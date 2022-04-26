Record Insider Selling Could Signal An Oil Price Peak

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 101.2 +2.68 +2.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 104.7 +2.40 +2.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.928 +0.259 +3.88%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.361 +0.270 +6.59%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.320 +0.081 +2.48%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 101.9 -5.73 -5.32%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 96.89 -5.78 -5.63%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.320 +0.081 +2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 99.62 -5.11 -4.88%
Graph down Murban 1 day 102.0 -5.38 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 98.62 -7.13 -6.74%
Graph down Basra Light 147 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 100.2 -7.62 -7.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.69 -6.90 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 101.9 -5.73 -5.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 84.75 -3.55 -4.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 84.44 -3.53 -4.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 100.7 -3.53 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 98.94 -3.53 -3.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 96.84 -3.53 -3.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 93.99 -3.53 -3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 93.99 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 96.09 -3.53 -3.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 99.64 -3.53 -3.42%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 94.29 -3.53 -3.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 88.75 -3.50 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 110.3 -1.87 -1.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 92.49 -3.53 -3.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 88.75 -3.50 -3.79%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 107.0 -4.03 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 3 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 20 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 5 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 20 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Big Oil’s Huge Profits Offset by Russian Asset Write-Offs

Morgan Stanley Ups Oil Price Forecast On Supply Fears

Morgan Stanley Ups Oil Price Forecast On Supply Fears

Morgan Stanley revised its oil…

EU Mulls Over Smart Sanctions On Russia

EU Mulls Over "Smart" Sanctions On Russia

The European Union is considering…

How International Organizations Could Shape Our Energy Future

How International Organizations Could Shape Our Energy Future

While international organizations such as…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Record Insider Selling Could Signal An Oil Price Peak

By Alex Kimani - Apr 26, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • More U.S. energy executives have been selling rather than buying stock at the fastest pace since 2012.
  • U.S. oil and gas executives sold shares worth $1.35 billion during the quarter, with a record number of company heads dumping their holdings.
  • Net-Insider selling is a bearish signal for oil markets.
Join Our Community

Over the past few years, American companies have been repurchasing their own shares at a record clip, helping to fuel a raging bull market. After a brief pullback in 2020, buybacks hit a record $881.7 billion in 2021, good for a 69.6% Y/Y increase and nearly 10% higher than the previous record $806.4 billion set in 2018.

That trend shows no signs of reversing even in the current downmarket, with firms in the S&P 500 outlining buyback plans valued at $238 billion through the first two months of 2022, according to data from Goldman Sachs. The S&P is down 10.4% year-to-date compared to a 45% climb by the 21-member S&P 500 Energy Index in what is shaping up as a bear market for stocks. Companies tend to buy their own shares more when they believe they are significantly undervalued.

It is, therefore, somewhat ironic that insider selling has become rampant in one of the few bright spots in the market: the energy sector.

According to VerityData via Rigzone, more U.S. energy executives have been selling rather than buying stock in their companies at the fastest pace since 2012. Insider selling is typically viewed as being bearish for stocks because executives have better knowledge of their industry's cycles than most retail investors and are able to time their actions to harvest the most profit.

Insider Selling

According to Bloomberg calculations based on regulatory filings, Hess Corp.'s (NYSE:HES) chief executive officer John Hess sold stock worth $85 million in the first quarter, marking his largest quarterly sale since 2011. Hess is one of the largest operators in the Bakken Shale, with 800,000 net acres and net production forecast to average between 330,000 and 340,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, excluding Libya.  Related: Bearish Momentum Grows, But Traders Remain Bullish On Crude

Interestingly, Hess is one of the companies that have been vocal in opposing a proposed carbon tax that could raise fuel prices and eventually hurt demand, but more of that later.

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee Tillman sold shares worth $34.3 million during the first quarter. 

Meanwhile, Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Mike Wirth sold $12.3 million in the quarter, the bulk of which appear to be from share options granted in 2013 that were due to expire next year. Chevron Corp. had the highest selling volume since 2008, and Marathon the most sales since at least 2004.

Overall, U.S. oil and gas executives sold shares worth $1.35 billion during the quarter, with a record number of company heads dumping their holdings.

"Historically, oil executives are really good at getting maximum value from selling stock at the right time. The message is that the cycle here isn't going to be a long one," Ben Silverman, head of research at VerityData, has told Rigzone in an interview. 

Earlier this month, Congressional Democrats accused oil bosses of "profiteering" from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has caused crude and U.S. natural gas prices to hit the highest levels since 2008. They have responded by saying they play no part in setting global oil and gas prices and pointed out that current low production volumes responsible for sky-high prices are largely in response to pressure to act on climate change.

At the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 6, Lori Trahan, a Democrat from Massachusetts, accused executives of "profiting personally" from stock sales, and highlighted selling by Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources Co.(NYSE:PXD).

Carbon Tax

In other news, the WSJ has reported that the American Petroleum Institute has drafted a proposal urging Congress to adopt a carbon tax, although members of the biggest U.S. oil industry trade group want to delay action until after the midterm elections, fearing it could alienate Republican lawmakers.

The API proposal calls for assessing gasoline wholesalers, power plants and others a tax starting at $35-$50/ton for carbon dioxide generated by the fossil fuel they sell or use, with adjustments for inflation and other factors. The draft says a carbon tax is "the most impactful and transparent way to achieve meaningful progress on the dual goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions while simultaneously ensuring continued economic growth."

Some API members, including Shell Plc. (NYSE:SHEL) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), reportedly want fast action, while U.S. Big Oil companies, including Hess, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), and  Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have said that a delay is needed to help the industry avoid political blowback because a carbon tax has become unpopular among both conservatives and liberals.

Currently,  69 countries have adopted a carbon price ranging from $1 to $139 per metric ton, but the U.S. has never had a nationwide system.  California, which nearly a decade ago introduced a carbon pricing system aimed at raising the cost of fossil fuel, recently saw gasoline prices top $6/gallon, leading to Gov. Gavin Newsom to propose giving consumers $400 tax rebates for each car they own. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Economists Warn Of A Recession In Europe If Russia Halts Gas Supply

Next Post

McKinsey: Oil Demand Peak Could Be Two To Five Years Away
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer
U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets

U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets
Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?
Large Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Large Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude

The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com