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining
OPEC+ Faces Fork in the Road

OPEC+ Faces Fork in the Road
U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com