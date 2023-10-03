A Slow Start To The Month For Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.18 +0.36 +0.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.60 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.45 -0.51 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.921 +0.081 +2.85%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.362 -0.050 -2.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 86.97 -1.92 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.362 -0.050 -2.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.44 -2.97 -3.11%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.66 -1.96 -2.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 90.55 -2.01 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 672 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.35 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.13 -2.13 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 125 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 70.07 -1.97 -2.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 90.97 -1.97 -2.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 89.22 -1.97 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 85.32 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 83.82 -1.97 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 92.42 -1.97 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 81.62 -1.97 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.05 -1.97 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 84.10 -2.57 -2.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.25 -2.00 -2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Iraq Set To Award 30 Oil And Gas Projects In Two Licensing Rounds

More Volatility To Come For Oil In October

More Volatility To Come For Oil In October

Going short oil via an…

Revolutionary Nickel-Gold Thermoelectric Surpasses Semiconductors

Revolutionary Nickel-Gold Thermoelectric Surpasses Semiconductors

Researchers at Vienna University have…

Microsoft Eyes Nuclear Energy To Power Its Massive AI Ambitions

Microsoft Eyes Nuclear Energy To Power Its Massive AI Ambitions

Bill Gates champions nuclear energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Slow Start To The Month For Oil Prices

By Michael Kern - Oct 03, 2023, 10:29 AM CDT

Oil markets lost some of their bullish shine at the start of October, with a strong dollar, worrying economic data out of Europe, and the prospect of another OPEC+ policy change weighing oil prices down.

Oil prices

Oil

Production

Chart of the Week

Arb

- Negative price arbitrage for Atlantic LNG cargoes going into Asia has been limiting flows into Asia since April, a potentially dangerous trend heading into peak winter season.

- There has been an increasing reluctance to divert more Atlantic Basin LNG cargoes towards Asia due to Panama Canal congestion, high freight rates, and more convenient supply routes into Europe.

- Amidst wide inter-month contango Asian buyers have been building floating LNG storage stocks in view of the upcoming winter, with global floating volume reaching 2.6 million tonnes of LNG at the end of September.

- US LNG exporters currently garner $0.6 per mmBtu more if they deliver their cargoes to Europe, whilst for African LNG exporters the JKM/NWE spread is even wider at $1 per mmBtu, prompting Asia to rely on arbitrage flows from Australia and the Middle East. 

Market Movers

- Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) agreed to buy a “strategic” minority stake in LNG developer MidOcean Energy for $500 million, its first venture into LNG markets.

- Algeria’s state oil firm Sonatrach replaced its CEO Toufik Hakkar, the chief architect of the country’s new 2019 upstream law with Rachid Hachichi who already did a 7-month stint at the NOC in 2019.

- US lithium miner Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) agreed to pay more than $218 million to settle a US DoJ probe into its scheme to bribe government officials in Vietnam, Indonesia, and India.

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Oil prices have weakened with the expiry of the November futures contract, with ICE Brent back to trading around the $90 per barrel mark. The US dollar rose to its strongest since December 2022, and combined with another round of weak European manufacturing data it all added to a weaker start to October crude trading.

COP28 Brings Together Emissions Supply and Demand. As the UAE prepares for the COP28 summit set to take place in Dubai in early December, the summit organizers have brought together more than 50 oil and gas firm CEOs with executives from the aluminum, steel, and cement industries to fix carbon-cutting commitments.

Italy Rejects Glencore’s Recycling Project Bid. After the Italian region of Sardinia rejected Glencore’s (LON:GLEN) request for a fast-track approval of its planned metal recycling hub in Portovesme, an erstwhile zinc smelter shuttered in 2021, the metals giant started to look for other options.

Iran to Build New Refinery in Syria. Iran’s state-owned oil refining company NIORDC revealed that Tehran signed a tripartite agreement with Syria and Venezuela to build a new 140,000 b/d capacity refinery in Syria’s Homs governorate, also aiding Damascus in boosting idled oil production.

Carmakers Assess Damage from “Unfeasible” Fuel Rules. A carmaker’s industry group representing the US’ leading automobile producers stated that the Biden administration’s fuel economy standards through 2032 are not feasible and would cost carmakers a total of more than $14 billion in fines.

Germany Moves Closer to Nationalizing Key Grid Operator. The German government is reportedly close to a deal with Dutch state-owned grid operator TenneT to buy the latter’s German power infrastructure portfolio for $21 billion, giving Berlin more control over its power grid build-out.

Vietnam Probes Chinese Wind Turbines on Dumping. Vietnam’s industry ministry launched an investigation into wind turbines from China following complaints by domestic producers that warned of potential dumping, indicating it might potentially apply temporary anti-dumping measures. 

South Africa Approves Offshore Drilling. South Africa’s environmental ministry gave the greenlight to TotalEnergies’ (NYSE:TTE) offshore drilling program in Blocks 5,6 and 7 of the country, reinstating the projects authorization after six months of consultations triggered by a series of lobby group claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skyrocketing Sugar Prices Hit Africa Hard. Apart from high energy prices, African countries are set to be tested by sugar prices spiraling out of control as ICE raw sugar futures shot up to a 12-year high of $27.5 per pound mid-September, up 40% since the beginning of this year. 

Plunging Lithium Prices Cloud China Outlook. Cautious restocking of Chinese car and battery manufacturers before Q4 has pushed the price of lithium carbonate in China to as little as ¥166,500 per metric tonne ($22,800/mt), halving in just three months the lowest quote in two years.

Mexico’s Pemex and Vitol Settle Graft Allegations. Mexico’s national oil company Pemex accepted a $30 million settlement with global trader Vitol and resumed trade after almost three years of severed ties, following the 2020 discovery of Vitol’s kickback scheme to win business with the NOC.

ENI Discovers Giant Indonesia Field. Italy’s oil major ENI (BIT:ENI) announced the discovery of a sizable gas field in offshore Indonesia, with the Geng North-1 exploration well unearthing up to 5 TCf of natural gas and 400 MMbbls of condensate, to be tied into the Bontang LNG facilities in the future.

Hedge Funds Turn Away from Oil Futures. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 25 million barrels in the six key oil futures in the week ending September 26, marking the first net negative week since mid-August even though WTI length is still rising (+16 MMbbls). 

Venezuela Crude Exports Rebound on Chevron Output. Venezuela’s national oil company PDVSA exported more than 800,000 b/d in September, the second highest monthly average in 2023 to date, just as Chevron produced 145,000 b/d last month and aims to expand output to 200,000 b/d next year.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Production Pauses Hit Tesla's Q3 Figures Harder Than Anticipated
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records

Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com