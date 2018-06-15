Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.82 -2.07 -3.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.45 -2.49 -3.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Mars US 22 hours 70.79 -0.08 -0.11%
Opec Basket 3 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
Urals 2 days 72.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.83 -0.28 -0.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Marine 2 days 73.88 +0.90 +1.23%
Murban 2 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.12 -0.26 -0.36%
Basra Light 2 days 74.14 -0.95 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.85 -0.17 -0.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.83 -0.28 -0.37%
Girassol 2 days 74.68 -0.33 -0.44%
Opec Basket 3 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.73 -1.52 -3.68%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.44 -0.45 -0.94%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.09 +0.25 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.04 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.89 -0.60 -1.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.89 +1.25 +2.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.14 -0.35 -0.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 57.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.47 +0.51 +0.70%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.84 +0.25 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.79 +0.25 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.34 +0.25 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.15 +0.25 +0.33%
All Charts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 15, 2018, 12:20 PM CDT Oil rigs

Baker Hughes reported a dip in the number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States today. Oil and gas rigs decreased by 3 rigs, according to the report, with the number of oil rigs increasing by 1, and the number of gas rigs decreasing by 4.

The oil and gas rig count now stands at 1,059—up 126 from this time last year.

Canada, for its part, gained 27 oil rigs for the week—after last week’s gain of 13 oil and gas rigs. Despite weeks of significant gains, Canada’s oil and gas rig count is still down by 20 year over year.

Oil benchmarks experienced a huge slide on Friday as Russia and Saudi Arabia proclaimed their willingness to increase output ahead of the June 22 OPEC/NOPEC meeting in Vienna, even if the oil production cut deal were to fall apart. The loose commitment by two of the largest signees to the production cut deal was enough to drag down prices that were earlier being pulled upwards by Venezuela’s freefalling oil production that some think will fall below 1 million barrels per day, and continuing reports that Iran may face multiple obstacles on the road to exporting its oil in the wake of renewed sanctions levied by the United States. Related: The Permian Faces A Long Term Natural Gas Crisis

At 12:07pm EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading down a massive 3.36% (-$2.25) to $64.64, with Brent down 3.48% (-$2.64) to $73.30. Both benchmarks are down week on week as well as on the day.

US oil production continues putting downward pressure on oil prices, and for the week ending June 08, production reached 10.900 million bpd—just a hair shy of the 11 million bpd production that many had forecast for the year.

At 7 minutes after the hour, WTI was trading down 2.93% at $64.93, with Brent trading down 3.29% at $73.44.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com




Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

