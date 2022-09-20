Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Private Equity Scoops Up Oil And Gas Assets

By Alex Kimani - Sep 20, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Private Equity groups are becoming large financiers of fossil fuels as big banks wind down hydrocarbon investment.
  • The 10 largest private equity funds have  80% of their energy investments in fossil fuels.
  • Whereas banks and oil firms are accountable to their shareholders and to the public, private equity firms are only accountable to their limited partners.
Over the past couple of years, Wall Street banks, E&P companies and investors have faced mounting pressure to disinvest in fossil fuels. Last year, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK), the world’s largest asset manager with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM), sent shockwaves through the fossil fuel sector after it vowed to double down on climate activism by backing more shareholder resolutions on climate change and social issues.  Fossil fuel financing remains dominated by four U.S. banks--JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America--who together account for one quarter of all fossil fuel financing over the last six years. Indeed,  Rainforest Action Network has lambasted JPM as “the world's worst banker of climate chaos by far.”

In 2019, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) became the first big U.S. bank to rule out financing new oil exploration or drilling in the Arctic, as well as new thermal coal mines anywhere in the world. Meanwhile, dozens of large European banks have cut financing to fossil fuel.

But oil and gas companies do not appear to be in danger of running out of backers any time soon. Whereas the likes of GS have cut financing to fossil fuel, the massive private equity industry is happily taking their place. According to a recent analysis from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project and Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund (AFREF), the eight largest buyout firms have put nearly as much money into coal, oil and gas as the big bank.

According to the nonprofit groups, the PE firms, which include Apollo Global Management, Blackstone Group, Brookfield Asset Management, Carlyle Group, KKR and Warbug Pincus, collectively oversee $216 billion worth of fossil-fuel assets--on par with the amount of money that big banks put into fossil fuels last year.

Related: Europe’s Scramble For Oil And Gas Is Causing A Tanker Shortage

Another surprising find: the 10 largest private equity funds have  80% of their energy investments in fossil fuels.

"The billions of dollars private equity firms have deployed to drill, frack, transport, store, refine fossil fuels and generate energy, stand in stark contrast to what climate scientists and international policymakers have called upon to align our trajectory to the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming scenario," states a report cosigned by major climate groups including Greenpeace, Natural Resources Defense Project, Sierra Club and the Sunrise Project. 

"These polluting assets are shifting from the public markets, where there is greater amount of regulatory and public scrutiny, into the shadows of our financial industry, where private equity usually operates," Riddhi Mehta-Neugebauer, research director at the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, has told CBS News.

Climate Resolutions Are Failing in the Face of Big Money

"Private equity firms are emerging as pollution financiers of last resort," Oscar Valdés Viera, research manager at AFREF, has told CBS MoneyWatch.

The report notes that the Blackstone Group is not only one of the world's largest private equity funds but is also one of the worst polluters. In 2020, Blackstone-backed power plants generated 18.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, the same as 4 million gasoline-burning cars, according to calculations by PESP . The report reveals that Carlyle Group still maintains $24 billion in carbon-based energy through NGP Group, in which it holds a stake, despite earlier this year pledging to have net-zero emissions by 2050. Indeed, the report notes that 60% of Carlyle's profit in the first half of this year came from NGP.

It’s going to be a lot harder to persuade these PE firms to stop financing fossil fuel projects if this year’s happenings on the climate front are any indication.

Back in April, shareholders at Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs voted on resolutions recommending the companies stop any additional financing for fossil fuel projects. All the resolutions failed spectacularly, managing to garner just over 10% of the vote. In May, nearly two-thirds of investors in ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) rejected proposals for the oil giants to align their climate strategies with the Paris agreement. 

It was yet another resounding defeat for climate activist investors, who are having a less successful proxy season this year than in 2021, as fossil fuel firms reap record profits fueled by the war in Ukraine. 

Just last year, activist investor Engine No. 1 managed to install three directors on the board of Exxon with the goal of pushing the energy giant to reduce its carbon footprint. That was despite the firm only owning 0.02 percent of Exxon’s shares. 

But these companies, their shareholders and PE firms simply are not going to pass up an opportunity to reap billions of dollars from the oil and gas boom. It’s a sentiment that was present in commentary by a Carlyle executive who disagreed with the environmentalists' timeline on how quickly it's possible to retire fossil-fuel plants.

"Carlyle's approach to invest in, not divest from, the energy transition is a different one, grounded in seeking real emissions reductions within portfolio companies over the long term. In order to work toward meaningful progress on climate change, we will continue to partner with companies across the energy spectrum to collect better data and strive for clear progress reducing greenhouse gas emissions," the company said in a statement. The fund says it’s focused on energy security as much as sustainability, which means keeping natural-gas plants online longer than initially planned. 

Meanwhile, there’s an issue of accountability. Whereas banks and oil firms are accountable to their shareholders and to the public, private equity firms are only accountable to their limited partners. PE firms raise and manage investment funds on behalf of large investors, including public pension plans thus making them more resistant to public criticism.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

