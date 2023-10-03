Production Pauses Hit Tesla's Q3 Figures Harder Than Anticipated

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.23 +0.41 +0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.64 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.45 -0.51 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.925 +0.085 +2.99%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.363 -0.049 -2.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 86.97 -1.92 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.363 -0.049 -2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.44 -2.97 -3.11%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.66 -1.96 -2.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 90.55 -2.01 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 672 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.35 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.13 -2.13 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 125 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 70.07 -1.97 -2.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 90.97 -1.97 -2.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 89.22 -1.97 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 85.32 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 83.82 -1.97 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 92.42 -1.97 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 81.62 -1.97 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.05 -1.97 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 84.10 -2.57 -2.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.25 -2.00 -2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Iraq Set To Award 30 Oil And Gas Projects In Two Licensing Rounds

Net Zero Rollback Scrutinized By UK Conservatives

Net Zero Rollback Scrutinized By UK Conservatives

Despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's…

Clean Hydrogen Dreams Delayed By Rising Costs

Clean Hydrogen Dreams Delayed By Rising Costs

Green hydrogen projects face severe…

Europe Likely To Avoid Soaring Natural Gas Prices This Winter

Europe Likely To Avoid Soaring Natural Gas Prices This Winter

Europe looks set to avoid…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Production Pauses Hit Tesla's Q3 Figures Harder Than Anticipated

By ZeroHedge - Oct 03, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Tesla delivered 435,059 vehicles in Q3, missing consensus delivery estimates of 456,722, leading to a share drop in pre-market trading.
  • The decline in Q3 deliveries is attributed to planned factory downtimes for upgrades, as previously mentioned by CEO Elon Musk.
  • Despite the Q3 miss, Tesla's 2023 delivery target of around 1.8 million vehicles remains consistent, with earnings to be reported on October 18.
Join Our Community
Tesla

Tesla released its production and delivery numbers for Q3, stating it delivered 435,059 vehicles and produced 430,488 vehicles, missing consensus delivery estimates of 456,722, according to Bloomberg.

Shares were down as much as 3.5% in pre-market trading on Monday before slightly paring losses. The market had expected lackluster numbers for the quarter, but Tesla's report still missed the street's most modest of estimates. 

A consensus of analysts polled by StreetAccount and cited by CNBC had even higher estimates for the quarter of 461,640 deliveries. The company appears to have sent out a consensus of 455,000 for the quarter, per social media posts last week. 

The quarter marked the first sequential drop in total deliveries since Q2 2022. Prior to that, the last sequential drop in total deliveries occurred in early 2020, as the chart below shows. 

The company acknowledged the miss and chalked it up to downtime, stating in its press release the "sequential decline in volumes was caused by planned downtimes for factory upgrades, as discussed on the most recent earnings call."

CEO Elon Musk had said on the company's last conference call that it would “continue to target 1.8 million vehicle deliveries this year.” However, he also warned about production numbers dwindling due to "summer shutdowns for a lot of factory upgrades.”

The company delivered 15,985 Model S/X vehicles, missing estimates of 17,721 vehicles.

And Tesla delivered 419,074 Model 3/Y vehicles, missing estimates of 439,362. 

Despite the Q3 miss, Tesla claims that its 2023 "volume target of around 1.8 million vehicles remains unchanged". Tesla didn't weigh in on sales of its semi or its Cybertruck yet and says it will report earnings on October 18. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This quarter's earnings will be the first with Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Taneja in the CFO role. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Geopolitical Forces Driving Today's Oil Market
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records

Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com