Oil Prices Fall On Renewed Inflation Fears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.97 -0.75 -0.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.59 -0.80 -0.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.18 -0.72 -0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.558 +0.044 +1.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.477 -0.027 -1.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.22 +1.51 +1.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.477 -0.027 -1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.66 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.67 +2.49 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 440 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 81.72 -2.75 -3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.73 +2.42 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 62.26 +2.31 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 58.47 +1.66 +2.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.87 +1.66 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 80.12 +1.66 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.27 +1.66 +2.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.27 +1.66 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 84.22 +1.66 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.57 +1.66 +2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 70.59 -0.41 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.97 -0.41 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 4 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 4 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Seven EU Countries Oppose 'Radical' Changes To The Energy Market

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Big oil has become a…

OPEC+ Has No Plans To React To Russia’s Surprise Production Cut

OPEC+ Has No Plans To React To Russia’s Surprise Production Cut

OPEC+ currently has no plans…

Oil Prices Set For A Significant Weekly Gain As Russia Announces Production Cut

Oil Prices Set For A Significant Weekly Gain As Russia Announces Production Cut

Oil prices are on course…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall On Renewed Inflation Fears

By Irina Slav - Feb 13, 2023, 2:08 AM CST
  • Oil prices dipped on Monday morning as the market braced for what could be a make-or-break weak regarding how back the U.S. recession is.
  • Friday’s revision of the consumer price index for December has added to fears that the Fed may act even more aggressively to counter inflation.
  • As well as inflation fears, the shock of Russia’s production cut announcement has now worn off and traders believe the loss of Russian supply has been priced in.
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices started the week with a loss as traders await the latest inflation reading from the United States and the market prices in Russia’s stated plans to reduce oil production by half a million barrels.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is releasing its consumer price index report for January tomorrow but a revision of December figures released last Friday showed that CPI for the last month of 2022 actually increased instead of decreasing as initially reported by the BLS.

The January reading is seen by analysts at 0.4 percent, according to a Reuters survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of worries about U.S. inflation and its effect on oil demand, traders are also bracing for news from the Fed this week.

"Crude prices are softening as energy traders anticipate a potentially weakening crude demand outlook as a pivotal inflation report could force the Fed to tighten policy much more aggressively," senior OANDA analyst Edward Moya told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This week could deliver a make or break moment in how bad of a recession Wall Street prices in."

Meanwhile, Russia’s production cut announcement, which contributed to last week’s rally in oil prices has run its course, with analysts noting that such a cut was already priced in.

“These cuts do not change our view on the market, given that we were already assuming that Russia would have to reduce supply as a result of the EU ban on oil and refined products. The weakness that we are seeing in prices in early morning trading today likely reflects the market coming to the realization that these cuts are already largely priced in,” ING wrote in a note, quoted by Investing.com.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $85.56 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was trading at $78.85 per barrel, both down by about a percentage point from Friday’s close.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

The U.S. Urgently Needs To Beef Up Its Supply Chains
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough

Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com