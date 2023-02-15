Retail Sales Jump By Most In Nearly Two Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.19 -0.87 -1.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.91 -0.67 -0.78%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.19 -1.97 -2.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.511 -0.056 -2.18%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 -0.015 -0.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 77.06 -1.78 -2.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 -0.015 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.07 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.02 +0.54 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.36 -0.88 -1.10%
Graph down Basra Light 443 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.76 -0.98 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.61 -0.66 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.14 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.48 -1.04 -1.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 57.81 -1.08 -1.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 81.21 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 79.46 -1.08 -1.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 76.61 -1.08 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 74.61 -1.08 -1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 83.56 -1.08 -1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 72.91 -1.08 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.75 -1.00 -1.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.50 -1.00 -1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.59 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.54 -1.08 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.54 -1.08 -1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.00 -1.30%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.97 -1.08 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day E-car Sales Collapse
  • 7 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

U.S. Weighs 200% Tariff On Russian Aluminum

Central Bank Gold Buying Spikes By 152%

Central Bank Gold Buying Spikes By 152%

Central Banks are buying up…

Market Fears Over The Impact Of Russian Oil Sanctions Have Eased

Market Fears Over The Impact Of Russian Oil Sanctions Have Eased

The sanctions imposed by the…

Guyana’s Oil Potential Could Be Even Greater Than Anticipated

Guyana’s Oil Potential Could Be Even Greater Than Anticipated

Guyana’s oil output could exceed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Retail Sales Jump By Most In Nearly Two Years

By Alex Kimani - Feb 15, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • U.S. retail sales grew 3% M/M and 6.4% Y/Y in January.
  • Meanwhile, the tight labor market has continued generating strong wage growth.
  • The market expects the Fed to announce two additional rate hikes of 25 basis points in March and May.
Join Our Community

U.S. retail sales grew 3% M/M and 6.4% Y/Y in January, the fastest clip in nearly two years and a reversal from a two-month slump. The robust growth comes after another report that showed that U.S. inflation cooled slightly in January to 6.4% down from 6.5% in December, raising the specter that the Federal Reserve could continue increasing interest rates through summer. 

That clip came at the high end of estimates provided by economists polled by Reuters, with the consensus forecast that sales would only increase 1.8%, with estimates ranging from 0.5% at the low end to 3.0% at the top of the range.

"Although resilient consumer spending is a positive sign for the health of the economy, renewed demand for supply-constrained categories could add to inflation pressures, potentially eliciting more aggressive action from the Fed," Kayla Bruun, economic analyst at decision intelligence company Morning Consult, told Reuters.

The auto categories posted strong growth during the month with a 5.9% month-over-month jump and 2.8% year-over-year gain; Furniture and home furnishings spending also came in surprisingly strong with a 4.4% month-over-month increase and 3.8% year-over-year rise. Restaurant spending was, however, the key highlight after posting an impressive 7.2% month-over-month and 25.2% year-over-year expansion while Grocery spending was only up 0.1% from the prior month, but 6.6% higher than last year with elevated pricing a boost.

Among the laggards was e-commerce spending with the nonstore retailers category only recording a 3.0% year-over-year increase, well below the overall 6.4% retail sales year-over-year increase. 

Meanwhile, the tight labor market has continued generating strong wage growth, though the pace has lately cooled off. The Federal Reserve has raised its policy rate by a total of 450 basis points since last March from near zero to the current 4.50%-4.75% range. The market expects the Fed to announce two additional rate hikes of 25 basis points in March and May.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The IEA Expects Global Oil Demand Hit A Record High In 2023

Next Post

Scientists Use Nano Carbons To Convert Methane Into Hydrogen
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough

Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil
Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com